A visual comparison of how the 4 biggest toothbrush subscriptions stack up — Quip, Goby, Burst, and Boka

Boka , Burst , Goby , and Quip are all online oral care startups dedicated to the same mission: making your twice-daily ritual of brushing your teeth cleaner, more affordable, and more convenient.

To figure out which one of these startups’ brushes and services is best for you, you’ll want to consider price, subscription plan design, and brush design. Below, you’ll find a breakdown.

When electric toothbrushes were first introduced in the US in 1959, they were a game changer. They reduced the physical work of scrubbing away at your teeth and gums, and did the job more effectively, too.

Today, we still love electric toothbrushes for the same reasons, but a big factor preventing more people from owning them is the initial price, then the frequent, inconvenient upkeep.

Top-of-the-line electric toothbrushes from big oral care companies can cost $100 to $200, and replacement heads are another expense on top that we often forget to order for ourselves.

Starting in 2015, online direct-to-consumer companies vowed to change this problem by selling more affordable, and, frankly, more attractive electric toothbrushes, along with recurring subscription plans to make brush upkeep as easy as possible.

According to the American Dental Association (ADA), you should be replacing your toothbrushes (and brush heads for electric brushes) every three to four months. Chances are you aren’t, but like their close friend the online shaving startup, these oral care startups are automating the process for you. Just as you realize you’re coming up on three months, you’ll open your door to find shiny new replacement brush heads.

The biggest startups right now – Boka, Burst, Goby, and Quip – provide this convenience and affordability, but through different brush designs, pricing schemes, and other policies. All of them send replacement brush heads every three months, but there are some other differences.

To help you find the best electric toothbrush for your pearly whites, we did a comparison below. We’ve personally tried all of the toothbrushes and subscription services, so you can find more in-depth reviews following the big-picture comparison.

See how the big four toothbrush startups compare in price, design, and more:

Core to the missions of each of these four new toothbrush startups is to make oral care more effective and convenient. In the end, the best one depends on your budget and brush design preferences.

Choose Quip: If you don’t want to spend more than $50 on a brush and like a smaller, lighter brush design. Its brush head is the largest, but the bristles are relatively soft. It’s also more travel-friendly because it’s battery-powered. Read our review of Quip here.

Choose Burst: For the most simple subscription and pricing design, three different brushing modes, and a long brush battery life. Read our review of Burst here.

Choose Boka: If you have sensitive teeth and gums and want a softer brush bristle. It also has the most oral care accessories (floss, tongue cleaner, etc.) in its product line, which can be delivered periodically along with your brush head. Read our review of Boka here.

Choose Goby: For an oscillating brush pattern and variety of sleek colors and limited-edition styles. Read our review of Goby here.