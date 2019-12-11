The 31 best tech companies to work for in 2020, according to employees

caption HubSpot employees source Courtesy of HubSpot

Glassdoor’s annual list of the best places to work in 2020 included 31 tech companies, ranging from industry giants like Google, Microsoft, and Salesforce to lesser-known names in the health tech and real estate industries.

Several Silicon Valley tech giants, like Facebook and Apple, dropped a few places on Glassdoor’s list compared to last year.

The sales and marketing software provider HubSpot took the number-one spot.

Tech companies are known for offering lavish perks, like free food, onsite gyms and doctors, and long periods of time off for parental leave. So it may come as no surprise that tech companies accounted for a significant portion of Glassdoor’s annual list of the 100 best places to work in the year ahead.

Tech industry giants like Google, Facebook, and Microsoft, and Apple made the list, but some of these companies dropped in placement compared to last year. Facebook, for example, fell by 16 spots to number 23 on Glassdoor’s list, while Google dropped three spots to number 11 and Apple slipped down 13 spots to 84. Microsoft, comparatively, jumped up to take 21st place, an improvement from the 34th-place slot it occupied last year.

Here’s a look at all the tech companies that made Glassdoor’s list, which is based on employee feedback regarding their job, work environment, and employer over the last year.

31. Intel Corporation

caption Intel CEO Bob Swan source Intel

Overall ranking: 100

Company rating: 4.3

What it does: Processor manufacturer

What employees say: “Great coworkers, great leaders, amazing benefits. BEST SCHEDULE. Probably the best job I’ve had so far. Can’t wait to learn more and grow.” – Intel Corporation Manufacturing Technician (Rio Rancho, NM)

30. Epic Systems

caption Epic Systems CEO Judith Faulkner source Courtesy of Epic Systems

Overall ranking: 96

Company rating: 4.3

What it does: Health IT company that makes software used by doctors and patients

What employees say: “Epic cares. You see it everywhere you go and in everything you do. I feel like I have a say in any decision that affects me.” – Epic Software Developer (Madison, WI)

29. Apple

Overall ranking: 84

Company rating: 4.3

What it does: Consumer technology company behind the iPhone, Mac computers, Apple Watch, and many other products

What employees say: “There is growth available in every position and go-getters will find themselves flush with opportunity. If you have the drive to succeed, you will.” – Apple Software QA Manager (Cupertino, CA)

28. Cisco Systems

Overall ranking: 77

Company rating: 4.3

What it does: Makes software and hardware for IT networking

What employees say: “Cisco invests a ton in you, they have tons of study resources, months of training, great benefits, holidays off, 20 days PTO per year, and 5 Volunteer days off.” – Cisco Systems Associate Systems Engineer (Research Triangle Park, NC)

27. UST Global

caption People working at a table in an office (UST Global not pictured) source KeyStock/Getty Images

Overall ranking: 76

Company rating: 4.3

What it does: IT consulting services provider

What employees say: “Good work culture, UST Global provides a decent pay, good leave benefits, good health insurance, 401 contribution.” – UST Global Project Manager (Thousand Oaks, CA)

26. Noom

caption Woman running (Noom not pictured) source Maridav/Shutterstock.com

Overall ranking: 75

Company rating: 4.3

What it does: Digital health and wellness programs

What employees say: “Noom is truly unique! I’ve been in the workforce for 35 years and this company truly cares about their employees & offers so much support and honesty.” – Noom Virtual Health Coach (Phoenix, AZ)

25. Intuit

caption Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi source Courtesy of Intuit

Overall ranking: 70

Company rating: 4.3

What it does: Personal finance software including TurboTax and QuickBooks

What employees say: “The culture is laid back, the cafe has amazing food, and you have the opportunity to make really good money helping small businesses achieve success!” – Intuit Senior Business Consultant (Fredericksburg, VA)

24. Slack

caption Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield source REUTERS:Beck Diefenbach

Overall ranking: 69

Company rating: 4.3

What it does: Workplace communication software

What employees say: “The leadership gets a lot of things right, the benefits are amazing, and work life balance is much better than a lot of other places I’ve been.” – Slack Senior Software Engineer (Denver, CO)

23. Dell Technologies

caption The Dell XPS 13 laptop source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Overall ranking: 67

Company rating: 4.3

What it does: Makes computers, laptops, gaming PCs, networking devices, and other products

What employees say: “Diverse and inclusive workplaces with management that values and responds to the feedback of their employees.” – Dell Technologies Program Manager (Draper, UT)

22. Paycom

source Glassdoor

Overall ranking: 65

Company rating: 4.3

What it does: Human resources software maker

What employees say: “There is plenty of room to grow in the company, and Paycom is always thinking of better ways to serve their employees.” – Paycom Tax Credit Team Lead (Oklahoma City, OK)

21. Nextiva

source Comparably

Overall ranking: 64

Company rating: 4.3

What it does: Provider of cloud-based business communication tools

What employees say: “Infectious company culture where you feel valued and appreciated for your work (and that starts at the top).” – Nextiva Director (Scottsdale, AZ)

20. JDA Software

caption Person working in an office (JDA Software not pictured) source Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr

Overall ranking: 57

Company rating: 4.3

What it does: Supply chain management software manufacturer

What employees say: “Free covered garage parking, fitness center, game room, perks at work and best of all flex time off.” – JDA Software Collections Specialist (Scottsdale, AZ)

19. Yardi Systems

source Glassdoor

Overall ranking: 53

Company rating: 4.3

What it does: Software and services for real estate management

What employees say: “This company truly cares about their employees, everything from great benefits and perks to encouraging a wonderful work/life/fun balance.” – Yardi Systems Technical Account Manager (Dallas, TX)

18. CDW

source Glassdoor

Overall ranking: 51

Company rating: 4.3

What it does: IT consulting services

What employees say: “Working with CDW has provided many opportunities to expand my knowledge and skill set while working with phenomenal coworkers.”- CDW Deputy Program Manager (Chicago, IL)

17. SAP

caption SAP Co-CEO Jennifer Morgan source SAP

Overall ranking: 48

Company rating: 4.3

What it does: Enterprise application software

What employees say: “Incredibly well organized, great communication, good pay, and very professional colleagues.” – SAP Senior Solutions Consultant (San Francisco, CA

16. AppFolio

source AppFolio

Overall ranking: 45

Company rating: 4.4

What it does: Cloud-based software for business management

What employees say: “Great work-life balance, friendly management, fantastic training, dog-friendly, fun culture.” – AppFolio Website Production Specialist (Santa Barbara, CA)

15. Adobe

caption Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen source Rick Wilking/Reuters

Overall ranking: 39

Company rating: 4.4

What it does: Software company known for its creative digital tools, including Photoshop and Illustrator

What employees say: “The workplace is nice – gym is top-notch, cafeteria is great, and other amenities which makes it an enjoyable work environment.” – Adobe Network Engineer (Lehi, UT)

14. VMWare

source VMware, Facebook

Overall ranking: 36

Company rating: 4.4

What it does: Virtualization software provider

What employees say: “Work/Life balance is good, and people are smart and supportive.” – VMware Senior Manager(Palo Alto, CA)

13. Kronos Incorporated

source Glassdoor

Overall ranking: 35

Company rating: 4.4

What it does: Provider of cloud-based human resources and workforce management solutions

What employees say: “Amazing organization and overall management structure with great benefits and an incredible work life balance.” – Kronos Incorporated Senior Real Estate Manager (Lowell, MA)

12. Salesforce

caption Marc Benioff, chairman and co-CEO of Salesforce source Reuters/Mike Blake

Overall ranking: 34

Company rating: 4.4

What it does: Cloud software company specializing in customer relationship management

What employees say: “The people are great, the culture is amazing and the work spaces have everything you could ever need!” – Salesforce Field Marketing Senior Specialist (New York, NY)

11. SurveyMonkey

caption Robin Ducot, CTO of SurveyMonkey source SurveyMonkey

Overall ranking: 33

Company rating: 4.4

What it does: Provider of tools for making online surveys

What employees say: “Employees are truly empowered, respected, and supported. Lots of opportunity to learn from smart, engaged people.” – SurveyMonkey Product Management (San Mateo, CA)

10. Compass

source Compass

Overall ranking: 32

Company rating: 4.4

What it does: Real estate technology platform for helping agents work with clients

What employees say: “You are encouraged to participate and share your opinions and experience to help continue to make Compass the pinnacle of the industry.” – Compass Senior Manager (New York, NY)

9. Facebook

Overall ranking: 23

Company rating: 4.4

What it does: Social media giant behind Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, as well as its core app

What employees say: “No day is ever alike and I get to tackle challenging problems surrounded by the best and brightest minds.” – Facebook Global Brand Partnerships (San Francisco, CA)

8. Microsoft

caption Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella source Kim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Images

Overall ranking: 21

Company rating: 4.4

What it does: Technology company behind Windows, Office, the Azure cloud, and many other products

What employees say: “I love the culture and the people here. We are always learning and have a can-do attitude.” – Microsoft Inside Sales (Fargo, ND)

7. Nvidia

caption Nvidia Founder, President and CEO Jen-Hsun Huang source Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Overall ranking: 20

Company rating: 4.4

What it does: Graphics processor company that has recently expanded into autonomous vehicles and other AI-related industries

What employees say: “Amazing culture, great work-life-balance and a strong drive to succeed in every area makes NVIDIA one of the best places I’ve ever worked.” – NVIDIA Senior Systems Software Engineer (Santa Clara, CA)

6. MathWorks

source Mathworks at Texas State University/Facebook

Overall ranking: 16

Company rating: 4.5

What it does: Developer of mathematical computing software

What employees say: “They care about training and ensure that everyone is treated well with amazing little benefits from fruit in the morning to free Wednesday breakfast.” – MathWorks Social Media Manager(Natick, MA)

5. LinkedIn

source Allana Akhtar/Business Insider

Overall ranking: 12

Company rating: 4.5

What it does: Professional social network owned by Microsoft

What employees say: “Super invested in employee development, great work/life balance, great benefits for working mothers and maternity/paternity leave.” – LinkedIn Workplace Manager (New York, NY)

4. Google

caption FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is displayed outside the company offices in New York source Reuters

Overall ranking: 11

Company rating: 4.5

What it does: Maker of the Google search engine, the Android operating system, Gmail, and many other products

What employees say: “Work/life balance, benefits, compensation, autonomy and the quality of your co-workers are unmatched.” – Google Program Manager (Mountain View, CA)

3. Ultimate Software

source Glassdoor

Overall ranking: 8

Company rating: 4.5

What it does: Human resources software provider

What employees say: “The unlimited PTO, amazing benefits, and feeling like part of a big family are my favorite parts about Ultimate.” – Ultimate Software Social Media Business Analyst (Weston, FL)

2. DocuSign

source Glassdoor

Overall ranking: 3

Company rating: 4.6

What it does: Maker of e-signature software

What employees say: “They treat their employees fairly, are dedicated to the success of their employees, have great work life balance, and very responsive management.” – DocuSign Sales (Seattle, WA)

1. HubSpot

source HubSpot

Overall ranking: 1

Company rating: 4.6

What it does: Marketing, sales,and service software provider

What employees say: “HubSpot culture is unlike any other I have experienced. Your coworkers are genuinely invested in your success and will extend themselves to ensure you have access to the resources you need.” – HubSpot Inbound Success Coach (Cambridge, MA)