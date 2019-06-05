Adults reveal what they miss the most about high school

caption Maybe you don’t miss the homework, but you probably miss your friends. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

We spend our younger years yearning for the freedom that comes with adulthood.

And then we spend adulthood reminiscing about the lack of responsibilities of our younger years and the good times we had in high school and college.

We took a look at several Reddit threads that asked adults what they miss most about high school.

From sports practice to teachers who gave great advice, here are 23 hallmarks of high school that are sure to make you miss your teen years.

Always having friends around.

caption You never had to travel to see your friends. source Donald Lee Pardue/Flickr

“I miss that no matter where I went, there was always a friend within a three-minute walk of me.” – Redditor ahsanmeraj

Fun and dramatic young love.

caption Puppy love is great. source Mihajlo Ckovric/Shutterstock

“All of that storybook high school romance and drama that I never got to partake in.” – Redditor CITYGOLFER

Getting way more time off.

“Summer vacation.” – Redditor murreletpizzayui

Fewer responsibilities to worry about.

caption Not a care in the world. source Africa Studio/Shutterstock

“Just the complete lack of responsibilities. Such a stress-free time. You just got up, did some stuff, had fun, and went to bed.” – Redditor zacksmith1993

Not having life taken over by technology.

caption Not everyone had cell phones. source Michael Dodge/Stringer/Getty Images

“The less pervasive technology of the time. It was nice not being on tether by means of a cell phone. If I left, I just wrote a note for my parents about where I was going and when I’d be home.” – Redditor redmeansdistortion

The convenience of lockers.

caption You never had to carry a lot around school. source Kevin Krejci/Flickr

“My locker. Loved being able to put all of my books and pens in there, make it a bit personal, organize it, never have to carry anything around in school – a tiny taste of what having your own office felt like.” – Redditor hellohelloyesyes

Getting home early.

caption This is the dream. source Dean Drobot/Shutterstock

“Getting home at like 2:30 p.m.” – Redditor Spiffymooge

Constantly learning something new.

caption You weren’t stuck doing the same thing all day. source University of the Fraser Valley/Flickr

“I miss a completely different subject every 50 minutes. I get bored doing the same thing all day, even if I enjoy whatever it is.” – Redditor GeneralBE420

Cheap cafeteria lunches.

caption The cafeteria lunch wasn’t gourmet, but it was cheap. source DC Central Kitchen/Flickr

“No rent to pay. Cheap lunches.” – Redditor Schleepwaker

Sports practice as a built-in way to stay in shape.

caption There was an easy outlet for those who loved to play sports. source Jill Carlson (jillcarlson.org)/Flickr

“I miss having sports practices. I stayed in shape and got to play sports. Most of my friends now are not into sports so I hardly ever play.” – Redditor Rumel57

Teachers’ invaluable guidance.

caption A good teacher can have a lasting impact. source NEC Corporation of America/Flickr

“My English teacher. She’s a saint and encouraged me in ways I can’t begin to explain. Some people have a gift for helping and inspiring obnoxious kids like I was back then.” – Redditor RayCharles428

Plenty of opportunities for bonding after school.

caption High school plays were a great way to make friends. source EaglebrookSchool/Flickr

“Directing the school plays. I get such a nostalgic feeling of being stuck at the school theater at 10 p.m. on cold fall and winter nights. I was proud of what we produced too.” – Redditor Swankified_Tristan

Having the world be your oyster once homework was out of the way.

caption There weren’t endless amounts of homework. source English106/Flickr

“Being able to finish your homework, and having a few days without any homework. Finishing homework never happens in college.” – Redditor MagicPickleFairy

Getting good grades easily (for some).

caption You didn’t always have to give it your all to get an A. source Flickr / Robert Couse-Baker

“Being able to get good grades with little to no effort.” – Redditor steinbachshimmering

Extracurriculars.

caption Some high schoolers were really passionate about their extracurricular activities. source rpavich/Flickr/Attribution License

“Marching band was my only good experience throughout high school. But I also poured every fiber of my being into it back then.” – Anonymous Redditor

Those desks with their attached chairs.

“The chairs with the desks attached. I’ve never found anything that pops my back as well as those did!” – Redditor PlumWithAMachineGun

Being surrounded by people who are the same age.

caption You were always surrounded by people who were going through what you’re going through. source AFS-USA Intercultural Programs/Flickr

“Being around a lot of people of the same age and stage of life every day made it easy to make friends or at least people who you could chat with on a daily basis.” – Redditor PancakeSanchez

Pizza day at the cafeteria.

caption Who doesn’t love a good pizza lunch? source Hollis Johnson

“Pizza Day. It always came with a salad and a side of cold green beans.” – Redditor DedLite

Sleeping in.

caption Sleeping schedules were not like they used to be. source iStock

“Being able to be awake, energetic, and attentive for 18 hours straight, and then sleep for 12 hours, deeply and dreamlessly. I feel so tired now, yet can’t sleep for long periods.” – Redditor mamacrocker

Being able to relate to the characters of your favorite young adult novels.

caption High school is a very unique stage of life. source Rob Loud/ Getty Images

“This is really specific but, I could still relate to characters in young adult novels. Something about being 16 spending time outdoors with all your friends because it was the only place you could get drunk. Young love and looking towards the future as something that would never come…” – Redditor My420thaccnt6969

Having to wear a uniform.

caption You didn’t have to go back and forth on what to wear that day. source Gareth Williams/Flickr

“Uniforms. Yeah we all hated them at the time, but having to sort out clothing for work so you don’t look like a poor and or unstylish SOB is a weekly problem I’d rather not deal with.” – Redditor TXTCLA55

Having access to incredible tools and supplies.

caption All the supplies at your fingertips. source NicoleKlauss/Flickr

“Free access to the art room with its clay mixer, pugmill, electric wheel and kilns. I spent at least 50% of my day there as a junior and senior, yet still managed to graduate with honors… I was obviously not popular in high school. Other than that life is much better now.” – Redditor rhapsodyknit

The thrill that came with getting your first job.

caption Having a few singles never hurt. source iStock

“The feeling when you had a job and made money (even little) and your friends did not. It was so freeing, especially in highschool.” – Redditor DetroitEXP

Being optimistic about the future.

caption You had your whole life ahead of you. source Getty Images

“The idea that you could be anything, do anything, and it was actually possible.” – Redditor 8337