14 millennials share the best things about living in New York City

caption New York City is one of a kind. source Maridav/Shutterstock

Living in New York City has its advantages and disadvantages, but for many of the city’s residents, the pros vastly outweigh the cons.

Author Audrey Noble asked 14 millennial New Yorkers why they think NYC is the best city in the world.

Since I was born and raised in Los Angeles but live in New York City, people often ask me which city I think is better. My answer, without any hesitation, is New York City.

I’ve been living here for a little over four years now, and even despite all the hardships, rejections, and heartbreaks I’ve experienced, moving more than 3,000 miles away from home is still the best decision I’ve ever made.

The infectious energy, the incredible people who reside here, and the once-in-a-lifetime experiences make NYC a magical place. But don’t just take my word for it.

For perspective, I asked 14 other millennial New Yorkers what they love about the city:

You can live a lifetime in a day

Living in the city affords one the opportunity to live a lifetime in a day. From a morning run in Central Park, to some of the best food imaginable in the afternoon, to an evening watching world-class theater and comedy. New York really can be like the movies. There is always something calling if you just say ‘yes.’

– Sara, 25

Access to all the cultural events you could want

source Angelina Pilarinos/Shutterstock

Concerts, sports, shows – you can experience in one weekend what people elsewhere experience in a year.

– Alex, 32

The fun doesn’t stop at night

source Marcio Jose Bastos Silva/Shutterstock

New York is the city that never sleeps. You could be out at any hour of the night and there’s always something to do.

– Jackie Yan, 27

The late-night eats can’t be beat

source Marc Mueller/Stringer/Getty

The Corner Bistro burger at 3 a.m.

– Jake Hansen, 28

Coffee is always within reach

You’re never more than 40 feet from a Dunkin Donuts at all times.

– Brennan Hudson, 28

You can enjoy cuisines from all over the world

source Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock

The best thing is the food. So many different types of food prepared by the very best and with the most delicious ingredients.

– Carrieanne Reichardt, 25

You can get anything delivered

source Jack Taylor/Shutterstock

The best thing is being able to get anything at any time of the day. There’s a delivery service for everything.

– Nadine Gaynor, 25

New York sometimes feels like the center of the universe

source Jacob Lund/Shutterstock

You get to meet amazing and inspiring people who come from all over the world to build businesses, cook amazing food, and grace us with their creativity. It feels like the epicenter of everything.

– Alex Ostebo, 28

You can always find a good group of friends

source Cindy Ord/Getty Images for GREY GOOSE

The diversity in cultures, perspectives, and fluidness of friend groups. You can always find a good group of friends no matter your values, background, or economic status. New Yorkers may seem mean at first (and they are), but you’d be surprised at how many socially compatible and interesting people are out there once you open yourself up.

– Shig Konishi, 27

The people are driven

source Bryan Bedder / Stringer / Getty Images

Anyone who is here is here to make it – it’s the best company I’ve had. You miss the city when you travel. Many people are just sleepwalking through life, but it’s too expensive to do that here.

– Jan, 28

You can find your own urban oasis

caption NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 02: People shop in the Strand Bookstore on April 2, 2012 in New York City. Workers and owners of the Strand are in a contract dispute over healthcare contributions, a two-tier wage system and other benefits. Part of the United Autoworker’s Union, the store’s 140 non-management employees will vote on a new contract this week. source Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The spots you discover that become an oasis; the places where even in a crowd, you can find peace and comfort. For me, it’s always been the Strand Bookstore, no matter how lost I feel or whatever existential crisis I’m having, I can always go there and lose myself in the sea of people and books.

– Emma Gillam, 26

There’s something for everyone

source Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Stella Artois

It’s possible to find a bottomless brunch spot that serves beer if mimosas give you migraines.

– Tina Ferraro, 26

There’s a sense of community

source Yana Paskova/Getty Images

A few years back, New York was hit with a blizzard that forced every vehicle off the streets for a night. Predictably, New Yorkers took that opportunity and ran with it, turning the city into their playground. People were tossing snowballs and sliding on the ice – really just enjoying the novelty of playing in the streets. The city has a genuine sense of community that comes out every so often, and ultimately, the quieter moments are the most striking part of living here.

– Jamie, 24

You’re surrounded by the best and brightest

source Shutterstock/poludziber

You don’t make it in NYC without being driven, and this city attracts the best and brightest across many industries. This can lead to really diverse groups of friends who are all successful and complement each other.

– Garrett Kuhlmann, 28