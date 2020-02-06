I moved back to New York City from the Bay Area. Here are the 10 things I miss most about living on the West Coast.

caption Taking a break during a hike in Castle Rock State Park. source Ryder Kimball/Insider

In the summer of 2019, I returned home to New York City after living in the Bay Area for 4 years.

Although I love New York, there are a few unique pros to living in the Bay Area that I think the East Coast can’t beat.

Granted, there are plenty of cons to living in the Bay Area, too, like the skyrocketing cost of living and housing crisis. Even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that if he were launching a new company, he wouldn’t do it in the San Francisco Bay Area.

From its natural wonders to its great food, these are some of the things I miss most about the Golden State.

I miss easily traveling to beautiful state parks.

caption Redwood Trees in Big Basin Redwoods State Park. source Ryder Kimball/Insider

I’ve never been anywhere as great as the Bay Area when it comes to options for daylong hikes. Drive an hour or less in any direction and you’ll come across many incredible places to explore.

For forest-lovers like me, the abundance of redwoods within these parks is even better than the parks’ proximity to urban areas. Walking among the largest species of tree in the world has an awesome and humbling effect.

I could get In-N-Out burgers whenever I wanted.

caption Animal style burger and fries at In-N-Out. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

If you’ve ever heard someone call In-N-Out overrated, chances are they’re a jealous East Coaster. I think as far as red, white, and yellow-themed fast food goes, In-N-Out wins without question.

In my opinion, the quality of the ingredients and range of options on the menu at In-N-Out are better than those of any national chain. I think the animal-style option of melted cheese, Thousand Island dressing, and grilled onions is delicious, and I recommend applying it to any order of burgers or fries.

I got to watch uniquely gorgeous sunsets every day.

caption Castle Rock State Park at Sunset. source Ryder Kimball/Insider

I concede that sunsets are pretty great everywhere, but, for some reason, they feel extra special on the West Coast. Maybe it’s because the sun sets over the Pacific Ocean in California rather than a New Jersey skyline like they do in New York, or maybe it’s my imagination.

Regardless, some of the most beautiful sunsets I’ve ever seen have been with friends in the Bay Area.

I miss the incredible skiing at Lake Tahoe.

caption Snowboarding in Lake Tahoe. source Ryder Kimball/Insider

Despite the Bay Area’s pleasantly temperate climate, it’s nice to escape to the cold sometimes. Lake Tahoe is a perfect winter getaway since the drive only takes a few hours.

For skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts, the East Coast has no equivalent to the peaks by Lake Tahoe. I’m not a great snowboarder but I appreciate Tahoe’s long runs and fresh snow over the short and icy slopes of the mountains near New York.

I miss starting my mornings with Philz Coffee.

caption Fresh brewed cups of Philz Coffee. source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

When it comes to coffee, I prefer quality and simplicity over flashiness: I don’t need a design in my foam, just a well-made cup of brew. Philz has spent years perfecting its flavors from beans sourced across the globe.

Each cup is stronger in flavor and caffeine since they use a larger amount of coffee in every roast compared to other coffee shops. In short, Philz delivers drip coffee in unparalleled fashion, and I’ve craved it every day since returning.

Every year I got to dress up in funky clothes and party all day during Bay to Breakers.

caption Runners in San Francisco’s Bay to Breakers race. source Eddie Hernandez/Shutterstock

What’s better than waking up at 4:00 AM to join thousands of San Franciscans in extravagant costumes (or none at all) and attempting to run a 12k? Surprisingly, the answer is not much.

Every spring my friends and I would join the crowds of people boarding the train to the city and commence our journey. It’s quite fun to slowly meander behind the event’s actual racers through the streets of San Francisco, eventually stopping at a house party or bar for a midday celebration.

I could easily get to Yosemite National Park for a daylong excursion.

caption A lake in Yosemite National Park. source Ryder Kimball/Insider

Yosemite, one of the country’s most visited and iconic national parks, is just a three-hour drive from San Francisco. The hikes in Yosemite Valley have had some of the most breathtakingly beautiful views I’ve ever seen.

For me, there is no comparable experience on the East Coast to hiking on winding trails through Yosemite’s pine forests with extraordinary and imposing summits looming beyond the canopy.

I got to explore unusual landmarks with fascinating histories.

caption Point Reyes Shipwreck. source Ryder Kimball/Insider

The Bay Area hosts a lot of strange and often unexpected features that are fun to check out. The first I ever visited was the Point Reyes Shipwreck in Inverness: an abandoned boat lodged into the wetland that is now a local monument.

There’s also the Flintstone House, a Stone Age-inspired property covered in colorful sculptures, that is almost impossible not to notice when driving along Interstate 280.

Likewise, there’s the former prison-island Alcatraz, a famous landmark off the coast of San Francisco that held many famous criminals, including Al Capone, captive.

Lesser-known secrets, like an old church repurposed into a roller rink, take more time to find but are just as great.

I loved spending Saturday afternoons in Dolores Park.

caption View of the San Francisco skyline from Dolores Park. source Jannis Werner/EyeEm

I think Dolores Park is the best place to spend a lazy Saturday afternoon eating food and drinking with friends. Although Sheep Meadow in Central Park is similar, it doesn’t offer the same beautiful views of the city skyline that Dolores Park does.

When the weather’s good, this hillside in the Mission District becomes packed with people and transforms into a communal party until the evening arrives.

I miss being surrounded by incredibly good Mexican food.

caption Making tacos at La Taqueria in San Francisco’s Mission District. source David N./Yelp

It can be frustratingly difficult to find decent Mexican food in New York. The good spots, like Los Tacos No. 1 and La Esquina, have kept me going, but it has been harder for me to find locations like these at home than it was out west.

The first stop I’m making when I return to the Bay Area will be for tacos, where I know I can find a good spot without having to think too hard about where I’m going.