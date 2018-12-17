15 reasons why New Year’s Eve is the best holiday of the year

caption A holiday toast. source Halfpoint/Shutterstock

New Year’s Eve is the perfect end to the holiday season.

With champagne, fancy clothes, and fireworks, it’s basically a never-ending party.

From Thanksgiving to Hanukkah and Christmas, there’s no shortage of things to celebrate during the holiday season. New Year’s Eve is arguably the best part of the season since it’s basically just a non-stop party.

Between dressing up, celebrating with friends, and toasting with champagne, it’s hard not to enjoy all the festivities that go along with New Year’s Eve.

Keep reading for 15 reasons why New Year’s Eve is the best holiday.

You get to dress up in your most festive attire.

caption You can dress like you’re a Victoria’s Secret model. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

New Year’s Eve is the perfect time to get dressed up in your fanciest clothing and enjoy a night out.

You can drink all the champagne you want.

caption Champagne. source Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Champagne is the official drink of New Year’s Eve, so popping some bubbly is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday.

New Year’s Eve parties are always a blast.

caption A New Year’s Eve toast. source Halfpoint/Shutterstock

There’s nothing better than ringing in the new year at a party with all your closest friends. Since New Year’s Eve isn’t associated with religion, it’s an inclusive holiday than anyone can enjoy.

Or, it’s perfectly acceptable to stay home to watch the ball drop.

caption Watching the ball drop in Times Square. source lazyllama/Shutterstock

If attending a party or celebrating in Times Square isn’t your thing, you can still have plenty of fun at home by curling up and watching the action from your TV.

You don’t have to worry about buying presents for anyone.

caption Christmas gifts. source Ravi Shah/Flickr

The holiday season is full of fun events and traditions, but gift giving can be stressful. New Year’s Eve, however, is all about having fun in the moment.

You have the perfect excuse to wear those goofy New Year’s glasses and headbands.

caption New Year’s glasses. source Mark Kauzlarich/REUTERS

Part of the fun of New Year’s Eve is wearing donning New Year’s glasses and headbands to accompany your festive outfit.

You get to kiss someone at midnight.

caption A New Year’s kiss. source Carlo Allegri/Reuters

There’s no better way to start the new year than spending it with the people you love.

New Year’s Eve is celebrated all over the world.

New Year’s Eve is basically just one never-ending party since the new year beings at different times all over the world.

You have one last night before your New Year’s resolutions officially start.

caption New Year’s is always an excuse to party. source Africa Studio/Shutterstock

Setting New Year’s resolutions is a great way to start the year on the right foot. But, that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun the night before you’re technically supposed to start working on your new goals.

It’s the perfect way to finish off a festive holiday season.

caption The holiday season. source Visit Aspen/Facebook

From Thanksgiving to Hanukkah and Christmas, the holiday season is full of festivities. New Year’s Eve is a great finale to a fun-filled season.

Nearly every city has a beautiful fireworks display.

caption Fireworks in London, England. source Getty

If you thought fireworks were just for the Fourth of July, think again. New Year’s Eve celebrations all over the world have over-the-top celebrations complete with beautiful firework displays.

Different cultures have their own unique New Year’s traditions.

caption Grapes are a New Year’s tradition in Spain. source Rohit Tandon / Unsplash

In Spain, it is a common New Year’s Eve tradition to stuff 12 grapes into your mouth at the stroke of midnight. According to the legend, eating a grape for each month brings good luck all year.

You have one last chance to listen to Christmas music.

Christmas may technically be over, but you can still get away with listening to your favorite holiday music through New Year’s. Enjoy your favorite jams while you can before you have to wait a whole year to listen to them again.

It’s a great time to travel.

caption A cruise ship. source Unsplash/ben o bro

If you want to get out of the cold during the holiday season, New Year’s is the perfect time to take a vacation.

Many vacation destinations have New Year’s Eve celebrations, plus it’s always fun to learn another place’s holiday traditions.

New Year’s is the perfect time look forward to everything the new year will bring.

caption Looking into the new year. source Eric Rothermel/Unsplash

The parties and celebrations of the new year are certainly an important part of the holiday, but it is also fun and exciting to look forward to all the new opportunities that 2018 will bring.

