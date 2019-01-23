Here are the 19 best tech jobs in the US for 2019

Technology jobs are in high demand for 2019, according to Glassdoor’s rankings of the best jobs in the U.S. in 2019.

Glassdoor’s rankings of the best jobs in the U.S. are based on each job’s earning potential, satisfaction ranking, and the number of job openings.

Of the top 50 jobs in the U.S., 19 of them are in the technology sector.

The tech sector is continuing to produce some of the highest-paying and most in-demand jobs, according to job site Glassdoor’s annual ranking of the 50 best jobs in the U.S. in 2019.

For the fourth year in a row, data scientist claimed the title of best job in the U.S. on Glassdoor’s list. Of the top 50 jobs, 19 on the list are in the technology sector.

“There’s no question that emerging technologies designed to grow and scale business, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation are having an impact on the types of jobs employers are hiring for across the country,” Glassdoor research analyst Amanda Stansell said in a statement.

Glassdoor’s annual job list is based off of three factors: a job’s earning potential, satisfaction rating, and the number of active job openings found on the site as of January 2.

Here are the 19 best technology jobs in the US:

19. Systems administrator

source Wikimedia Commons/Rick Naystatt

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.0

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6

Median base salary: $68,000

Number of job openings: 8,278

18. Software development manager

source Adam Berry/Getty Images

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.0

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2

Median base salary: $140,000

Number of job openings: 1,178

17. UX designer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.0

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Median base salary: $89,000

Number of job openings: 3,333

16. Software developer

source Stephen Lam/Getty Images

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.0

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.5

Median base salary: $80,000

Number of job openings: 11,833

15. Software engineering manager

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.0

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.0

Median base salary: $153,000

Number of job openings: 1,445

14. Systems engineer

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.5

Median base salary: $90,000

Number of job openings: $16,793

13. Quality assurance (QA) manager

source Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.1

Median base salary: $91,250

Number of job openings: 1,923

12. Applications engineer

source Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.0

Median base salary: $77,000

Number of job openings: $2,591

11. Data analyst

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.1

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Median base salary: $60,000

Number of job openings: 5,456

10. Solutions architect

source Shutterstock.com

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.6

Median base salary: $127,000

Number of job openings: 6,969

9. Electrical engineer

source Goran Bogicevic/Shutterstock

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Median base salary: $77,000

Number of job openings: 7,191

8. Java developer

source Courtesy of CareerCast

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.7

Median base salary: $85,000

Number of job openings: 6,636

7. Product designer

source Shutterstock.com

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.2

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.5

Median base salary: $100,000

Number of job openings: 2,158

6. Security engineer

source Shutterstock.com

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.3

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Median base salary: $102,000

Number of job openings: 4,683

5. Software engineer

source Wikimedia Commons

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.2

Median base salary: $85,000

Number of job openings: 3,908

4. Data engineer

source Wocintech/Flickr

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.4

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.9

Median base salary: $87,000

Number of job openings: 14,753

3. DevOps engineer

source Daniel Goodman

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.1

Median base salary: $106,000

Number of job openings: 4,657

2. Product manager

source Shutterstock.com

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.5

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 3.8

Median base salary: $115,000

Number of job openings: 11,884

1. Data scientist

source Glassdoor

Overall job score (out of 5.0): 4.7

Job satisfaction rating (out of 5.0): 4.3

Median base salary: $108,000

Number of job openings: 6,510