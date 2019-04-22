13 things you can get at Costco for under $10

caption Costco is a popular place to buy food in bulk. source REUTERS/John Gress JG/GN

Costco is known as a place where people can buy items, including food, in bulk.

At Costco, you can buy 5.5 pounds of Red Vines for under $10.

Costco shoppers can also score a 3-pound box of Cheez-Its for $8.99.

After every trip to Costco, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll be leaving with a cart full of food and a stomach full of free samples.

The wholesale-focused warehouse club attracts people with its wide selection of bulk products that come at an affordable price per unit. And although buying in bulk can save you money over time, it can be a hefty initial investment.

Fortunately, Costco has deals for a variety of price ranges. Here are some Costco items that are under $10*.

*Prices were found on Costco.com. Some items may be available at a lower price in store and prices may vary depending on location.

You can get 105 Reese’s Miniatures for just $9.99.

caption It’s 2 pounds of chocolate. source Costco

For huge fans of the candy, this 2-pound stash of Reese’s cups is a total dream. Whether you’re stocking up for a special event or just replenishing your personal stash, this massive Reese’s Miniatures pack is the way to go.

12 servings of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese will only cost you $9.79.

caption They can be enjoyed for lunch or dinner. source Costco

Perfect for kids, on-the-go meals, or late-night snacks, this 12-count pack of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese meals are great to have on hand. Just add water, microwave, and enjoy.

If you’re a fan of Cheez-Its, grab this 3-pound box for $8.99.

caption There are two bags inside. source Costco

For endless, cheese-flavored snacking, this mega-size box of Cheez-Its Crackers is an awesome bargain. They’re also conveniently packaged in two 24-ounce bags so the crackers don’t go stale.

Quaker’s Chewy Granola Bars are sold in this 60-count box at Costco for $9.59.

caption There are two flavors. source Costco

These soft granola bars are ideal for throwing in your bag for a quick snack or including in your kid’s lunchbox.

The Costco pack gives you a mix of chocolate-chip bars and bars loaded with peanut butter and chocolate chips. The best part? Each bar costs just $0.16.

Kirkland Signature’s canned vegetables, like sweet corn, are available in 12-can packs for $7.29.

caption There are a few types of canned vegetables you can purchase. source Costco

Costco’s brand Kirkland Signature has canned vegetables that are a great deal at $0.61 per can.

This pantry-staple can be quickly heated up for sides at dinnertime and can also be used in soups, stews, and salads.

Microwavable Snapdragon Vietnamese Pho Bowls only cost $9.29, or $7.29 if you use the manufacturer’s coupon.

caption They cook in a few minutes. source Costco

Quick to make and easy to eat, these delicious pho bowls cost under $2 each. This six-count pack of meals is trans-fat free and features rice noodles flavored with Vietnamese seasonings.

For under $10, score this 3-pound package of Oreos.

caption You’ll need a lot of milk. source Costco

This is currently on sale for $7.29 due to manufacturer’s savings but on a regular basis this box retails for just $9.79

Conveniently packaged in 10 smaller packages, these cookies make for a great snack.

Oats can be used in a variety of ways and can be found at Costco for $9.49.

caption You can make a whole lot of oatmeal. source Costco

Although 10 pounds of oatmeal may sound like a lot, if you have a big family or you use oats often in baking, making oatmeal, or creating your own oat milk, this package of Quaker Old Fashioned Oats is great to have on hand.

The pack includes two 5-pound bags that are individually sealed so the oats stay fresh.

2 pounds of Honey Nut Cheerios can be found at Costco for less than $10.

caption It’s two boxes. source Costco

Whether you have kids or just love cereal, Honey Nut Cheerios are a classic breakfast staple that is also perfect for afternoon snacks. This two-box pack contains about 2 pounds of cereal and includes two individually sealed bags.

Get 5.5 pounds of red vines for under $10.

caption They’re chewy and red. source Costco

This jumbo jar retails for $9.79 and weighs 5.5 pounds. It’s perfect for anyone who really loves this chewy candy.

You can get a whole lot of Kirkland Signature Organic Lemonade for $6.99

caption You’ll be able to get a lot of drinks out of this. source Costco

You can get 192 fl. oz of the Kirkland-brand organic beverage to enjoy alone or serve up at a party.

You can get 10 pounds of pancake mix for $6.99

caption You just need to add water. source Costco

This 10-pound bag of Krusteaz Complete Buttermilk Pancake Mix will have you whipping up light and fluffy breakfast for weeks … or even months.

Keep your sandwiches dressed with a 64-ounce jar of mayonnaise that’s under $10.

caption You’ll be able to make a lot of chicken salad with this. source Costco

This tub of Hellman’s Real Mayonnaise retails for $8.29, which is just $0.13 per ounce. You’ll surely be able to dress a lot of sandwiches and complete a lot of recipes with this.

