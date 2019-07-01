- source
- Shutterstock
- Canada is a huge country, with plenty to offer.
- See the Northern Lights in Alberta, or check out the stunning Lake Peyto if you’re into nature.
- Take a trip back in time in Québec’s Old Montréal neighborhood, which has a European feel thanks to cobblestone streets and historic buildings.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
Canada is known for many things: Maple syrup, hockey, friendly people.
But the country is also full of bustling cities and cultural hubs, natural wonders, and more. Here are 23 photos that will make you want to travel to Canada ASAP.
Hike through one of Alberta’s most beautiful national parks, Banff National Park. The pristine lakes, tall pines, and snowy cliffs will blow you away, especially the stunning Lake Peyto.
- source
- kavram / iStock
Take a trip back in time in Québec’s Old Montréal neighborhood, which has a European feel thanks to cobblestone streets and historic buildings.
- source
- Shutterstock
Take in even more history at Montréal’s Notre Dame Basilica. Completed in 1829, back when the city was called Ville-Marie, the historic building marks the center of Old Montréal.
- source
- Roonie Chua / Shutterstock
Visit Mount Royal Park in Montréal, which is home to the highest point in the city (at 767 feet) as well as panoramic views.
- source
- Alph Tran/Shutterstock
Explore Canada’s political history in the capital city of Ottawa. If you’re lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
- source
- Shutterstock
Dive into the clear waters of the the grotto at Bruce Peninsula National Park in Ontario.
Visit St. John’s in Newfoundland to see its many colorful — and Instagrammable — houses.
The capital city of Newfoundland and Labrador has been called a “mini San Francisco.”
You don’t have to travel to Europe to see beautiful French-inspired chateaux. Chateau Frontenac in Quebec City opened as a luxury hotel in 1893, and still welcomes guests from all over the world today.
Mont-Tremblant is a skier’s paradise thanks to its 96 trails, but even if winter sports aren’t your thing, you can always wander around the picturesque village.
- source
- Tremblant / tremblant.ca
Niagara Falls is reason enough to visit Canada. The powerful falls see 3,160 tons of water flowing over them every second.
- source
- REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The breathtaking landmark divides New York state and Ontario, Canada.
Of course, you can’t leave Canada without trying its unofficial national dish: poutine — French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy.
- source
- Melia Robinson/Business Insider
This Canadian dish is made of French fries, cheese curds, and gravy. What more could you want?
Experience 360 degree views of Toronto from the CN Tower, which has a rotating restaurant and observation platforms to view the city from up to 1,467 feet above the ground.
- source
- Shutterstock/Elena Elisseeva
On hot summer days in Toronto, have a staycation at Sugar Beach, an urban beach park on Lake Ontario.
- source
- mikecphoto / Shutterstock.com
Speaking of Lake Ontario, in the fall it’s one of the best places to admire the region’s changing foliage
- source
- Elenathewise / iStock
Experience some of Canada’s most beautiful sunsets in Nova Scotia’s Bay of Fundy.
Vancouver’s oceanfront location makes it perfect for outdoor activities on water and land, from biking to kayaking.
- source
- tdlucas5000/flickr
But there’s no better way to see Vancouver’s lush forests than trekking across the Capilano Suspension Bridge, which sits 230 feet above the Capilano River.
- source
- Shutterstock/Dan Breckwoldt
Catch a hockey game while in Canada, as the country boasts seven NHL teams. No matter where you are, you probably won’t be far from an ice rink.
- source
- Harry How/Getty Images
The Montréal Canadiens currently hold the record for most Stanley Cup wins with a whopping 23 wins since 1924.
Ski among Olympians (or at least pretend to) at Whistler Mountain in British Columbia, home of the Whistler Olympic Park from the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, and packed with Olympic history.
- source
- Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER
See the Northern Lights in Alberta, which is one of the best places in Canada to catch the light show.
- source
- REUTERS/Pat Kane
This province in western Canada is famous for its stellar views of aurora borealis.
Grab a Tim Horton’s doughnut, since no trip to Canada would be complete without one.
- source
- Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER
Sure, the Canadian fast food chain now has locations in the U.S., but there’s something special about visiting the real deal.
Book a room at the Fogo Island Inn for a peaceful experience right on the water — the entire island has a population of less than 3,000.
- source
- Fogo Island Inn
Explore the vast prairies and free-roaming bison at Saskatchewan’s Grasslands National Park, one of Canada’s 44 national parks.