Nobody likes going to the dentist but if you take good care of your teeth between visits, cleaning sessions will go much easier – and that starts with brushing your teeth.

The best kinds of toothpaste are designed to help reduce sensitivity, build enamel, whiten your teeth, and freshen your breath, all while helping promote a healthy mouth.

Our top pick, Sensodyne’s Pronamel Gentle Whitening Toothpaste, gently whitens your teeth while also building tooth enamel to help reduce sensitivity and discomfort.

Editor’s note: A study conducted by the British Dental Journal in 2019 found that charcoal toothpaste doesn’t actually whiten your teeth as well as previously though, and may even lead to tooth decay. For more information, read this in-depth report from Business Insider.

Brushing your teeth at least twice a day is essential to good oral hygiene and long-lasting, healthy, white teeth. To get the most out of your daily brushing, it’s smart to use the correct type of toothpaste. Most types are made to solve specific problems inside your mouth, including everything from eliminating sensitivity and rebuilding enamel to whitening teeth and freshening your breath.

Although some companies’ claims sound dubious, many kinds of toothpaste actually work as advertised. When shopping, it’s also a good idea to check out the American Dental Association’s list of recommended toothpaste brands. After all, to get on the ADA’s list, companies have to scientifically demonstrate the safety and efficacy levels of its toothpaste.

We’ve researched and tested many tubes of toothpaste to find the best currently available. Whether you want an all-natural toothpaste, one with fluoride, one with charcoal, one with whitening powers, or one that rebuilds your enamel to reduce sensitivity, we’ve found one fit for your medicine cabinet.

Here is the best toothpaste you can buy:

The best toothpaste overall

source Sensodyne

Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Toothpaste strengthens enamel, whitens teeth gently, and helps lessen sensitivity.

Even though the Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Toothpaste is specifically designed for sensitive teeth and for teeth whitening, it’s a great all-around toothpaste that also works to prevent cavities, freshen breath, and strengthen tooth enamel.

Sensodyne Pronamel specifically works to strengthen the enamel on the teeth to protect against acid erosion. The toothpaste’s formula uses teeth-strengthening minerals like calcium to restore your teeth and lessen sensitivity. As it strengthens your enamel, it also whitens gently.

The Pronamel Gentle Whitening Toothpaste won’t irritate gums or the lining of the mouth, either, because it doesn’t contain sodium laurel sulfates. Overall, it’s a great toothpaste for people with sensitive teeth.

Insider Reviews deputy editor, Malarie Gokey, uses this toothpaste daily and reported that her teeth are much less sensitive. Hot drinks and frozen foods used to hurt her sensitive teeth, but now she doesn’t feel that annoying tooth pain anymore. She’s also noticed real progress with teeth whitening.

The only complaints about this toothpaste are its unique light mint taste and the tube’s construction. The cap is hard to twist off and sometimes the tube can rupture if you break into it from twisting too hard.

Pros: Provides all-around protection and benefits for teeth, especially good for those with sensitive teeth, helps build enamel back on teeth that’s eroded from acidic drinks and foods, freshens breath nicely

Cons: Build quality of tubes is questionable, taste isn’t for everyone

The best toothpaste for kids

source Amazon

If your kids would rather do just about anything than brush their teeth, try Hello Oral Care’s fruit-flavored toothpaste.

Fighting with little kids about brushing their teeth can be one of those battles you wish you could avoid. Then you remember that you’re the parent, so you have to instruct your child in the wisdom of taking care of his or her teeth.

So rather than fighting over brushing time, consider a different type of toothpaste that has flavors kids like better than traditional minty toothpastes. Hello Oral Care’s toothpaste comes in plenty of flavors kids like, so they’ll be more willing – dare we hope for eager? – to brush their teeth.

Both the fluoride and fluoride-free toothpastes are available in bubble gum, blue raspberry, watermelon, and organic apple flavors. The flavors taste so good that you may even be tempted to borrow your kid’s toothpaste. Just make sure your young ones don’t swallow the yummy toothpaste or they could end up with a stomach ache.

If you’re concerned about giving your children toothpaste with unhealthy ingredients, Hello’s toothpastes come standard without dyes or preservatives. Even the toothpaste boxes are eco-friendly, consisting of 100% recycled paperboard with soy ink printing.

Pros: Flavors of toothpaste will appeal to children, kids who like the taste tend to fight less about brushing their teeth, toothpaste is free of dyes and preservatives, offered in both a fluoride and fluoride-free version

Cons: Consistency of this toothpaste can lead to messes in the bathroom, kids may have a stomach ache if they swallow the toothpaste

The best toothpaste for fresh breath

source Colgate

The Colgate Total Advanced Fresh Toothpaste gives you amazingly fresh breath while cleaning your teeth.

Sure, we all know it’s important to brush our teeth to keep them as healthy as possible for as long as possible. Removing plaque and other substances that can damage teeth is important, but we also brush our teeth to freshen our breath. When you want the freshest breath possible after brushing your teeth, Colgate Total Advanced Fresh Toothpaste is the tube you should reach for.

Colgate’s toothpaste makes morning breath a distant memory, but it also fights cavities, gingivitis, and other nasty germs that cause bad breath and other complications. The toothpaste is ADA approved, so these claims are actually validated to some extent with scientific testing.

Colgate claims that this toothpaste will keep your breath fresh for 12 hours because it continues to fight the germs that cause bad breath after brushing..

Pros: Gives you fresh breath for a long time during the day, also able to whiten teeth adequately, has all of the ingredients you’d expect to keep your teeth clean while freshening your breath

Cons: Might feel a burning or numbing sensation, and it contains triclosan, which some people dislike

The best toothpaste for sensitive teeth

source Sensodyne

Sensodyne’s True White Sensitive Teeth Toothpaste manages to whiten teeth and protect against sensitivity simultaneously.

Whitening toothpaste often has too much of an abrasive texture to work well for those who have sensitive teeth. But instead of just giving up and accepting stained teeth to avoid the pain, you could try the Sensodyne True White Sensitive Teeth Toothpaste.

This toothpaste features a less abrasive texture to whiten sensitive teeth gently without causing pain. Sensodyne’s toothpaste maintains your current level of whiteness in your teeth by applying a barrier that prevents new stains from forming as you eat and drink during the day.

It’s far less abrasive than other whitening toothpaste, so your tooth enamel will remain strong. Sensodyne uses potassium nitrate to relieve sensitivity and sodium tripolyphosphate to block future stains.

The only downsides are, again, the flavor and the tube’s construction.

Pros: Especially good for those who suffer from sensitive tooth pain, delivers a low level of teeth whitening capability, has a desirable texture without any grit, two flavor options will not overwhelm your taste buds

Cons: Doesn’t deliver a high level of teeth whitening power, not the best tasting option

The best natural toothpaste

source Amazon

If you want an all-natural toothpaste with unique ingredients, Nature’s Gate is the one for you.

Have you ever read the ingredient list on a tube of toothpaste? There’s active ingredients, inactive ingredients, and who knows what else. If you’re like most people, you’ve never heard of the majority of ingredients inside the tube, let alone understand what they are.

If you want a list of ingredients that you can actually decipher, try the Nature’s Gate Natural Toothpaste. You’ll recognize most of the ingredients in this toothpaste, including aloe, ginger, cranberry, pomegranate, white tea, and grapeseed. It has no artificial flavors or colors, and it has not been tested on any animals.

We should note that Nature’s Gate toothpaste has an ingredient, sodium lauroyl sarcosinate (SLS), that produces the satisfying foaming texture people expect with toothpaste. This ingredient is not typically found in all natural toothpaste. Some people will be disappointed to find SLS in a natural toothpaste, but Nature’s Gate Toothpaste does not contain sodium lauryl sulfate, which also causes foaming and is often shortened to SLS.

Transitioning from a name brand, commonly sold toothpaste to a natural toothpaste can be challenging because of the vastly different texture you’ll find in a natural toothpaste. However, Nature’s Gate Natural Toothpaste does a better job than most natural products in terms of flavor and texture.

Pros: Long list of natural ingredients in the toothpaste, offers a mild and minty flavor that won’t overwhelm you, includes an ingredient that causes it to foam up like commercial toothpaste, better consistency than most natural toothpaste

Cons: Firm and chalky texture that some people won’t like, won’t deliver the same fresh breath feel of commercial toothpaste

The best activated charcoal toothpaste

source Dental Expert

If you want to try activated charcoal toothpaste, the Dental Expert Active Whitening Charcoal Toothpaste is an excellent choice.

Editor’s Note: The British Dental Journal says there’s insufficient scientific evidence to prove the cosmetic and health benefits of activated charcoal toothpaste and powders, and that they may cause decay. You can read more details in this Business Insider article that summarizes the study.

Activated charcoal is in so many products these days because of its cleansing properties. If you want to try an activated charcoal toothpaste, the Dental Expert Active Whitening Charcoal Toothpaste is the best one you can buy.

It doesn’t have sulfates, fluoride, synthetic colors, or artificial flavors. The toothpaste uses charcoal powder derived from sustainable bamboo to break up and lift stains, fight off the bacteria that cause bad breath and gum ailments, and remove built-up plaque.

Although many dentists and oral health experts recommend toothpaste with fluoride and hydrogen peroxide for effective whitening, charcoal toothpaste can scrub off stains. It may be too abrasive for sensitive teeth, though, so keep that in mind.

Pros: All-natural formula, effectively fights bad breath, breaks up plaque

Cons: Not as effective as traditional options, may cause gum sensitivity, research shows charcoal toothpaste may cause tooth decay

The best toothpaste for removing stains fast

source Colgate

Colgate’s Optic White Platinum Stain-Less White Toothpaste removes stains quickly with hydrogen peroxide and sodium fluoride.

If you have years of stubborn wine and coffee stains on your teeth or you can feel them starting to form, you may want to try Colgate’s Optic White Platinum Stain-Less White toothpaste.

This intense formula aims to remove dark stains from coffee, wine, and soda over time with daily use. It contains more hydrogen peroxide than other whitening toothpastes to tackle really stubborn stains that are set on your teeth. The cool mint flavor also freshens breath dramatically, while the fluoride inside protects against cavities.

Because this toothpaste includes about double the whitening agent of other Colgate whitening toothpastes, it may be too strong for some people. If you have sensitive teeth, you may not want to use it daily. However, as a periodic intense whitener, it’s effective in removing stains.

Pros: Removes stains fast, minty taste, effective whitening, fluoride to fight cavities

Cons: Might be too harsh for sensitive teeth

