Adults reveal what they miss the most about college

College graduates at commencement await the next chapter of their lives.

For the first 22 or so years of living, graduating college seems like life’s pinnacle – indeed, your entire existence has been built up around getting a degree, from the time you waddled into kindergarten.

So what comes next? Apparently, adulthood, responsibilities, and “real life.” The real world can be an amazing place, and finishing college signifies an entirely new stage of life (which many people claim is the best). But sometimes, you might just miss being able to sleep until noon and hang out with your friends all the time.

We spoke to INSIDER employees and scoured Reddit to find out exactly what adults miss about their alma maters – and the answers may surprise you.

Being able to sleep at all hours of the day.

“Sleeping in.” – Kelsey Abkin

“Napping every day.” – Celia Skvaril

“Staying up late playing video games with my friends. Now that I’m working I just can’t seem to stay up past 10 anymore.” – noypkamatayan

Learning new things.

“I’m a nerd so probably taking classes about things you enjoy, and learning new things.” – Janaya Wecker

“I miss the challenge of coursework.” – Reddit user

“[I miss] being surrounded by people who valued knowledge and learning.” – not_falling_down

“I miss undergrad a lot. There was more time to take more liberties in what courses I wanted to take; electives were possible.” – Reddit user

Having a defined structure and clear cut tasks.

“Being able to schedule my day where I could sleep late, be finished with classes before 3 pm, take a nap if I wanted, and stay awake as late as I wanted.” – brandmed

“Rigid structure, knowing exactly what’s expected.” – JessieBear116

‘The thing I miss the most is really how ‘structured’ it was – you have an end goal, you know exactly the steps to take to get there, and you can tell what’s next. Now that I’m (allegedly) an adult, it kind of feels like free falling.” – mozzarellapizza

Having a three-month summer vacation.

“The only part I miss is having long breaks in the summer and at Christmas time.” – justsamthings

Access to free or cheap things just because you’re a student.

“My mom buying things.” – Kelsey Abkin

“Something I reeeaaaalllly miss is how much free stuff I had access to, like counseling and workshops for things like resumes.” – amandapillar

“I never appreciated how much access to free stuff, even just activities, I had [in college]. Every performance was under $6, and most were totally free. There would just be random workshops and events you could just go to.” – palacesofparagraphs

“I miss having access to countless numbers of closets. I had to buy my own blazer, boots, etc. after I graduated because I couldn’t borrow those pieces of clothing from my roommate.” – camchristiney

Having a built-in social life.

“Seeing friends on a regular basis (literally haven’t seen some friends since I graduated last May).” – Olivia Singh

“I miss having all my friends living so close together. We’d see each other every day. In real life, not so much…” – Panoramic_Vacuum

“No matter what time of the day or day of the week, someone was always around to hang out or talk to.” – The_Phantom_W

“I miss the ease and convenience of having all my friends around me all the time.” – standstagger

“I miss hanging out with my college friends every day. I also miss not having to go to work every day. Life was more varied back then.” – _JeanGenie_

“I miss being able to see friends more easily. My friend group met in uni and we’re spread out all over the world now.” – smunchyblue

“Making friends was also easier in college because everyone was pretty much in the same boat and the same general vicinity. It’s not impossible now, it was just like a friend buffet in school.”- possum4ever

Feeling like you have a purpose in life.

“Having a sense of direction in my life.” – slxsx

“I miss college because of all the optimism for the future. I used to work so hard on my future, now I’m stuck in a s—y 9 to 5 job, I work very little towards making my dreams come true, and I’m getting stressed because I don’t have full control over my life.” – lilipad123

“I miss just having a purpose in life. Up until college society has a purpose for you (finish high school, do well in college) but after college it just ends and it sucks.” – possum4ever

Access to all the “free” facilities on campus, like libraries, art studios, and the gym, to name a few.

“Gym membership for $90 a semester to a big a– gym. Art studios that are big and have everything. Rec sports teams.” – NorthKoreanJesus

“More opportunities to be outside.” – flashjane

Not being considered weird for going out every night.

“Having a good excuse to go out any night of the week.” – Celia Skvaril

Living in the dorms (yes, really).

“I miss living in the dorm. Having a wee private space to myself, but common areas and other people I liked right outside my door was great. I’m sick of this ‘drive across town if you want to watch TV with a friend’ nonsense.” – localgyro

Basically, everything.

‘Things I miss: varied breaks between courses, always having something to be working on, all my friends being in the same place all day, wider range of choice (going to be late, doing homework at the last minute, etc.), pizza rolls for three meals a day.” – junjun_pon

“There were a lot of great social groups outside of my academic areas that I was able to join, where I made some of the best friends I’ve ever had. I miss those people, and I miss the lower level of pressure. I miss my free time being TOTALLY mine. I miss being 22.” – Reddit user