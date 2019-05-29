The best tea tree oil beauty products you can buy

Tea tree oil is the latest acne-fighting ingredient, lauded for the calming and anti-inflammatory effects that help it soothe blemishes.

Our top pick is The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil, a multiuse, vegan oil that can be applied as a spot treatment to diminish breakouts and redness.

With so many ingredients claiming to be “the ultimate acne fighter” it’s tough to decide which one is worth the investment. Do you go for a salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide spot treatment? A glycolic acid toner? All of the above? What’s more, acne-fighting ingredients are often sensitizing to those with reactive complexions.

If nothing you’ve tried has worked, you may want to give tea tree oil a shot. The ingredient has been found to have antiinflammatory effects, which means it can help treat a variety of issues, from inflamed blemishes to dry patches. Marie Claire’s senior beauty editor, Chloe Metzger, loves tea tree oil as an acne treatment for her sensitive skin.

According to the Mayo Clinic, tea tree oil is a safe product to use. “When used topically, tea tree oil is generally safe and might be helpful in treating acne and other superficial skin infections.” Side effects are low, but people with eczema should avoid it. While studies have shown the positive effects of tea tree oil, it should be noted that studies are inconclusive.

No ingredient is one-size-fits-all, but if I have you intrigued thus far, check out these five great tea tree oil beauty products. Introducing anything new to your skin care routine is a risk, so before you dive in headfirst, apply on a small area of your skin and keep an eye out for signs of irritation. Or, consult a dermatologist to see if tea tree oil could work for you.

Here are the best tea tree oil beauty products in 2019:

The best overall

source The Body Shop

The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil has a simple formula that works in a variety of ways.

Go back to basics with The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil. The tiny jade-colored bottle houses a tea tree oil-based solution formulated for use on both the face and body.

This is a great pick if you’re looking to use concentrated tea tree oil as a spot treatment. When you feel a blemish coming on, you can swab some on as a preventative measure. The brand also suggests adding a few drops to bathwater to make your bath extra relaxing and detoxifying.

Many beauty experts recommend using tea tree oil to target blemishes and areas of redness and inflammation, and a basic multitasking product like this one is ideal. Shoppers are inclined to agree: The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil has a 4.4-star rating on Ulta based on more than 350 reviews and the same rating on Influenster based on more than 1,900 reviews.

Glitter Guide’s Kara Manos calls it, “An ideal spot treatment that won’t irritate your skin,” and it’s also been featured by InStyle. The formula is 100% vegan and each minuscule bottle contains oil from 15,000 tea tree leaves sustainably sourced from Kenya.

Pros: Can be used as spot treatment or to prevent breakouts, affordable, vegan

Cons: Contains fragrance that may irritate some

The best face mask

source Sephora

The Biossance Squalane + Tea Tree Detox Mask combines hydrating squalane with purifying tea tree oil for a detoxified (but not irritated) complexion.

Anyone with blemish-prone skin has likely tried a drugstore’s worth of face masks that describe themselves as “detoxifying.” Many of them are ineffective, overly drying, or some combination of both. Biossance Squalane + Tea Tree Detox Mask is none of those things.

The product is a combination of squalane (the oil Biossance puts in all its products to make them hydrating without being greasy), tea tree oil, and French green clay. Together, these ingredients combine to unclog, soothe, and moisturize congested skin. Since I have sensitive skin, I apply products like this only to the areas where I tend to break out or experience oiliness, like my nose, T-zone, and chin.

If you’re less reactive or more prone to breaking out all over, you can use it on your entire face without much risk of stripping the skin. You can even apply as a spot treatment on your worst blemishes for more immediate results.

For a relatively new product, this mask has already garnered plenty of buzz: There are currently more than 200 customer ratings on Sephora’s website, with an average of 4.4 stars. Best Products loves how it “purifies and calms the skin.”

Pros: Non-drying clay mask, cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, squeeze-tube packaging

Cons: Expensive

The best concealer

source Ulta Beauty

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Breakout Concealer fights blemishes while concealing them, thanks to the tea tree oil in the formula.

I usually side-eye makeup that tries to double as skin care. Chances are, you aren’t applying enough foundation or eyeshadow to get the full benefits of the SPF, moisturizer, or anti-aging ingredients found in the formula.

But the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Breakout Concealer is an exception. It contains tea tree oil to target blemishes while you cover them up, described by the brand as “drying lotion and concealer in one.” In addition to acting as a full-coverage concealer, the product fights breakouts with an effective cocktail of tea tree oil, kaolin clay, witch hazel, and AHA/BHA chemical exfoliants.

The Cut’s Ashley Weatherford writes, “Most acne makeup is terrible [but] It Cosmetics’ Bye Bye Breakout concealer is remarkably different.” Byrdie, Refinery29, and Bustle also give the product high marks. The downside to this concealer is that it only comes in seven shades, most of which lean on the lighter side. Hopefully, the brand will expand its range in the future.

One Ulta customer writes, “Hands down the best concealer and treatment, and super easy/convenient to use. I will carry one in my purse and keep one at home. A little pricey but well worth the splurge!”

Pros: Concealer and spot treatment in one, easy to apply

Cons: Doe-foot applicator isn’t the most sanitary, only seven shades

The best shampoo

source Ulta Beauty

Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo soothes irritated and flakey scalps while leaving hair shiny and clean.

I tend to avoid “real” shampoo because I have curly hair that is easily dried out by many formulas. But every once in a while my scalp gets really itchy, which is when I reach for Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo.

A soothing cocktail of tea tree oil, peppermint, and lavender come together to calm the scalp and leave hair shiny, smooth, and smelling great. Plus, it’s like a shot of coffee to the head on sleepy mornings: “The refreshing tingle wakes up weary hair and spirits,” reads the product description.

This is a downright cult favorite as far as shampoos are concerned, with a 4.6-star rating at Ulta based on nearly 800 reviews, and a 4.6-star rating on Influenster based on more than 2,500 reviews. Best Products editor Ashley Phillips is also a big fan, calling the product “a reliable option when you need an extra-deep clean.”

A shopper wrote on Ulta’s website, “I have had intense dry and itchy scalp since I was little and this has cleared it up better than anything I’ve ever tried! it smells absolutely amazing and leaves my scalp refreshed and feeling light and way less tight!”

There’s also a more hydrating lavender mint version that Best Products and Total Beauty recommend.

Pros: Good for itchy and flaky scalp, great scent, relatively affordable

Cons: May leave a burning sensation for some

The best moisturizer

source The Body Shop

The Body Shop Tea Tree Mattifying Lotion is a miracle for oily skin – a non-greasy moisturizer that hydrates while controlling shine.

If your face tends to resemble an oil slick by the end of the day, check out The Body Shop Tea Tree Mattifying Lotion. It utilizes Community Trade Tea Tree Oil from Kenya in a moisturizing base to hydrate your skin without the grease.

As the name suggests, you’ll look matte all day, instead of shiny. This is a great pick for summertime or to use as a primer underneath makeup, especially if your oily T-zone tends to break up your foundation.

Best Reviews named it one of the best face creams with tea tree oil due to the “lightweight consistency,” though the reviewer points out that some may find the strong scent unappealing, which can be said for many tea tree oil products.

This product is an Amazon’s Choice pick with a 3.7 rating based on 424 customer reviews.

“I have oily and acne prone skin and most moisturizers only give me more of both. With this, I’m confident that it’s not going to cause more breakouts. What’s most amazing to me, is that I can apply it to oily skin and it ‘takes away’ the shine rather than adding it,” writes one Amazon shopper.

Pros: Affordable, lightweight, can be worn during daytime, vegan

Cons: Strong scent, not hydrating enough for dry skin