An interior designer reveals 13 of the best things to get at Dollar Tree this month

If you’re trying to decorate for the holidays on a budget, you may want to pick up some basics at Dollar Tree, which sells seasonal essentials and decorations for just a buck.

To help you narrow down your options, Insider asked Jeremy Gallman, an interior designer and retail associate at Magnolia Inspiring Interiors in Tampa, Florida, for his top picks.

Here are 13 seasonal items an interior designer would buy at Dollar Tree right now.

Note: These items cost $1 in store but are only sold in bulk online.

This traditional holiday stocking can also be used as a wine bag.

caption You can use these stockings to store presents, too. source Dollar Tree

Gallman said stockings are the “classic ornament of the holiday season,” not just something to hang on a mantle.

He suggests buying a few extra to use as a wine bag for holiday parties or as a way to quickly wrap gifts.

Christmas House Sweater Stocking

You can design your own holiday ornaments to display at home or give as gifts.

caption The ornaments are originally clear and plain, but you can dazzle them up with paint and ribbon. source Dollar Tree

Gallman said customizing a set of these clear, paintable ornaments is a fun present idea.

“You can paint whatever you want on these, and even fill with small mementos to create one-of-a-kind gifts,” he added.

Crafter’s Square Paintable Clear Plastic Christmas Ball

These red, gold, and silver assorted ornament bulbs can be used for festive centerpieces.

caption The ornaments come in three different shades. source Dollar Tree

“You can throw these in a bowl with some fresh juniper or eucalyptus and some pine cones to create the perfect holiday display for your dining table or kitchen island,” Gallman told Insider.

Round Plastic Ball Ornaments

Decorate for the holidays with this 15-foot strand of faux garland.

caption You can add ribbons to the garland, too. source Dollar Tree

Gallman told Insider he recommends artificial garland because the real stuff can be costly and difficult to maintain since the needles can fall off and make a mess.

“Artificial garland is a great alternative to the real thing,” he said. “And, by massing multiple strands together and mixing in some fresh pine cones and berry garland, you can create a beautiful custom look.”

Christmas House Artificial Garland

These snow-colored holiday ornaments come in seasonal shapes like trees, deer, stars, and snowflakes.

caption All-white ornaments can give your tree a snowy look. source Dollar Tree

If you’re wanting to give your home a magical and whimsical all-white look this holiday season, Gallman said he recommends the Snowy Icon Ornaments.

Christmas House Snowy Icon Ornaments

Add your own festive flair to this metal candy-cane wreath.

caption You can loop flowers through the metal wreath frame. source Dollar Tree

This decorative metal candy-cane frame can be hung as-is or decorated with string lights, flowers, and garland.

“The candy-cane wreaths can be used to add some festive cheer to your front-porch planters or you can wrap them with pretty twinkle lights,” he suggested.

Metal Candy-Cane-Shaped Wreath

You can also pick up a few holiday-themed straw cups for the little ones.

caption These are great party favors, too. source Dollar Tree

The plastic cups are available in four designs: reindeer, penguin snowman, and Santa.

Gallman suggests having a few of these on hand for holiday parties, especially if you’re hosting one with children. “Make it fun and let them pick their holiday character,” he added.

Christmas Sipper Cup with Straw

This berry garland can add a festive touch to your stairwell or amp up your tree.

caption You can loop these through a railing. source Dollar Tree

Gallman told Insider that strands of berry garlands are great to display on a mantle or to string along your staircase, especially if you intertwine them with some faux garland.

Christmas House Christmas Berries Garland

These sets of gold-rimmed plates can be used at holiday dinners.

caption You can pick up matching mugs, too. source Dollar Tree

Holiday hosting can be overwhelming, but you can keep it simple with these classic white stoneware dinner plates featuring a gold-colored rim.

Gallman told Insider these plates are “perfect for any holiday get-together, whether it’s for Hanukkah, Christmas, or any other special time to gather” because they’re affordable and beautiful.

Plus, you can get matching bowls, small plates, and mugs, which also cost $1 a pop.

White Stoneware Dinner Plates with Gold Rim (10.5-inch)

Decorate your tree with these rustic ornaments that are accented with faux pine.

caption You can also use them as gift tags. source Dollar Tree

These 5-inch ornaments are perfect for decorating your tree with, but Gallman told Insider they can also be used to accent gifts.

“There are great because you can use them as beautiful gift tags for your presents to friends and family – and they can hang them on their tree afterward,” he explained.

Christmas House Elegant Punched Tin Ornaments

These festive plastic containers are great for storing your holiday sweets.

caption They come in three different designs. source Dollar Tree

Gallman told Insider that whether you are on your way or the party is coming to a close, these festive containers are perfect to bring goodies with you to and from your holiday events.

Christmas-Themed Square Plastic Containers

This 9-inch nutcracker might look perfect on your mantle or tabletop.

caption They come in a bunch of different colors. source Dollar Tree

Placing a few nutcrackers around your home is an easy and inexpensive way to decorate for the holiday season, said Gallman.

He said these festive guys can be used in an intricate mantle display above a fireplace or even as a beautiful centerpiece for a dinner party.

Christmas House Nutcracker Soldiers

You can display this light-up Santa hat around your home, too.

caption You can wear it, too. source Dollar Tree

Gallman said that displaying Santa hats around your home can create “instant holiday cheer.”

You can pop them on banisters, hang them on coat racks, or even stick them on chairs if you want to quickly add some festive flair to your home.

Santa Hats with Light-Up LED Bulbs

