caption Old Montréal. source Shutterstock

Canada is a huge country, with plenty to offer.

See the Northern Lights in Alberta, or check out the stunning Lake Peyto if you’re into nature.

Take a trip back in time in Québec’s Old Montréal neighborhood, which has a European feel thanks to cobblestone streets and historic buildings.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Canada is known for many things: Maple syrup, hockey, friendly people.

But the country is also full of bustling cities and cultural hubs, natural wonders, and more. Here are 23 photos that will make you want to travel to Canada ASAP.

Hike through one of Alberta’s most beautiful national parks, Banff National Park. The pristine lakes, tall pines, and snowy cliffs will blow you away, especially the stunning Lake Peyto.

caption Banff National Park is a nature-lover’s dream. source kavram / iStock

Take a trip back in time in Québec’s Old Montréal neighborhood, which has a European feel thanks to cobblestone streets and historic buildings.

caption Old Montréal is an oasis from the rest of the modern city. source Shutterstock

Take in even more history at Montréal’s Notre Dame Basilica. Completed in 1829, back when the city was called Ville-Marie, the historic building marks the center of Old Montréal.

caption The inside of the historic Notre Dame Basilica. source Roonie Chua / Shutterstock

Visit Mount Royal Park in Montréal, which is home to the highest point in the city (at 767 feet) as well as panoramic views.

caption The best place to view Montréal. source Alph Tran/Shutterstock

Explore Canada’s political history in the capital city of Ottawa. If you’re lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

caption Ottawa is filled with Canadian history. source Shutterstock

Dive into the clear waters of the the grotto at Bruce Peninsula National Park in Ontario.

caption Bruce Peninsula National Park. source Wikipedia / Bruce Peninsula National Park

Visit St. John’s in Newfoundland to see its many colorful — and Instagrammable — houses.

caption This city is worth a photo. source Facebook / Newfoundland & Labrador Tourism

The capital city of Newfoundland and Labrador has been called a “mini San Francisco.”

You don’t have to travel to Europe to see beautiful French-inspired chateaux. Chateau Frontenac in Quebec City opened as a luxury hotel in 1893, and still welcomes guests from all over the world today.

caption Chateau Frontenac in Quebec City. source Wikipedia / Chateau Frontenac

Mont-Tremblant is a skier’s paradise thanks to its 96 trails, but even if winter sports aren’t your thing, you can always wander around the picturesque village.

caption Skiers of all levels can enjoy Mont-Tremblant. source Tremblant / tremblant.ca

Niagara Falls is reason enough to visit Canada. The powerful falls see 3,160 tons of water flowing over them every second.

caption Niagara Falls. source REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The breathtaking landmark divides New York state and Ontario, Canada.

Of course, you can’t leave Canada without trying its unofficial national dish: poutine — French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy.

caption Poutine. source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

This Canadian dish is made of French fries, cheese curds, and gravy. What more could you want?

Experience 360 degree views of Toronto from the CN Tower, which has a rotating restaurant and observation platforms to view the city from up to 1,467 feet above the ground.

caption There’s no better way to view Toronto from above. source Shutterstock/Elena Elisseeva

On hot summer days in Toronto, have a staycation at Sugar Beach, an urban beach park on Lake Ontario.

caption Sugar Beach, Toronto. source mikecphoto / Shutterstock.com

Speaking of Lake Ontario, in the fall it’s one of the best places to admire the region’s changing foliage

caption Lake Ontario. source Elenathewise / iStock

Experience some of Canada’s most beautiful sunsets in Nova Scotia’s Bay of Fundy.

caption Nova Scotia’s Bay of Fundy. source Facebook / Bay of Fundy Tourism

Vancouver’s oceanfront location makes it perfect for outdoor activities on water and land, from biking to kayaking.

caption Vancouver is perfect for active travelers. source tdlucas5000/flickr

But there’s no better way to see Vancouver’s lush forests than trekking across the Capilano Suspension Bridge, which sits 230 feet above the Capilano River.

caption Capilano Suspension Bridge. source Shutterstock/Dan Breckwoldt

Catch a hockey game while in Canada, as the country boasts seven NHL teams. No matter where you are, you probably won’t be far from an ice rink.

caption Canada takes hockey seriously. source Harry How/Getty Images

The Montréal Canadiens currently hold the record for most Stanley Cup wins with a whopping 23 wins since 1924.

Ski among Olympians (or at least pretend to) at Whistler Mountain in British Columbia, home of the Whistler Olympic Park from the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, and packed with Olympic history.

caption Whistler Mountain in British Columbia. source Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER

See the Northern Lights in Alberta, which is one of the best places in Canada to catch the light show.

caption You can’t miss this natural phenomenon. source REUTERS/Pat Kane

This province in western Canada is famous for its stellar views of aurora borealis.

Grab a Tim Horton’s doughnut, since no trip to Canada would be complete without one.

caption A classic Canadian snack. source Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER

Sure, the Canadian fast food chain now has locations in the U.S., but there’s something special about visiting the real deal.

Book a room at the Fogo Island Inn for a peaceful experience right on the water — the entire island has a population of less than 3,000.

caption The Fogo Island Inn. source Fogo Island Inn

Explore the vast prairies and free-roaming bison at Saskatchewan’s Grasslands National Park, one of Canada’s 44 national parks.