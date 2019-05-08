50+ stores that are offering special discounts to teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Teacher Appreciation Week is happening now through May 11, creating a special opportunity to show gratitude to dedicated educators around the globe.

Tons of retailers are showing their appreciation by offering discounts to teachers in stores and online, like Madewell, Barnes & Noble, Bose and more.

See our extensive list of stores and their discounts below, all of which offer discounts year round.

Teachers are among the most important people in any society, helping to develop and nurture younger generations into successful citizens.

They sacrifice a lot of time (and sometimes a substantial portion of their own salary) to ensure that children get the best opportunities possible.

Now through May 11, many retailers are showing gratitude for our educators by offering limited-time sales for teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week. Most of them also provide discounts throughout the year, but the best deals for teachers will only extend through the end of the week.

We rounded up the top stores offering teacher discounts right now.

Clothes, shoes, and accessories

Ann Taylor/Loft: 15% off all full-price, in-store purchases when you register with Loft Loves Teachers.

Banana Republic: 15% off full-price purchases in-store when you show your school ID.

Bonobos:20% off for students and teachers if you verify online via Sheer ID.

Champion USA: 10% off for educators once you verify your Teacher ID and get a unique coupon code to use.

Columbia Sportswear: Special discounted prices for teachers or administrators of programs supporting outdoor sports and activities.

Dagne Dover: 20% off your handbag purchases. To get the discount, just fill out this form with your official education address and the company will send you a 20% off discount code.

Eddie Bauer: 10-15% off your in-store purchase when you show your school ID.

Hanes: 10% off for educators once you verify with your Teacher ID and get a unique coupon to use.

J.Crew: 15% off when you show your school ID in stores.

LOFT: 15% off full-price purchases plus special offers for teachers who join the Loft Loves Teachers Program.

Macy’s: Teachers with an International Teacher ID Card (ITIC) can receive special discounts on in-store purchases.

Madewell: 15% off at checkout when you show your ID in-store.

Rothy’s: 20% off select shoes for a limited time with verified eligibility.

Sperry: 15% off and free shipping for teachers who join the Teacher VIP Membership program at checkout.

Tommy Hilfiger: 15% off for students, teachers, and military members.

Toms: 10% off for students and teachers.

Zappos: 10% off for students, teachers, and military members.

Books and supplies

Barnes & Noble: 20% off when teachers sign up for the B&N Educators Program. They receive 25% off during Educator Appreciation Days and 20% off the publisher’s list price on all purchases for classroom use.

Office Depot/Office Max: Get 10% back in rewards every day (including paper, ink, toner, copy, and ship services). Plus, right now teachers can receive 20% off qualifying regular and sale priced items with their Teacher ID at checkout. They’ve also got an online section dedicated to teachers resources.

Staples: Earn rewards for classroom purchases and more, including up to 5% back on everything in rewards and 10% back on teaching and art supplies thanks to Staples Teacher Rewards program.

Target: Get 10% off your entire purchase with an International Teacher ID Card (ITIC).

The Container Store: Access to special discounts throughout the year by joining the free Organized Teacher program. Make sure to have a school ID available for in-store discounts.

FedEx Office: 15% off almost all products and services thanks to the National Educators Discount Program.

Blick Art Materials: Register your school with Blick to receive discounts on art supplies and access to other resources like free lessons plans and more.

Michael’s: 15% off your in-store purchase. Plus, receive 20% off your purchase during teacher appreciation week.

Hancock Fabrics: 10% off when you use your Red Apple Card, which can be obtained in store.

Party City: Get access to discounts by providing Party City with a letter, signed by an officer of your school or organization on official letterhead. All purchases eligible for discounts must be paid for by check or credit card in the name of that company or organization.

Scholastic: 25% off many items and up to 50% off on other sales and deals. Visit the site’s “Teacher Store” to receive 50 books for $50 during Teacher Appreciation Week. Scholastic also hosts some book fairs and warehouse sales where teachers can buy things at marked-down prices.

Texas Instruments: Receive discounts on certain tech products through the Pre-Service Teacher Discount Program.

National Geographic: Educators qualify for NatGeo’s educational discount, which is $1 per issue for a digital subscription of National Geographic magazines. You will also have access to the online archive.

Jo-Ann Fabric and Crafts: Get 15% off every purchasewhen you join Jo-Ann Fabric’s Teacher Rewards Program. You’ll also get a 20% off total purchase bonus coupon when your discount card is mailed to you.

Crayola: Get discounts from CrayolaStore.com and opportunities to test and provide feedback on new products and lessons plans by signing up for the Gold Star Teacher Program. Plus, teachers receive 15% off sitewide on full-priced items through the end of Teacher Appreciation Week with code THANKYOU at checkout.

Phone and internet

AT&T Wireless and High-Speed Internet: If your school is associated with AT&T’s government employee discounts program (which you can check on with your employer or school), you could be eligible for big savings.

Sprint: Check to see if you’re eligible to save on your monthly Sprint bill here. Type in your school email address or stop in at a store to ask in person.

T-Mobile: Check to see if you’re eligible for monthly discounts based on your work email address here.

Verizon Wireless: Educators can receive a discount on their monthly bill (up to 20%). Check out if you qualify here by entering your work email address.

Tech and miscellaneous

Adobe: Both students and teachers can get special discounts from Adobe by providing the name of their school and noting if they’re a student, teacher, or administrator.

Apple Store: Apple Store for Education lets teachers receive discounts on purchases.

Best Buy: Most Best Buy stores will price-match the discounts you receive from Apple.edu, but you should ask at your local store to be sure.

Bose: Get access to special pricing only available to US teachers.

Dell: Receive discounts through the Dell Member Purchase Program.

OtterBox: 10% off and free shipping with an ITIC card.

Sony: Save up to 10% at the Sony Education Store if you’re a college student, teacher, or staff member.

Home and hardware

Home Depot: Show your tax-exempt paperwork to pay no sales tax on your purchases in-store.

Lowes: Show your tax-exempt paperwork to pay no sales tax on your purchases in-store.

Leesa Mattresses: 15% off for military, first responders, students, and teachers.

Sherwin Williams: Get a discount on your painting needs depending on the location of the store.

West Elm: 15% off when you sign up with your .edu email address.

Insurance and car rentals

Liberty Mutual Insurance: Get access to special auto insurance coverage, which includes a $0 deductible if your car is damaged while driving on school business, $0 deductible if your vehicle is vandalized on school property or during school-related events, and personal property coverage if your teaching material is damaged or stolen while inside your vehicle.

Farmers Insurance: Receive discounts on auto and home insurance.

Esurance: Get a discount as a certified educator. Visit the Esurance website to get a quote.

Sixt: 5% off for rentals in the USA when you show a valid school ID at the rental counter.

Alamo Rent A Car: Get special offers like discounts, unlimited mileage, and roadside assistance if you’re in the National Education Association.

Enterprise Rent A Car: Get a member discount on rateswith a National Education Association membership