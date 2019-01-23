Here are the 19 best tech jobs in the US for 2019

- source
- Technology jobs are in high demand for 2019, according to Glassdoor’s rankings of the best jobs in the U.S. in 2019.
- Glassdoor’s rankings of the best jobs in the U.S. are based on each job’s earning potential, satisfaction ranking, and the number of job openings.
- Of the top 50 jobs in the U.S., 19 of them are in the technology sector.
The tech sector is continuing to produce some of the highest-paying and most in-demand jobs, according to job site Glassdoor’s annual ranking of the 50 best jobs in the U.S. in 2019.
For the fourth year in a row, data scientist claimed the title of best job in the U.S. on Glassdoor’s list. Of the top 50 jobs, 19 on the list are in the technology sector.
“There’s no question that emerging technologies designed to grow and scale business, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation are having an impact on the types of jobs employers are hiring for across the country,” Glassdoor research analyst Amanda Stansell said in a statement.
Glassdoor’s annual job list is based off of three factors: a job’s earning potential, satisfaction rating, and the number of active job openings found on the site as of January 2.
Here are the 19 best technology jobs in the US:
19. Systems administrator
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.0
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6
Median base salary: $68,000
Number of job openings: 8,278
18. Software development manager
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.0
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2
Median base salary: $140,000
Number of job openings: 1,178
17. UX designer
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.0
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7
Median base salary: $89,000
Number of job openings: 3,333
16. Software developer
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.0
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.5
Median base salary: $80,000
Number of job openings: 11,833
15. Software engineering manager
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.0
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.0
Median base salary: $153,000
Number of job openings: 1,445
14. Systems engineer
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.5
Median base salary: $90,000
Number of job openings: $16,793
13. Quality assurance (QA) manager
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.1
Median base salary: $91,250
Number of job openings: 1,923
12. Applications engineer
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.0
Median base salary: $77,000
Number of job openings: $2,591
11. Data analyst
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9
Median base salary: $60,000
Number of job openings: 5,456
10. Solutions architect
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6
Median base salary: $127,000
Number of job openings: 6,969
9. Electrical engineer
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7
Median base salary: $77,000
Number of job openings: 7,191
8. Java developer
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7
Median base salary: $85,000
Number of job openings: 6,636
7. Product designer
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.5
Median base salary: $100,000
Number of job openings: 2,158
6. Security engineer
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8
Median base salary: $102,000
Number of job openings: 4,683
5. Software engineer
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2
Median base salary: $85,000
Number of job openings: 3,908
4. Data engineer
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9
Median base salary: $87,000
Number of job openings: 14,753
3. DevOps engineer
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.1
Median base salary: $106,000
Number of job openings: 4,657
2. Product manager
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8
Median base salary: $115,000
Number of job openings: 11,884
1. Data scientist
Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.7
Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.3
Median base salary: $108,000
Number of job openings: 6,510