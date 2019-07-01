23 photos that will make you want to travel to Canada

By
Madeline Diamond
-
Old Montréal.

caption
Old Montréal.
source
Shutterstock

  • Canada is a huge country, with plenty to offer.
  • See the Northern Lights in Alberta, or check out the stunning Lake Peyto if you’re into nature.
  • Take a trip back in time in Québec’s Old Montréal neighborhood, which has a European feel thanks to cobblestone streets and historic buildings.
Canada is known for many things: Maple syrup, hockey, friendly people.

But the country is also full of bustling cities and cultural hubs, natural wonders, and more. Here are 23 photos that will make you want to travel to Canada ASAP.

Hike through one of Alberta’s most beautiful national parks, Banff National Park. The pristine lakes, tall pines, and snowy cliffs will blow you away, especially the stunning Lake Peyto.

caption
Banff National Park is a nature-lover’s dream.
source
kavram / iStock

Take a trip back in time in Québec’s Old Montréal neighborhood, which has a European feel thanks to cobblestone streets and historic buildings.

caption
Old Montréal is an oasis from the rest of the modern city.
source
Shutterstock

Take in even more history at Montréal’s Notre Dame Basilica. Completed in 1829, back when the city was called Ville-Marie, the historic building marks the center of Old Montréal.

caption
The inside of the historic Notre Dame Basilica.
source
Roonie Chua / Shutterstock

Visit Mount Royal Park in Montréal, which is home to the highest point in the city (at 767 feet) as well as panoramic views.

caption
The best place to view Montréal.
source
Alph Tran/Shutterstock

Explore Canada’s political history in the capital city of Ottawa. If you’re lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

caption
Ottawa is filled with Canadian history.
source
Shutterstock

Dive into the clear waters of the the grotto at Bruce Peninsula National Park in Ontario.

caption
Bruce Peninsula National Park.
source
Wikipedia / Bruce Peninsula National Park

Visit St. John’s in Newfoundland to see its many colorful — and Instagrammable — houses.

caption
This city is worth a photo.
source
Facebook / Newfoundland & Labrador Tourism

The capital city of Newfoundland and Labrador has been called a “mini San Francisco.”

You don’t have to travel to Europe to see beautiful French-inspired chateaux. Chateau Frontenac in Quebec City opened as a luxury hotel in 1893, and still welcomes guests from all over the world today.

caption
Chateau Frontenac in Quebec City.
source
Wikipedia / Chateau Frontenac

Mont-Tremblant is a skier’s paradise thanks to its 96 trails, but even if winter sports aren’t your thing, you can always wander around the picturesque village.

caption
Skiers of all levels can enjoy Mont-Tremblant.
source
Tremblant / tremblant.ca

Niagara Falls is reason enough to visit Canada. The powerful falls see 3,160 tons of water flowing over them every second.

caption
Niagara Falls.
source
REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The breathtaking landmark divides New York state and Ontario, Canada.

Of course, you can’t leave Canada without trying its unofficial national dish: poutine — French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy.

caption
Poutine.
source
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

This Canadian dish is made of French fries, cheese curds, and gravy. What more could you want?

Experience 360 degree views of Toronto from the CN Tower, which has a rotating restaurant and observation platforms to view the city from up to 1,467 feet above the ground.

caption
There’s no better way to view Toronto from above.
source
Shutterstock/Elena Elisseeva

On hot summer days in Toronto, have a staycation at Sugar Beach, an urban beach park on Lake Ontario.

caption
Sugar Beach, Toronto.
source
mikecphoto / Shutterstock.com

Speaking of Lake Ontario, in the fall it’s one of the best places to admire the region’s changing foliage

caption
Lake Ontario.
source
Elenathewise / iStock

Experience some of Canada’s most beautiful sunsets in Nova Scotia’s Bay of Fundy.

caption
Nova Scotia’s Bay of Fundy.
source
Facebook / Bay of Fundy Tourism

Vancouver’s oceanfront location makes it perfect for outdoor activities on water and land, from biking to kayaking.

caption
Vancouver is perfect for active travelers.
source
tdlucas5000/flickr

But there’s no better way to see Vancouver’s lush forests than trekking across the Capilano Suspension Bridge, which sits 230 feet above the Capilano River.

caption
Capilano Suspension Bridge.
source
Shutterstock/Dan Breckwoldt

Catch a hockey game while in Canada, as the country boasts seven NHL teams. No matter where you are, you probably won’t be far from an ice rink.

caption
Canada takes hockey seriously.
source
Harry How/Getty Images

The Montréal Canadiens currently hold the record for most Stanley Cup wins with a whopping 23 wins since 1924.

Ski among Olympians (or at least pretend to) at Whistler Mountain in British Columbia, home of the Whistler Olympic Park from the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, and packed with Olympic history.

caption
Whistler Mountain in British Columbia.
source
Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER

See the Northern Lights in Alberta, which is one of the best places in Canada to catch the light show.

caption
You can’t miss this natural phenomenon.
source
REUTERS/Pat Kane

This province in western Canada is famous for its stellar views of aurora borealis.

Grab a Tim Horton’s doughnut, since no trip to Canada would be complete without one.

caption
A classic Canadian snack.
source
Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER

Sure, the Canadian fast food chain now has locations in the U.S., but there’s something special about visiting the real deal.

Book a room at the Fogo Island Inn for a peaceful experience right on the water — the entire island has a population of less than 3,000.

caption
The Fogo Island Inn.
source
Fogo Island Inn

Explore the vast prairies and free-roaming bison at Saskatchewan’s Grasslands National Park, one of Canada’s 44 national parks.

caption
Bison at Saskatchewan’s Grasslands National Park.
source
Wikipedia / Grasslands National Park