The 30 most coveted tech companies to work at, according to thousands of tech workers

- source
- WeWork
- Career marketplace Hired asked 3,600 tech workers to share which tech companies they want to work at most for Hired’s 2019 Brand Health report.
- The final list is 30 private and public tech companies across the US, many of which are located in Silicon Valley.
Jobs at tech companies are coveted
Career marketplace Hired asked 3,600 tech workers to share who which tech companies they want to work at the most for Hired's 2019 Brand Health Report.
Here are the 30 tech companies that techies are most keen to work at:
30. Coinbase
- source
- Coinbase
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Year founded: 2012
Number of employees: 201-500
Elevator pitch: Coinbase is a digital platform for buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrency.
Source: LinkedIn
29. Instacart
- source
- Instacart
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Year founded: 2012
Number of employees: 501 – 1,000
Elevator pitch: Instacart is an online grocery delivery service.
Source: LinkedIn
28. NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
- source
- David McNew/Getty Images
Headquarters: Pasadena, California
Year founded: 1936
Number of employees: 5,001 – 10,000
Elevator pitch: NASA‘s Jet Propulsion Laboratory is a national research facility for robotic missions in space and scientific missions on Earth.
27. Quora
- source
- Kimberly White/Getty Images
Headquarters: Mountain View, California
Year founded: 2009
Number of employees: 51-200
Elevator pitch: Quora is an online discussion platform for users to post questions and crowd-source answers.
Source: LinkedIn
26. Virgin Hyperloop One
- source
- Virgin Hyperloop One
Headquarters: Los Angeles, California
Year founded: 2014
Number of employees: 300
Elevator pitch: Virgin Hyperloop One is developing a “new mode of transportation,” according to its website. The hyperloop vehicle moves people and cargo “via electric propulsion through a low-pressure tube. The vehicle floats above the track using magnetic levitation and glides at airline speeds for long distances due to ultra-low aerodynamic drag.”
Source: Virgin Hyperloop One
25. Squarespace
- source
- Squarespace
Headquarters: New York, New York
Year founded: 2003
Number of employees: 502 – 1,000
Elevator pitch: Squarespace is a website building and hosting tool.
Source: LinkedIn
24. Stripe
- source
- Reuters/Albert Gea
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Year founded: 2010
Number of employees: 1,001 – 5,000
Elevator pitch: Stripe is a online payment platform.
Source: LinkedIn
23. Robinhood
- source
- Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch; Reuters/Brendan McDermid
Headquarters: Menlo Park, California
Year founded: 2013
Number of employees: 201 – 500
Elevator pitch: Robinhood is a millennial stock-trading platform.
Source: LinkedIn
22. Indeed
- source
- Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Headquarters: Austin, Texas
Year founded: 2004
Number of employees: 5,001 – 10,000
Elevator pitch: Indeed is a job listing website.
Source: LinkedIn
21. WeWork
- source
- WeWork
Headquarters: New York, New York
Year founded: 2010
Number of employees: 5,001 – 10.000
Elevator pitch: WeWork is a coworking space company.
Source: LinkedIn
20. Kickstarter
- source
- Hollis Johnson
Headquarters: Brooklyn, New York
Year founded: 2009
Number of employees: 51 – 200
Elevator pitch: Kickstarter is an online fundraising platform for artists and creators.
Source: LinkedIn
19. Reddit
- source
- Jin S. Lee/Business Insider
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Year founded: 2005
Number of employees: 201 – 500
Elevator pitch: Reddit calls itself “the front page of the internet.” It’s an online community with discussion groups.
18. Twitter
- source
- REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Year founded: 2006
Number of employees: 1,000 – 5,000
Elevator pitch: Twitter, the social media platform that allows users to “tweet” 280 characters, had 126 million daily users in February 2019.
17. The Walt Disney Company
- source
- General Photographic Agency/Getty Images
Headquarters: Burbank, California
Year founded: 1923
Number of employees: 10,001-plus employees
Elevator pitch: The Walt Disney Company is comprised of media networks (e.g. Disney Channel, ABC), parks (e.g. Disneyland), experiences (e.g. Disney Cruise Line), studio entertainment (e.g. Pixar, Marvel Studios), and direct-to-consumer streaming services (e.g. Disney Plus).
Source: LinkedIn, Walt Disney Company
16. Facebook
- source
- Getty
Headquarters: Menlo Park, California
Year founded: 2004
Number of employees: 10,001-plus
Elevator pitch: Facebook is a social media giant; it also owns Instagram and WhatsApp. Though the company has faced its fair share of scandals over the past 15 fifteen years – including the Cambridge Analytica scandal, for which cofounder Mark Zuckerberg had to testify before Congress – its market cap is $529.14 billion as of September 2019.
Source: LinkedIn, Forbes, Business Insider, Harvard.
15. Lyft
- source
- Roberiofd/Shutterstock
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Year founded: 2012
Number of employees: 5,001 – 10,000
Elevator pitch: Lyft is a ride-hailing app.
Source: LinkedIn
14. Adobe
- source
- Reuters
Headquarters: San Jose, California
Year founded: 1982
Number of employees: 10,001+
Elevator pitch: Adobe is a software company with a focus on creative, marketing, and document tools.
Source: LinkedIn
13. Hulu
- source
- Hulu
Headquarters: Santa Monica, California
Year founded: 2007
Number of employees: 1,001 – 5,000
Elevator pitch: Hulu is a streaming service for television and movies. Its original series “The Handmaid’s Tale” won the Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding drama series in 2017, making Hulu the first streaming service to win a best series award.
12. Tesla
Headquarters: Palo Alto, California
Year founded: 2003
Number of employees: 10,000-plus
Elevator pitch: Tesla is an automotive company making electric and self-driving vehicles.
Source: LinkedIn
11. Dropbox
- source
- Thomas White/Reuters
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Year founded: 2007
Number of employees: 1,001 – 5,000
Elevator pitch: Dropbox is a cloud service for saving documents and media.
Source: LinkedIn
10. SpaceX
- source
- Trevor Mahlmann/Reuters
Headquarters: Hawthorne, California
Year founded: 2002
Number of employees: 6,000-plus
Elevator pitch: SpaceX “designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets … with the ultimate goal of enabling people to live on other planets,” according to its website. It has contracted more than 100 launches to date.
9. GitHub
- source
- GitHub
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Year founded: 2008
Number of employees: 501 – 1,000
Elevator pitch: GitHub is a code-sharing website.
Source: LinkedIn
8. Amazon
- source
- Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Headquarters: Seattle, Washington
Year founded: 1994
Number of employees: 10,001-plus
Elevator pitch: Amazon is an online marketplace. The company crossed a $1 trillion market cap for the first time in September 2018.
Source: LinkedIn, Business Insider
7. Slack
- source
- Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Year founded: 2009
Number of employees: 1,001 – 5,000
Elevator pitch: Slack is a chat board for teams.
Source: LinkedIn
6. Microsoft
- source
- Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Headquarters: Redmond, Washington
Year founded: 1975
Number of employees: 10,001-plus
Elevator pitch: Microsoft, the computer software and consumer electronics company, crossed a $1 trillion market cap for the first time in April.
5. Airbnb
- source
- Gabrielle Lurie/Reuters
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Year founded: 2008
Number of employees: 1,001 – 5,000
Elevator pitch: Airbnb is a global home-sharing website.
Source: LinkedIn
4. LinkedIn
- source
- Robert Galbraith/Reuters
Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California
Year founded: 2003
Number of employees: 10,001-plus
Elevator pitch: LinkedIn is a professional networking and job-listing website.
Source: LinkedIn
3. Apple
Headquarters: Cupertino, California
Year founded: 1976
Number of employees: 10,001-plus
Elevator pitch: Apple, the visionary consumer electronics company behind the iPhone, became the first company in the US to reach a $1 trillion market cap in August 2018.
Source: LinkedIn, Markets Insider
2. Netflix
- source
- Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters
Headquarters: Los Gatos, California
Year founded: 1997
Number of employees: 5,001 – 10,000
Elevator pitch: Netflix is a streaming service for television and movies; it won its first Oscar in 2017 for its documentary “The White Helmets” about rescue workers in Syria.
1. Google
- source
- Reuters
Headquarters: Mountain View, California
Year founded: 1998
Number of employees: 10,001-plus
Elevator pitch: Google runs not only its search engine, but also Android, the OS used by nearly 87% of world’s smartphones, and YouTube, the video platform used by millions each month. The company is involved in everything advertising to consumer hardware to self-driving car technology as well.