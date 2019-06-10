The best tinted moisturizers you can buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Tinted moisturizers are the perfect multitasking beauty product that help even out your skin tone while providing extra hydration and SPF.

Our top pick is the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF because the award-winning product moisturizes and protects skin with SPF 20 while leaving you with a healthy, dewy finish. It comes in 15 shades, and there’s an oil-free version too.

Who doesn’t love a multitasking beauty product? Items that pull double duty not only save you money, but they also help make getting ready in the mornings a breeze.

Which is probably why we love tinted moisturizers so much. They’re the perfect mix of makeup and skin care, giving you lightweight, buildable coverage with added SPF and hydration.

But while you may think every tinted moisturizer does the same thing, think again. Finding the right option for your skin tone and type can completely transform not only the look of your complexion, but it can also improve also your skin’s health.

When they first hit stores, tinted moisturizers were a simple blend of foundation and moisturizer, but they’re now made to target specific needs with ingredients that help improve skin texture or acne, or even color correct redness and boost brightness. SPF is a common feature in most formulas too, though we suggest layering a tinted moisturizer over your usual SPF (which we have a shopping guide for here).

With so many tinted moisturizers on the market, it can feel daunting to find the right one for your skin. So we’ve trawled through hundreds of expert and buyer reviews, and sifted through the empty bottles on our vanities to find the best tinted moisturizers that’ll help you save time and money – and give you a healthy glow – all year round.

Here are the best tinted moisturizers you can buy in 2019:

Updated on 6/10/2019 by Jada Wong: Updated copy, formatting, links, prices, swapped in Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat All-In-One Glow as our best pick for dry skin, and swapped in Maybelline Makeup Dream Pure BB Cream as our best pick for acne-prone skin.

Keep scrolling to check out our top picks.

The best tinted moisturizer overall

source Laura Mercier

The Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 has been a cult classic for more than 10 years because it has buildable and breathable coverage, SPF 20, and comes in a wide range of shades.

Laura Mercier’s Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 has been one of the most popular tinted moisturizers for years – and for good reason.

It’s formulated with antioxidant-rich vitamins C and E, sodium hyaluronate (a derivative of super-hydrating hyaluronic acid), and SPF 20, though we still suggest using your usual moisturizer and sunscreen for complete protection. The protection and hydration in this and most other tinted moisturizers usually isn’t as intense as your usual moisturizer or SPF.

Despite the powerful ingredients, the formula is surprisingly lightweight even after a few layers depending on how much coverage you’re looking for. I normally do four pea-sized blobs around my face and blend in with my hands for a natural finish, and then add more on my cheeks if I think I need it.

There’s an oil-free version and an illuminating version as well. I’ve also tried the oil-free one but thought it wasn’t any different than the original. I have normal skin so the formula just wasn’t meant for my skin type, though those with combination or oily skin might benefit more from this formula.

I remember when a tube of the original formula cost $40, which was a lot for my high school self – and now more than 10 years later at $46, it’s still expensive but a worthwhile investment with all the skin-care benefits. It’s also a large tube compared to many other tinted moisturizers in the same price range, so it’ll last longer too.

The highly-reviewed tinted moisturizer has won multiple Allure Best of Beauty Awards (literally since 2004, that’s how old and iconic this product is), with one editor saying it has a “dependable appeal, providing light coverage that isn’t too shiny or too matte.” It’s a cult favorite with shoppers as well with 4,500 Sephora reviews and a4.4 out of 5 star rating, and is rated as the top tinted moisturizer over on Influenster, with more than 5,000 reviews and a 4.4 star rating. – Jada Wong

Pros: Buildable coverage, lightweight formula, hydrating, good selection of skin tones, SPF 20, multiple formulas for different skin types

Cons: Expensive, skin tone range could be improved

The best tinted moisturizer for dry skin

source Sephora

Formulated with 70% water, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin, Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat All-In-One Glow is packed with hydration and medium coverage.

Another winner from YSL’s Touche Éclat lineup, the All-In-One Glow can replace your usual foundation due to its medium coverage and intense hydration.

Formulated with 70% water and hyaluronic acid for tons of moisture, vitamin E and antioxidants to protect skin against free radical damage, calendula extract to brighten, and medium coverage, this is another winner from YSL’s Touche Éclat lineup.

The All-In-One Glow can really take the place of your serum, moisturizer, and foundation, but it can’t take over for your sunscreen – which is unfortunate, because the rest of the formula is great. The 70% water and hyaluronic acid is a major plus, especially those with dry skin. It feels cool and almost wet upon application, but dries down to a radiant finish that looks fresh for hours.

I really love the medium coverage with this one, and it offers the most coverage out of all our picks here. There are 12 shades in the lineup, which is impressive for a luxury brand like YSL but could still use some expansion.

The pump tube also makes it easy to squeeze out exactly how much you need and is particularly helpful in getting every single drop that might otherwise get stuck in the crevices or cap, which is crucial for a bottle that costs $48. The medium coverage does help soften the blow since I’ll just need a drop or two for my entire face as opposed to four with the Laura Mercier. – Jada Wong

Pros: Super hydrating, 12 shades, pump tube ensures constant and exact product flow

Cons: May leave skin too dewy or look oily for some, shade range could be expanded

The best tinted moisturizer for sensitive skin

source Glossier

The Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint is a hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested tinted moisturizer that helps keep skin hydrated while evening out complexions.

The Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint has consistently been one of the brand’s most popular products since its launch, but it was reformulated in June 2018 to have more skin benefits and a wider shade range.

Allure first reported that due to customer feedback, Glossier made some changes to the cult-favorite product. A brand representative confirmed, “The new formula is the same sheer and breathable one you know and love – just with some improvements.”

The improvements include the addition of cork oak to prevent water loss, an updated pigment treatment that stops the color from fading over time, added oils rich in omega fatty acids to keep skin looking dewy and supple, and added seven new shades for a total of 12.

Glossier has also helpfully broken down which new shade you should wear if you used the previous ones, as the shade names have been changed a little. The coverage, however, is one thing that didn’t change, so if you’re expecting more from the new formula, you won’t find it here. It’s still very sheer, maybe too sheer for some.

The product is also still made without parabens, fragrances, animal cruelty, and animal byproducts, making it clean and vegan. The lightweight tinted moisturizer has a 4.2-star rating on Influenster.

One buyer write, “I am so glad I took the leap and bought this product – I hate heavy foundation and was looking for something with light coverage yet sort of like a BB or CC cream. It is perfect! It blends super easily, feels good on my sensitive skin. I would buy again for sure!”

Pros: Hypoallergenic, dermatologist tested, great for sensitive skin, very hydrating, smooth lightweight coverage, 12 shades

Cons: Shade range could still be expanded, small size

The best tinted moisturizer for acne-prone skin

source Ulta

With 2% salicylic acid and a wallet-friendly price, the Maybelline New York Dream Pure BB Cream is ideal for those with acne.

Once you get past Maybelline’s expansive makeup product range, you’ll be equally impressed with its range of base makeup products, especially its Dream Pure BB Cream.

While technically not marketed as a tinted moisturizer, this humble tube still has the same multitasking components that make up a tinted moisturizer and even goes beyond the call of duty with 2% salicylic acid to help ward off acne.

And for less than $7 on Amazon, it’s worth stocking up on a few at a time.

With only five shades, this pick definitely has the most limited range, but it does have a color-adjusting technology to match your particular skin tone. You’ll obviously have to first choose the shade that best matches yours for a good match. We were only able to find three shades on Ulta and Amazon, but have seen all five constantly at drugstores.

It also doesn’t have any sunscreen, so you’ll need to layer this over your usual for sun protection. But that doesn’t seem to stop the more than 15,700 reviews on Influenster, where it has a 4.0 out of 5-star rating. – Jada Wong

Pros: Affordable, help fights acne, helps cover redness, color-adjusting technology

Cons: No sunscreen, might need to test out shade in store before purchasing, skin tone range could be expanded

The best tinted moisturizer for oily skin

source Tarte

The Tarte Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum is a hydrating light-coverage tinted moisturizer that brightens skin and controls oil.

If oily skin constantly ruins your makeup, try the Tarte Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum. The lightweight oil-free formula features hyaluronic acid and glycerin to moisturize and smooth skin, as well as Amazonian clay, which helps control oil production.

It comes in six buildable shades that feature micro-treated mineral pigments to help conceal fine lines and wrinkles that also give you an even complexion and dewy glow. It also has SPF 20 for sun protection.

The popular product has more than 50,000 likes on Sephora with 2,300+ reviewers giving it 4.3 out of 5 stars.

One buyer named Jenn R wrote, “This is the first tinted moisturizer that doesn’t make my skin feel coated by the afternoon and I notice I no longer have to blot my forehead during the day. It has a dewy, radiant finish, but I only noticed sparkles once right after applying when I looked in the mirror with direct sunlight. Otherwise, it normally just looks like hydrated skin. People notice my skin, not my makeup.”

Some customers mentioned they were put off by the tinted moisturizer’s smell when they first applied it, but most said it goes away very quickly.

Pros: Oil control, brightens skin, conceals fine lines, SPF 20, hydrating, light coverage

Cons: Can have a strong smell at first

