The best shampoo for toddlers you can buy

Toddler hair can be thick, soft, curly, or unruly – kind of like toddlers themselves.

You need a gentle shampoo that’s easy on the hair and ideally helps to make bath time easier – or at least as easy as it can get with young kids.

After much research, Puracy Natural Shampoo came out on top as the best shampoo for most kids because it has great ingredients, lathers well, and works on many hair types.

While baby hair can be soft and delicate, toddler hair is thicker and starts to really show some personality – like your toddler.

When it comes to selecting a toddler shampoo, you first need to determine your kid’s hair type. If you have two toddlers, as I do, you might have to get two different shampoos for each child’s hair needs.

Another consideration when selecting a toddler shampoo is the ingredients. The cheapest bottle may save you a few dollars, but it might not have the ingredients your child’s hair needs, or it might just not work well. You’ll also want to consider the cost-effectiveness and whether you want something that doubles as conditioner, or even pulls triple-duty with conditioner and body wash.

As I tested various toddler shampoos, I kept the following criteria in mind: toddler hair type, skin sensitivity, ingredients, and cost. I based my selections my personal experience with two kids, crowdsourced information from other parents, and shopper reviews.

Here are the best shampoos for toddlers:

The best toddler shampoo overall

source Amazon

Puracy Natural Baby Shampoo & Body Wash is an outstanding choice for many hair types. The natural formula lathers up nicely and leaves young, delicate skin super clean.

Bath time is always an adventure in my house, and getting two toddlers in and out of the bath takes patience. My son loves to play in the water, so lathering him up is like washing an eel, and my daughter cries continuously to get out.

I need a toddler shampoo that lathers nicely (so eel washing is actually possible), cleans thoroughly, and is great for both thick and delicate hair. Puracy Natural Shampoo is a perfect choice for me. Even though it’s technically marketed for babies, I use the shampoo for my toddlers and so do a lot of other parents.

The texture is really creamy and smooth, and it has the most fantastic lather for a natural shampoo that doesn’t contain sulfates. Each time I use it, I’m in awe at the lathering power. I use a small amount on my son’s head and then also use that as a base for the rest of his body.

It has a light lemony scent that’s pleasant and smells delicious. I might even say it makes bath time with toddlers fun. Okay, that might be stretching it a bit, but it certainly eases the stress.

Puracy also goes the extra lap (I couldn’t help myself) when it comes to the quality of the ingredients. More than 99% of the ingredients are natural or naturally derived, and it’s made with food-grade plant-based ingredients. The formula is also free of sulfates, parabens, petroleum products, dyes, or synthetic fragrances that could potentially irritate skin.

Like me, many moms adore Puracy. It was named the best baby shampoo by The Bump in 2018, and The Huffington Post calls it the safest shampoo option for your kiddo. Like I mentioned previously, this shampoo is technically for babies but I still use it on my toddlers. There’s a more general Puracy Shampoo for kids of any age, and the ingredient list is pretty similar.

Pros: Natural ingredients, lathers well, smells lovely, skin friendly

Cons: Higher priced than some other natural shampoos

The best for curly hair

source Amazon

Shea Moisture Mango & Carrot Kids Shampoo is perfect for keeping hair moisturized as it helps define your little one’s waves and curls.

There’s nothing cuter than toddler curls. You always want to run your fingers through them and relish in the softness.

When I crowdsourced my fellow mom friends about their favorite toddler shampoo, more than one parent mentioned Shea Moisture shampoo – some even said they used it on themselves. When I tried it out myself to see what all the love was about, I found that it lathered up nicely (a personal requirement), and cleaned all the preschool grime from my kids’ hair.

The formula is made with natural ingredients, like certified organic shea butter and mango butter which intensely moisturizes hair, and carrot oil which prevents breakages to which curly hair is prone. The shampoo has a pleasant scent, although perhaps heavier on the carrot side, but it really is a great option for curly or dry toddler hair. I’ve definitely felt the difference – and so have my kids.

The shampoo is loved by many moms too. One Amazon shopper said, “I love this shampoo. Smells amazing!! Makes my kid’s hair irresistible from smelling.”

Pros: Natural, helps retain curls, moisturizes, widely available, lovely scent

Cons: Smell might be too strong for some

The best smelling

source The Honest Co.

The Honest Shampoo & Body Wash not only makes your kiddo’s hair shine but smells so sweet, you’ll want to use some yourself.

The Honest Shampoo & Body Wash is an affordable, natural option for the whole family. It comes in different scents like Sweet Orange Vanilla, Lavender, and Sweet Almond. For those worried about allergies or sensitivity, there is a scent-free option too. While the smells are lovely, I don’t find them too overpowering, and after the bath time, I actually love to smell my kiddos’ hair.

The shampoo and body wash cleans your little cutie from head to toe with a nice foamy lather. It’s hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, won’t irritate sensitive skin, and won’t make eyes tear either. The ingredients are plant-based and the scents are made without synthetic ingredients.

My favorite reason for indulging in Honest shampoos is that you can add it to your subscription to the Honest Essentials or Diapers and Wipes bundle and receive up to 35% off your order. The subscription is really convenient, and opening up a big package each month is always fun. Every once in a while, it’ll also send me a gift, like extra diapers on my kids’ birthdays.

Honest Shampoo and Body Wash is a bestseller on Amazon with a 4.4 out of 5-star rating and more than 400 reviews. One shopper said, “It smells like heaven and feels like a dream.” A Target shopper wrote, “I love this product. I use this daily on my two kiddos (8 months old and 2 years old), and it keeps their skin clear from eczema.”

Pros: Great smelling, affordable, bundling discount, 2-1 shampoo and body wash, no synthetic chemicals

Cons: Some might not like the smell, could potentially dry hair if you don’t follow up with conditioner

The best 2-in-1

source Amazon

The Fresh Monster Shampoo & Conditioner makes bath time faster with its all-in-one formula.

If you want to save money and cut down on scrubbing time, Fresh Monster Shampoo and Conditioner is the right choice for you. And with a name like Fresh Monster and a matching monster on the label, it’ll interest kids too. When my son saw the label, he immediately asked, “Who’s that guy?” The company definitely knows how to appeal to parents and kids alike.

You can buy the 2-in-1 bottle in a fragrance-free version, or in some pretty delicious scents (and plant-based) like watermelon or coconut milk. Ingredients are natural and don’t include potentially irritating ones like sulfates, parabens, and synthetic fragrances. If combining shampoo and conditioner doesn’t work the best for your kiddo’s hair, you can always follow up with the standalone conditioner.

Fresh Monster also gets some pretty good reviews on Amazon with some calling it a miracle, while Best Products rated it highly and said the coconut version smells like a tropical paradise.

Pros: 2-in-1 formula, inexpensive, fun scents, natural ingredients

Cons: Some might want a standalone conditioner

The best for lice prevention

source Amazon

Rosemary Repel Lice Prevention by Fairy Tales is by far the best lice-prevention shampoo and is made with organic oils.

No parent wants their toddler to contract lice, yet it’s more common than you think. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), six to 12 million kids from ages 3 to 11 contract lice each year in the United States. While the exact numbers are hard to track, I’ll bet that most parents have to deal with lice at least once – if they haven’t already.

Rosemary Repel Lice Prevention by Fairy Tales is a blend of organic rosemary, citronella, tea tree, and geranium oils, all of which have been clinically proven to repel little critters before they can take hold in your little one’s hair. Parents use it a couple times per week as a preventative measure, but if there is an infestation, Fairy Tails sells a Lice Goodbye Shampoo and the website has lots of educational and prevention resources.

The natural formula is free of harmful chemicals, such as parabens, sulfates, dyes, and synthetic fragrances. It’s also soy and nut free for kids with allergies and skin sensitivities.

Rosemary Repel is an Amazon’s Choice product with more than 4,800 reviews and an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Some parents use it three or four times per week while others say they use it daily. One shopper claims, “Knock on wood, my kid is the only preschooler who hasn’t been sent home with little ‘friends’ in her hair. I’m completely convinced that this is why!!!”

Pros: Lice prevention, natural formula, highly reviewed, smells nice

Cons: Some reviews said it didn’t fully prevent lice and experienced packaging problems