The 30 most coveted tech companies to work at, according to thousands of tech workers

caption WeWork office at 205 Hudson Street in New York City. WeWork ranks No. 21 on the list. source WeWork

Career marketplace Hired asked 3,600 tech workers to share which tech companies they want to work at most for Hired’s 2019 Brand Health report.

The final list is 30 private and public tech companies across the US, many of which are located in Silicon Valley.

Here are the 30 tech companies that techies are most keen to work at:

30. Coinbase

source Coinbase

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Year founded: 2012

Number of employees: 201-500

Elevator pitch: Coinbase is a digital platform for buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrency.

Source: LinkedIn

29. Instacart

source Instacart

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Year founded: 2012

Number of employees: 501 – 1,000

Elevator pitch: Instacart is an online grocery delivery service.

Source: LinkedIn

28. NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

caption Model of NASA’s Cassini spacecraft. source David McNew/Getty Images

Headquarters: Pasadena, California

Year founded: 1936

Number of employees: 5,001 – 10,000

Elevator pitch: NASA‘s Jet Propulsion Laboratory is a national research facility for robotic missions in space and scientific missions on Earth.

Source: LinkedIn, NASA

27. Quora

caption CEO and Cofounder of Quora Adam D’Angelo. source Kimberly White/Getty Images

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Year founded: 2009

Number of employees: 51-200

Elevator pitch: Quora is an online discussion platform for users to post questions and crowd-source answers.

Source: LinkedIn

26. Virgin Hyperloop One

source Virgin Hyperloop One

Headquarters: Los Angeles, California

Year founded: 2014

Number of employees: 300

Elevator pitch: Virgin Hyperloop One is developing a “new mode of transportation,” according to its website. The hyperloop vehicle moves people and cargo “via electric propulsion through a low-pressure tube. The vehicle floats above the track using magnetic levitation and glides at airline speeds for long distances due to ultra-low aerodynamic drag.”

Source: Virgin Hyperloop One

25. Squarespace

source Squarespace

Headquarters: New York, New York

Year founded: 2003

Number of employees: 502 – 1,000

Elevator pitch: Squarespace is a website building and hosting tool.

Source: LinkedIn

24. Stripe

caption Stripe CEO Patrick Collison. source Reuters/Albert Gea

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Year founded: 2010

Number of employees: 1,001 – 5,000

Elevator pitch: Stripe is a online payment platform.

Source: LinkedIn

23. Robinhood

caption Baiju Bhatt (left) and Vlad Tenev, cofounders and co-CEOs of Robinhood. source Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch; Reuters/Brendan McDermid

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California

Year founded: 2013

Number of employees: 201 – 500

Elevator pitch: Robinhood is a millennial stock-trading platform.

Source: LinkedIn

22. Indeed

source Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Year founded: 2004

Number of employees: 5,001 – 10,000

Elevator pitch: Indeed is a job listing website.

Source: LinkedIn

21. WeWork

source WeWork

Headquarters: New York, New York

Year founded: 2010

Number of employees: 5,001 – 10.000

Elevator pitch: WeWork is a coworking space company.

Source: LinkedIn

20. Kickstarter

caption Kickstarter’s Brooklyn headquarters. source Hollis Johnson

Headquarters: Brooklyn, New York

Year founded: 2009

Number of employees: 51 – 200

Elevator pitch: Kickstarter is an online fundraising platform for artists and creators.

Source: LinkedIn

19. Reddit

caption Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian. source Jin S. Lee/Business Insider

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Year founded: 2005

Number of employees: 201 – 500

Elevator pitch: Reddit calls itself “the front page of the internet.” It’s an online community with discussion groups.

Source: LinkedIn, Reddit

18. Twitter

caption Twitter founder Jack Dorsey. source REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Year founded: 2006

Number of employees: 1,000 – 5,000

Elevator pitch: Twitter, the social media platform that allows users to “tweet” 280 characters, had 126 million daily users in February 2019.

Source: LinkedIn, The Verge

17. The Walt Disney Company

caption Walt Disney. source General Photographic Agency/Getty Images

Headquarters: Burbank, California

Year founded: 1923

Number of employees: 10,001-plus employees

Elevator pitch: The Walt Disney Company is comprised of media networks (e.g. Disney Channel, ABC), parks (e.g. Disneyland), experiences (e.g. Disney Cruise Line), studio entertainment (e.g. Pixar, Marvel Studios), and direct-to-consumer streaming services (e.g. Disney Plus).

Source: LinkedIn, Walt Disney Company

16. Facebook

caption Facebook cofounder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. source Getty

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California

Year founded: 2004

Number of employees: 10,001-plus

Elevator pitch: Facebook is a social media giant; it also owns Instagram and WhatsApp. Though the company has faced its fair share of scandals over the past 15 fifteen years – including the Cambridge Analytica scandal, for which cofounder Mark Zuckerberg had to testify before Congress – its market cap is $529.14 billion as of September 2019.

Source: LinkedIn, Forbes, Business Insider, Harvard.

15. Lyft

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Year founded: 2012

Number of employees: 5,001 – 10,000

Elevator pitch: Lyft is a ride-hailing app.

Source: LinkedIn

14. Adobe

source Reuters

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Year founded: 1982

Number of employees: 10,001+

Elevator pitch: Adobe is a software company with a focus on creative, marketing, and document tools.

Source: LinkedIn

13. Hulu

source Hulu

Headquarters: Santa Monica, California

Year founded: 2007

Number of employees: 1,001 – 5,000

Elevator pitch: Hulu is a streaming service for television and movies. Its original series “The Handmaid’s Tale” won the Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding drama series in 2017, making Hulu the first streaming service to win a best series award.

Source: LinkedIn, Deadline

12. Tesla

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California

Year founded: 2003

Number of employees: 10,000-plus

Elevator pitch: Tesla is an automotive company making electric and self-driving vehicles.

Source: LinkedIn

11. Dropbox

source Thomas White/Reuters

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Year founded: 2007

Number of employees: 1,001 – 5,000

Elevator pitch: Dropbox is a cloud service for saving documents and media.

Source: LinkedIn

10. SpaceX

caption Starhopper — SpaceX’s first Mars Starship prototype — hovers over its launchpad during a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, in August 2019. source Trevor Mahlmann/Reuters

Headquarters: Hawthorne, California

Year founded: 2002

Number of employees: 6,000-plus

Elevator pitch: SpaceX “designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets … with the ultimate goal of enabling people to live on other planets,” according to its website. It has contracted more than 100 launches to date.

Source: LinkedIn, SpaceX.

9. GitHub

caption GitHub founder and CEO Chris Wanstrath. source GitHub

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Year founded: 2008

Number of employees: 501 – 1,000

Elevator pitch: GitHub is a code-sharing website.

Source: LinkedIn

8. Amazon

source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Year founded: 1994

Number of employees: 10,001-plus

Elevator pitch: Amazon is an online marketplace. The company crossed a $1 trillion market cap for the first time in September 2018.

Source: LinkedIn, Business Insider

7. Slack

source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Year founded: 2009

Number of employees: 1,001 – 5,000

Elevator pitch: Slack is a chat board for teams.

Source: LinkedIn

6. Microsoft

source Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

Year founded: 1975

Number of employees: 10,001-plus

Elevator pitch: Microsoft, the computer software and consumer electronics company, crossed a $1 trillion market cap for the first time in April.

Source: LinkedIn, CNET

5. Airbnb

caption Airbnb headquarters in the SOMA district of San Francisco. source Gabrielle Lurie/Reuters

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Year founded: 2008

Number of employees: 1,001 – 5,000

Elevator pitch: Airbnb is a global home-sharing website.

Source: LinkedIn

4. LinkedIn

source Robert Galbraith/Reuters

Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California

Year founded: 2003

Number of employees: 10,001-plus

Elevator pitch: LinkedIn is a professional networking and job-listing website.

Source: LinkedIn

3. Apple

Headquarters: Cupertino, California

Year founded: 1976

Number of employees: 10,001-plus

Elevator pitch: Apple, the visionary consumer electronics company behind the iPhone, became the first company in the US to reach a $1 trillion market cap in August 2018.

Source: LinkedIn, Markets Insider

2. Netflix

source Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Headquarters: Los Gatos, California

Year founded: 1997

Number of employees: 5,001 – 10,000

Elevator pitch: Netflix is a streaming service for television and movies; it won its first Oscar in 2017 for its documentary “The White Helmets” about rescue workers in Syria.

Source: LinkedIn, CNN

1. Google

source Reuters

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Year founded: 1998

Number of employees: 10,001-plus

Elevator pitch: Google runs not only its search engine, but also Android, the OS used by nearly 87% of world’s smartphones, and YouTube, the video platform used by millions each month. The company is involved in everything advertising to consumer hardware to self-driving car technology as well.

Source: LinkedIn, IDC