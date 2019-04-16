12 of the best products to help you feel more comfortable on your next flight

caption There are a few ways to feel cozier while on a plane. source iStock

There are certain products that might help make your next flight more comfortable and less stressful.

From unique neck pillows to memory-foam foot hammocks, INSIDER rounded up items that could make your next flight a bit cozier.

Products like Vive Inflatable Cushion and a Travelrest pillow might help you to feel more comfortable on a plane.

From crowded planes with rowdy fellow passengers to chilly plane cabins with minimal space, there are many things that can make flying an uncomfortable experience.

Fortunately, there are countless gadgets available that can help to make your next trip a bit more enjoyable and cozy.

Whether you’re embarking on a quick, two-hour getaway or a long-haul journey overseas, here are some travel accessories that can help make your next flight more comfortable.

The Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam travel pillow has a customizable shape that can comfort both your back and neck during a flight.

caption It’s more than a neck pillow. source Amazon/Dot&Dot

Since the neck often isn’t the only body part that can feel sore after a long flight, this nearly five-star rated multipurpose pillow is super convenient.

Its memory-foam material features an inner, snake-like core that can be twisted to any shape you want to provide comfort for different areas of your body.

These Earplanes ear plugs can help your ears adjust to pressure changes.

caption Each box comes with a pair that you can use for one round-trip flight. source Amazon

These silicone earplugs are a must-have product if you experience clogged ears during flights. Put them in your ears before the plane takes off and descends and they can help you to avoid feeling any painful popping sensations caused by the change in altitude.

Rated four stars on Amazon, each box comes with one pair that you can use safely for one round-trip flight.

Tune out the rest of the world with these Bose Quiet Comfort 35 noise-canceling headphones.

caption The headphones are wireless. source Amazon

The Quiet Comfort 35 over-ear headphones by Bose are a customer favorite on Amazon and they can help you tune out your fellow chatty passengers.

This pair lets you adjust how much noise canceling you actually want to experience and these headphones boast over 20 hours of wireless battery life (40 hours when using a wire), which means you can comfortably bump music nonstop on your flight from New York City to Tokyo without them running out of juice.

This Travelrest pillow gives you something comfortable to lean against.

caption The pillow is a great choice for people who like to sleep on a plane. source Amazon

A Travelrest inflatable, ergonomic pillow drapes over your shoulder so you can rest your head against it without your neck falling forward or over to the side. This can help you to avoid developing neck and back pain.

The best part is, when you’re done, it rolls up neatly into a ball that can be washed so that it’s ready for the next time you travel.

With more than 1,300 five-star reviews on Amazon, it seems this item is a must-have for both infrequent fliers and seasoned globetrotters.

A snuggly scarf pillow by trtl provides the perfect cradle for your neck to rest in.

caption The pillow-scarf is unique. source Amazon

With thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, this product seems perfect for anyone who’s looking for a pillow that adds an extra level of coziness to their in-flight nap.

This unique pillow-scarf hybrid can be reshaped and adjusted to your liking and it provides you with support by wrapping around your neck completely to hold your head upright in a neutral position using a built-in rib cushion.

It’s also made of machine-washable hypoallergenic fleece so you can safely use it again and again.

Give your lower back some love with this Vive Inflatable Cushion.

caption The cushion can be used on any form of transit. source Amazon

Your lower back might start to ache during those long-haul journeys when you’re sitting for an extended period of time. And it’s even worse if you have a chronic condition like sciatica, which is exacerbated by sitting for extended periods of time.

This ergonomic, portable seat cushion helps to relieve lower-back pain by providing additional support to the area. Rated four and a half stars, its lightweight, inflatable structure makes it convenient to travel with and its tear-resistant exterior means it is built to last for many flights. Plus, you don’t even need a fancy air pump to inflate it.

A Sleepy Ride footrest lets you kick your feet up and relax.

caption The footrest allows you to extend your legs. source Amazon

This footrest works kind of like a mini hammock for your feet. It hangs from the arms of the tray table in front of you so can extend your legs even when there’s limited floor space.

Sleepy Ride’s model features a memory-foam design for extra comfort, so it’s not surprising that this product has more than 592 five-star reviews on Amazon.

These Physix compression socks will help you to keep your feet from swelling.

caption These socks can encourage blood circulation in your feet. source Amazon

If you didn’t know this already, your legs can easily swell up from sitting still for too long. As a result, compression socks are a must-have for long flights because they gently squeeze your calves, which can encourage blood circulation.

These highly rated Physix socks are made out of durable, Lycra fabric and they are designed to not slip off of one’s calves. They also come in a wide selection of colors to suit all styles.

The Lug Nap Sac Blanket will keep you feeling cozy throughout your entire flight.

caption The blanket comes with a storage pouch. source Amazon

Airplanes can get chilly and this simple, machine-washable travel blanket is made with soft fleece that is designed to keep you warm from takeoff to landing.

Rated nearly five stars on Amazon, it comes with its own pillow that doubles as a storage pouch for easy transport once nap time is over.

The Travelrest 4-in-1 Premier Class Blanket lets you stay warm while keeping your hands free.

caption The blanket has sleeves. source Amazon

Rated nearly five stars on Amazon, this blanket set comes with an ultra-soft, plush throw that’s equipped with sleeves so you can eat, read, or work in total comfort throughout your flight.

A headphone splitter like this one from Ugreen lets you and a companion enjoy the same movie from one device without having to share a pair of earbuds.

caption You can watch a movie or listen to music with a friend during your flight. source Amazon

With a near-perfect rating on Amazon, the Ugreen Audio stereo splitter has a 3.5-millimeter extension cable that can connect your phone or tablet to two sets of standard headphones (or earphones) at the same time.

This device means no more having to crane your neck and cover one ear with your hand just to watch a movie with a friend during your flight.

This laptop stand can help you to avoid developing neck strain on your flight.

caption The laptop stand could help you to avoid hunching over. source Amazon

Rated almost five stars, the Aviator stand by Keynomics keeps your laptop slightly elevated so you don’t have to hunch over to look at your device’s screen during a long flight.

Its lightweight, collapsible design fits easily on most standard airline tray tables and it can be packed away into a carry-on bag without taking up a ton of space.

