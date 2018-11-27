25 thoughtful gifts for teachers to thank them around the holidays

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption Gift a Driftaway Coffee subscription, from $39 source Driftaway Coffee Instagram

Teachers form the backbone of our educational system. They teach us everything we need to know in and beyond the classroom, and with endless enthusiasm, patience, and compassion along the way.

As the year winds down, it’s only proper to show them some love and appreciation. Teaching any age group – kids, teens, adults – is a difficult job that most of us can only attempt to understand. So, as you say goodbye before winter break, make sure to give your teacher the thanks they deserve.

They have more than enough mugs in their cabinet by now that you probably shouldn’t default to giving them one, no matter how witty the slogan on it is. Instead, give them one of these 25 thoughtful and useful gifts. If you’re not already one of their favorite students, you surely will be after they receive something from this list.

Looking for more gift ideas? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.

A fragrant candle

source Otherland

These sophisticated coconut and soy wax candles come in scents ranging from refreshing Canopy (fig, ivy greens, mint) to rich Chandelier (champagne, saffron, leather). The beautiful look, delightful scents, and personalized matchbox make this candle gifting experience special.

A detailed poster of the opening lines from famous novels

source Pop Chart Lab

English and grammar teachers will appreciate this chart diagramming the opening lines from 25 famous works of fiction. After admiring the partitioned, color-coded picto-grammatical representations, they’ll want to read the books all over again.

A portable tea set

source Nordstrom

Don’t just give them the tea infuser. Give them the cups and a handy carrying case, too, so they can enjoy a hot cup at work or at home. The glass teapot has an integrated infuser plus two indentations for easy holding, and the tea cups are double-walled and resistant to high temperatures. All the pieces fit snugly in the eye-catching hardshell case so they can take their favorite tea from home to school and beyond.

A cell phone stand

source Amazon

The simple, sleek, and durable stand is the perfect way to keep their device upright at just the right angle as they work. While it’s a no-frills gift, it’s undoubtedly practical and useful.

A fun tape dispenser

source Amazon

A cute twist to the traditional, ugly tape dispenser will instantly liven up their desk.

Summer-themed leather luggage stickers

source Away

Teachers are just as happy as their students to start summer vacation. These carefree, colorful stickers for their luggage set the mood for the sunny summer ahead.

A small potted plant for their desk

source The Sill

Instead of gifting a flower bouquet, try an indoor plant. It lasts longer and requires less maintenance, but livens up their desk just as well.

A unique bookend

source UncommonGoods

Whether they’re used in the classroom or for your teacher’s personal collection, or for lesson planbooks or comic books, these bookends make for a quirky gift.

Rich chocolate-covered strawberries

source Shari’s Berries

The top spot in our book for the best chocolate berries goes to Shari’s Berries, whose hand-dipped white, milk, and dark chocolate strawberries have our mouths watering just thinking about them. They’ll arrive chilled with an ice pack so you don’t need to worry about a mess arriving at your teacher’s door.

A custom rubber stamp

source Etsy

Gift the stamp they’ll always reach for first as they check and grade homework. You can get creative by submitting a picture of your teacher’s face or their favorite catchphrase. There are three different mount choices and many more size options.

A coloring book full of phrases your teacher can relate all too well to

source Amazon

There are some situations that only teachers can understand, and this adult coloring book perfectly captures them with humor and cheekiness. The illustrations are single-sided, so they can take the page out and frame it if they so wish.

A coffee subscription

source Driftaway Coffee Instagram

Chances are the coffee in the teacher’s lounge isn’t exactly top-notch. Thankfully, Driftaway Coffee’s is, and keeps things interesting by sending new whole bean varieties every month and improving upon the next selection based on their feedback. By the end of the school year, your teacher will have a good idea of the type of coffee they really like.

A personalized desk sign

source Etsy

The wedge is a solid natural hardwood while the sign is shatter-resistant fogged acrylic glass, allowing it to last through any teacher’s illustrious career.

Mini hand sanitizers

source Olika

Sister to the original Birdie hand sanitizer that’s trying to disrupt an oft-overlooked industry, the Minnie is the perfect little desktop and handbag companion. Your teacher’s hands are bound to get dirty while interacting with a room full of kids, but this nourishing, non-irritating formula will fix that.

A personalized notebook, planner, or address book

source Minted

Give this one to the best teacher you know. You’ll be able to customize the cover design, interior cover, and interior format of the notebook.

A novelty USB flash drive

source Amazon

The wheels actually move and the headlights flash when they plug the stick into their device. This is one flash drive they’re won’t easily lose.

A thank you card

source Etsy

Sometimes all it takes is a simple note to show your appreciation. Include a thoughtful, hand-written note to thank your teacher for all their hard work this year, and it will go a long way in helping them remember you.

A pillow massager for their neck and back

source Amazon

If you’ve ever caught your teacher looking stressed or tense, you’re probably partially to blame – but you can fix that with this heated at-home massager that feels almost like a professional massage. It has four deep-kneading rotating nodes to relieve aches, knots and muscle tension.

A tote bag

source BAGGU

BAGGU makes great bags and its machine-washable cotton totes are no exception. Help your teacher carry all those lesson plans, tests, and homework papers with this cute yet sturdy tote.

Gift cards

source Target

Buy a gift card from: Amazon, Target, Staples

At the end of the day, teachers will always appreciate a gift card, especially if it’s to a store where they can stock up on supplies.

Comfortable waffle slippers

source Parachute

These cushioned slippers are made with 100% long-staple Turkish cotton for extra absorbency and comfort. Ideal for lounging and relaxing, they’ll bring a feeling of everyday luxury, but without the luxury price tag.

A smart home device

source Amazon

In and outside the classroom, the small smart home device is endlessly useful. They can play Jeopardy, ask for recipes, listen to the news, turn lights on, play music, reorder products, and more.

An organizer that looks like a common office supply

source Urban Outfitters

This oversized paper clip is even more useful than its original form because it can hold and organize multiple pieces of paper, postcards, and photos.

A personalized key ring

source Leatherology/Instagram

The full grain leather keychain is a perfectly composed accessory that they’ll love to carry, especially if you personalize it (for only $5) with a monogram.

Beautiful note cubes inspired by an American artist

source The Met Store

Known for his stained glass work, Louis C. Tiffany lends his colorful and delicate designs to these trays, which hold 500 loose paper sheets and 50 color paper clips.