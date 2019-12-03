I spent a week eating my way through the world’s largest cruise ship’s 23 restaurants. Here are the 10 very best dishes.

caption The lobster roll at Hooked was very good. source Steve Cameron/Insider

The world’s largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas, has 23 restaurants.

I spent a week on the ship and tried to eat at all of them.

I loved the pizza and DIY taco bar, which were both included with a standard cruise ticket.

If you want to splurge, I suggest the truffle tagliatelle at Jamie’s Italian, or the deviled eggs at Wonderland.

I spent a week on Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas, which boasts the title of the world’s largest cruise ship.

I tried my hardest to eat my way through the ship – but with around 30,000 dishes created across 23 dining venues daily, this was no easy feat.

In fact, I would have had to eat at 3.28 different restaurants every single day of my trip to get to all of them.

While I may not have tried every single thing, I did get close. And while the world’s largest cruise ship has a dizzying array of options, I managed to narrow it down to my 10 absolute favorite dishes.

El Loco Fresh is a DIY taco bar with a huge selection of toppings, from cilantro to cheese to jalapeños. The beef tacos were my favorite.

caption There were also chicken and pork tacos, quesadillas, and burritos. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Cost: Included.

While you’re here: Grab a bowl of nachos and bring on the toppings for a DIY nacho bowl.

Apparently, Royal Caribbean’s team of chefs spent years perfecting the New York-style pizza at Sorrento’s. As a New Yorker, I approve.

caption The pepperoni pizza was my favorite, closely followed by plain cheese. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Cost: Included.

The deviled eggs at Wonderland come in a glass bowl of smoke. They are creamy, smoky, and delicious.

caption The deviled eggs are served on top of a nest of dry noodles. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Cost: A six-course dinner is $45 per person.

While you’re here: A reconstructed caprese salad with liquid olive, ricotta powder, basil, and tomato water is also worth trying.

The truffle tagliatelle at Jamie’s Italian was super creamy, and did not skimp on the truffles.

caption There were plenty of truffle shavings and lots of cheese. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Cost: A three-course meal here starts at $20 per person for lunch, and $40 for dinner.

While you’re here: Round out your three-course meal with truffle arancini or a cured meat plank, then save room for the Amalfi Lemon Meringue Cheesecake, a sort of delicious cross between a key lime pie and a cheesecake.

The Campfire Cookie at Playmakers — a chocolate chip cookie topped with marshmallows and Nutella — takes a few laps around the ship’s running track to burn off, but is so worth it.

caption The cookie comes with a side of milk, naturally. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Cost: $6.

While you’re here: Also get the Poke Nachos, which are wonton chips topped with raw ahi tuna, Serrano peppers, cilantro, and avocado with Sriracha aioli.

Izumi’s truffle lobster tempura roll is pure, delectable decadence with both creamy truffle and crispy fried lobster.

caption It’s a sushi roll topped with a fried piece of tempura-battered lobster. source Steve Cameron/Insider

Cost: $16.

While you’re here: The Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna – creamy tuna on crispy rice – is also very, very good.

The Maine lobster roll at Hooked is everything a lobster roll should be: heavy on the lobster, light on the mayo, and served on a grilled bun with a side of homemade chips.

caption The lobster roll comes with a side of homemade chips. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Cost: A three-course dinner starts at $40 per person.

While you’re here: The Messy Fish Sandwich, which consists of fried cod topped with coleslaw and tartar sauce, was a very close second.

The lamb kofta meatballs at Solarium Bistro were soft and delicate, and came in a perfectly spiced tomato sauce.

caption Two meatballs are not enough, you’ll be going back for more. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Cost: Included.

While you’re here: The moussaka, also lamb, was another favorite dish of mine.

The braised beef short rib at 150 Central Park is cooked for four hours, and literally melts in your mouth.

caption The braised beef short rib comes with polenta and vegetables. source Steve Cameron/Insider

Cost: A three-course dinner starts at $45.

While you’re here: 150 Central Park also makes a mean table-side martini.

The avocado salmon toast at Windjammer Marketplace was my favorite breakfast item besides the giant pile of crispy bacon.

caption The avocado salmon toast is available for breakfast. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Cost: Included.