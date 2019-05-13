Teens are responding to the James Charles and Tati Westbrook drama with ridiculous memes — of course

caption Tati and James, before the now-infamous video. source YouTube

There is a war brewing in the beauty YouTube community.

It came to a head when Tati Westbrook uploaded a 43-minute long video detailing allegations against James Charles, including making sexual advances on straight men.

There has been tension between the two since Charles endorsed the vitamin brand Sugar Bear Hair, a direct competitor of Westbrook’s own vitamin brand.

The allegations are pretty serious, but on TikTok, people are joking about it. Naturally.

The YouTube beauty community has been upended since Friday when vlogger Tati Westbrook uploaded a 43-minute long video detailing why she and James Charles are no longer friends.

In the video, Westbrook explained that a major reason that she and the 19-year-old guru and business mogul are no longer friends is because of the way he uses his position of power for gain. Specifically, Westbrook accused Charles of predatory behavior, including “manipulating someone’s sexuality” by repeatedly making advances on men who he knew were straight.

Westbrook also said she was “completely blindsided” when Charles posted an ad for Sugar Bear Hair, a competitor to her own vitamin brand Halo Beauty.

Charles then responded with a tearful video of his own, entitled “tati.” Phew.

These allegations are serious, but followers of and members of the beauty community are responding as teens do best: In memes on TikTok.

The videos addressing and summarizing the drama are really something else.

People are recreating some of the more serious and troubling allegations. Westbrook has accused Charles of attempting to “manipulate someone’s sexuality.” She specifically referred to an incident at her birthday dinner.

Following Westbrook’s video, Charles’ follower count plummeted. According to SocialBlade, a platform that tracks real-time social media subscriber counts, Charles had around 13.6 million subscribers as of Monday evening. But before this scandal unraveled, he had over 16 million followers.

Of course, Tik Tok users poked fun at that, too.

People are openly showing their disdain for Charles. “I unsubscribed to you, bye sister,” one TiKTok user said in a video, with the audio flipped.

But others are taking it further than just unfollowing the makeup mogul. Some are destroying their Charles-branded palettes. For reference, The James Charles Palette currently retails for $39 on Ulta.

At least one person has taken to the app to defend Charles.

A few are offering ways to repurpose the palettes rather than destroy them outright.

As they say, the vlogger drama is only as good as the memes it produces.