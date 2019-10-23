I’m a mom and these are the 10 foods I always buy in bulk at Costco

- source

- I’m a mother I frequently buy items in bulk at Costco because it saves my family time and money.
- My family eats a lot of cheese, so I love Costco’s bulk selection of the stuff, which includes 1-pound cartons of shredded Parmesan.
- I typically buy a ton of poultry in bulk and freeze some of it so I always have something on hand to make for dinner.
- My family eats oatmeal often and we use oats to make flour, so I stock up with 10-pound containers of the stuff at Costco.
Of all the wholesale retailers, Costco holds the key to my heart.
It isn’t my one-stop-shop, but I’ve found that buying certain items in bulk saves me money (buying wholesale can be cost-effective) and time (fewer trips to the grocery store) – which makes things easier for me and family.
Here are the 10 foods that I always buy in bulk at Costco:
I buy tons of poultry in bulk so I always have something to make for dinner.
Costco is where I buy organic chicken thighs, breasts, and drumsticks.
As a busy mom who multitasks, I like knowing that I’m always stocked up and ready to prepare a protein-filed dish.
Since most of these offerings come in large packs of three that easily separate, I freeze what I don’t use and thaw it out the next time I cook.
I stock up on maple syrup to use in almost all of my sweet recipes.
If a recipe calls for refined sugar, I usually replace it with honey, fruits, raisins, dates, or maple syrup so my baked goods have a more naturally sweet finish.
Because of this, I stock up on Kirkland Signature’s 1-liter jug of organic maple syrup since I’ve found that it’s tasty and pretty affordable – I also know it’ll get a lot of use in my home kitchen.
I’ve found that it’s cost-effective to buy organic fruits and vegetables at Costco.
Depending on what meals I’m planning out for the week, I’ll stock up on a variety of organic fruits and vegetables in bulk.
Some things I commonly buy include the retailer’s 2-pound cartons of strawberries, 2-pound bags of baby carrots, and 4-pound containers of red seedless grapes.
It especially makes sense for me to buy organic spinach in bulk since my family uses it in so many recipes.
It seems like spinach is the best optical illusion of all time – what looks like a ton of greenery ends up being a small amount once it’s cooked down. Because of this, I find it’s best to stock up on the stuff.
Since my family loves to cook meals with spinach, the 1-pound carton we get at Costco lasts us for an entire week.
My family eats a lot of cheese, so I love Costco’s bulk selection of it.
Whenever I visit Costco, I take advantage of its cheese selection.
My son can finish an entire package of the cheddar-cheese slices in one day, so I always buy them in bulk. I’m also a fan of Kirkland Signature’s Parmesan, especially the 1-pound carton that comes pre-shredded.
My local Costco also carries a two-log package of goat cheese with over 20 ounces of the stuff, and I like to buy it to use in salads.
I also stock up on bulk bags of almond flour since my family bakes and cooks often.
I prefer cooking with gluten-free flour, which means I use a lot of almond flour in my recipes.
Because of this, it makes the most sense for me to buy it in bulk at Costco – my go-to pick comes in 3-pound bags and is from the Kirkland Signature brand.
I stock up on Himalayan pink salt because I use it so often.
I exclusively use Himalayan salt because I think the taste is much better than typical table salt, which means my family goes through a lot of it.
The 12-pound Olde Thompson container from Costco lasts me a while and it’s a staple for my family. I like to store this extra-large tub in my pantry and fill smaller, prettier containers with salt so I can leave them out in my kitchen for when I cook.
I stock up on eggs every time I go to Costco.
I always get a 24-pack of cage-free, organic eggs at Costco since my family goes through a lot of eggs, whether we use them in recipes or cook them for breakfast.
I stock up on old-fashioned oats at Costco since my family uses them to make flour and oatmeal.
For my family, buying old-fashioned oats in smaller containers at the supermarket is more expensive than grabbing an extra-large, 10-pound container of them from Costco.
I always know we’ll use them up since we eat a ton of oatmeal and we regularly mill oats down to use as flour.
Raisins are a popular choice in my home, so I buy them in bulk.
It’s pretty cost-effective for my family to buy raisins in bulk since they’re a popular snack choice in my home and I use them in a lot of recipes.
My Costco typically has a 4-pound container of Sun-Maid organic raisins that I find myself repurchasing regularly.
