The ideal toiletry bag holds the essential items you need when you’re on the go without hogging all the space in your carry-on bag.

The Sea to Summit Traveling Light Hanging Toiletry Bag is a lightweight travel bag that fits all the essentials – nothing more, nothing less.

Packing is, hands down, the worst part of travel. It seems I always forget something or I bring way too much. This past Memorial Day weekend, for example, I brought two toiletry bags full of makeup and shower supplies – for a vacation in the woods. I pretty much used the bare minimum of what I had with me.

The right toiletry bag can at least ease some of the overpacking pains or help to curtail that urge. A bag can only hold so much, after all. The best toiletry bags will meet your travel needs without encouraging you to fill all the empty space with items you won’t actually use. Extra touches like secure compartments, durable fabrics, and even travel-sized bottles complete the package.

So instead of tossing all your shower supplies in an oversized plastic baggie next time you travel, consider picking up a dedicated toiletry bag to help keep you organized. These top picks will make a world of difference when it comes to ensuring all your bathroom necessities are easy to find.

Here are the best toiletry bags you can buy:

Updated on 10/28/2019 by Remi Rosmarin: Updated links, prices, and formatting.

The best toiletry bag overall

source Sea to Summit

The Sea to Summit Traveling Light Hanging Toiletry Bag is a top-rated pick for helping you tote your essentials around without weighing you down.

If you want to fight the urge to bring your entire bathroom on vacation, might I suggest the Sea to Summit Traveling Light Hanging Toiletry Bag? It’s not the largest bag in our guide, but it has a roomy body and multiple mesh pockets that can expand to fit more items. Store shampoos, conditioners, body wash and other full-size products in the main compartment and smaller items in the other nooks and crannies.

I also love that the bag is made of water-resistant fabric so that it won’t leak onto your clothing if any of the bottles inside spill. Though it’s on the smaller side, the Sea to Summit Traveling Light Hanging Toiletry Bag should be good enough for you to take along on shorter trips. The Wirecutter, which selected it as the best toiletry bag, said it’s large enough to comfortably hold about a week’s worth of items.

The publication also noted that the bag comes with its own mirror – a great addition if you’re camping or want to apply some lip balm on the plane. “It’s the best compact, spill-resistant, carry-on-friendly bag we found,” says The Wirecutter’s Meghan Miner Murray.

A reviewer on the REI website notes that it’s a great choice for camping because of its durable fabric. “I’ve had many, but this is the best. It keeps all of my toiletries and some of my makeup organized and fits easily in my suitcase/backpack/gym bag/glove compartment. It is tough and I’ve put it through many tests.”

Pros: Lightweight, water-resistant, mesh pockets great for smaller items, fits up to a week’s worth of items

Cons: Not big enough to fit a lot of makeup or much beyond essential shower supplies

The best imitation leather toiletry bag

source Vetelli

If you don’t want to sacrifice style, try the Vetelli Leather Toiletry Bag. Not only does it have a cool vintage look, but it comes with some travel-sized bottles as well.

The only thing more annoying than impractical luggage is unattractive luggage. Nip both issues in the bud with the Vetelli Leather Toiletry Bag – It has a vintage appeal but won’t let you down in terms of functionality.

Though the bag is made of imitation leather, you don’t have to worry about still-damp toiletries ruining the material because the interior is lined with water-resistant nylon. It won’t leak and is easy to clean. Inside, the bag has two roomy zippered compartments, plus a leather handle, and two small bottles. Use those to decant your existing shampoo, conditioner, body wash, or facial cleanser without having to pick up a new travel-sized bottle.

Vetelli’s Leather Toiletry Bag has a 4.6 rating on Amazon and 1,243 customer reviews. It was also featured by New York Magazine’s The Strategist.

“Well manufactured bag that looks the part!” writes ones reviewer, “I really enjoyed the segmented lower pouch of the bag. I was amazed how much I could fit into the lower section, which allowed me to put more items in the top pouch. I like how the top pouch was lined with plastic, which is a brilliant touch when there is a potential for toothpaste, mouth wash, shampoo, shaving cream and other liquids to spill or leak.”

Pros: Beautiful vintage-inspired design, lined with nylon to protect the outer material, two large compartments, lifetime warranty, comes with two travel-sized bottles

Cons: The leather is imitation (though several reviewers note it’s still high-quality)

The best toiletry bag for makeup

source Freegrance

There’s a time and a place for packing light, but sometimes you want to bring everything, so you need the Freegrace Hanging Toiletry Bag.

Packing light is great and all, but it’s not for everyone and not all the time. If you’re going on a longer trip or want to carry a significant amount of makeup or toiletries with you, the Freegrace Hanging Toiletry Bag is a great option.

Made of a durable nylon fabric available in eight colors, the Freegrace Hanging Toiletry Bag is ideal for keeping cosmetics, shower essentials, shaving supplies, and more well-organized on long trips (or even in your own bathroom).

The bag has numerous mesh pockets to help you keep various items organized, and elastic straps to secure makeup brushes, toothbrushes, and other items. It’s also waterproof and resistant to rips and tears, so it’s just about the most durable option you’ll find.

With a 4.7 star rating on Amazon, based on 1,140 reviews, this is a customer favorite. “If you’re looking for a roomy toiletry bag that can handle full sized products – this is it!” writes one reviewer, who also notes that it was able to hold everything she needed for a three-week trip overseas.

Pros: Large bag with numerous compartments to hold cosmetics, shower supplies, and more, water-resistant nylon fabric, spaces to hold makeup brushes

Cons: Reviewers noted that it’s still not necessarily large enough to hold many full-size containers

The best toiletry bag for long-term travel

source L.L. Bean

Experts and buyers agree that the L.L. Bean Personal Organizer Toiletry Bag is an ideal pick for long-term travel because it fits everything you need.

If you travel for longer periods of time, you want a toiletry bag that doesn’t mess around. The L.L. Bean Personal Organizer Toiletry Bag is a great pick for long-term travelers. It comes in multiple sizes, including small, medium, and family-size.

The medium size is probably roomy enough for most occasional travelers, according to The Wirecutter. The reviewer writes that “[i]t spreads its 6.4 L storage capacity across a dozen compartments” and is large enough to “accommodate non-travel-size bottles,” which is a rarity among toiletry bags. It’s topped with a strap and the bag unzips completely so that it can hang open.

I particularly love the removable features – a mirror and a shower caddy. Buyers are also crazy about the L.L. Bean Personal Organizer Toiletry Bag. It has more than 1,000 reviews on L.L. Bean’s site and a 4.7-star rating.

“This bag is the best!” says one fan, “Everything I need fits in well, most things are visible with the clear fronts on many of the pockets, and the abundance of pockets keeps everything organized and easy to find.”

Pros: 12 pockets, removable mirror and shower caddy, waterproof nylon material, hanging hooks

Cons: A bit heavy if you’re traveling light

The best carry-on size toiletry bag

source Cableinthebay

The temptation to throw your carry-on toiletries in a large sandwich bag is real, but it’s worth it to pick up something a bit sturdier, like the CableintheBay TSA-Approved Clear Travel Bag.

My method for packing a carry-on bag isn’t exactly scientific – I usually just fill a Glossier bubble wrap pouch with a bunch of travel-friendly skincare to use on the plane and call it a day. But I think there’s something to be said for using a bag dedicated to that purpose, like the TSA-Approved Clear Travel Bag.

It’s a clear, quart-sized bag compliant with TSA regulations. You can simply pluck it out of your carry-on when you go through security. The structured square shape makes it easier to fit more travel-sized toiletries inside than a flat ZipLoc might. It’s also made of a strong, waterproof PVC material and is reusable.

The Clear Travel Bag is remarkably well-rated for something so similar to a regular plastic baggie: It has a 4.6 rating on Amazon and over 500 customer reviews.

“I cannot believe that after monthly business trips for the last 5 years, I didn’t buy something like this sooner (I was using the disposable quart-sized bags),” says one five-star review. “This is so much better.”

Pros: More durable than a disposable plastic bag and fits more items due to the structure, waterproof

Cons: It has writing on the front that is not the most attractive

