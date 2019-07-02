The most iconic tourist attraction in 25 countries around the world

caption Iceland’s Blue Lagoon. source Edwin Verin/Shutterstock

Iconic tourist sites are popular for a reason.

No trip to France is complete without seeing the Eiffel Tower.

Niagara Falls in Canada gets about 30 million visitors a year.

Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue can be seen for miles.

Sure, it might be a little bit cliche to snap a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower or take a dip in Iceland’s Blue Lagoon, but there’s something powerful about finally seeing a famous landmark or natural wonder in person instead of on a postcard (or Instagram).

Here’s the most iconic tourist site in 25 different countries.

India: the Taj Mahal

caption The Taj Mahal in Agra, India. source Francky38/Shutterstock

The Taj Mahal was built by the emperor Shah Jahan between 1631 and 1648. UNESCO calls it “the greatest architectural achievement in the whole range of Indo-Islamic architecture.”

France: the Eiffel Tower

caption The Eiffel Tower in Paris. source Iakov Kalinin/Shutterstock

No trip to France is complete without visiting the iconic Eiffel Tower, which was completed in 1889 and stands at 1,063 feet tall.

Canada: Niagara Falls

caption Niagara Falls. source Facto Photo/Shutterstock

With about 30 million visitors a year, Niagara Falls is one of the most popular waterfalls in the world.

Thailand: Patong Beach

caption Patong Beach in Phuket, Thailand. source John_Walker/Shutterstock

Patong Beach is arguably the most famous (and stunning) of Phuket’s beach resorts.

Brazil: Christ the Redeemer, Rio de Janeiro

caption Christ the Redeemer, Rio de Janeiro. source dmitry_islentev / Shutterstock

The 98-foot-tall statue in Tijuca Forest National Park can be seen for miles and is one of the new seven wonders of the world.

Cuba: Old Havana

caption Old Havana. source Kamira/Shutterstock

Old Havana was founded around 1519. It has five plazas serving as historical city centers with Baroque and neoclassical architecture and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

United Arab Emirates: Burj Khalifa

caption Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE. source Mohammed Tareq/Shutterstock

Burj Khalifa in Dubai holds seven world records, including the tallest building in the world, at 2,716 feet tall.

Egypt: the Great Sphinx

caption The Sphinx and the Pyramid of Chephren in Giza, Cairo. source Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images

The Great Sphinx with the face of the ancient Egyptian King Khafre is 240 feet long and 66 feet high.

Japan: Mount Fuji

caption Mount Fuji in Japan. source By BaLL LunLa/Shutterstock

Climbing all 12,388 feet of Mount Fuji isn’t for the faint of heart, but it’s doable to reach the summit in a day or two.

United Kingdom: Buckingham Palace

caption Crowds outside Buckingham Palace in London. source Rob Stothard/Getty Images

Buckingham Palace is the British monarchy’s administrative headquarters with a total of 775 rooms. Tourists who time their visits right can witness the Changing of the Guard ceremony, and may even catch a glimpse of a member of the royal family.

Australia: Sydney Opera House

caption Sydney Opera House. source Taras Vyshnya/Shutterstock

This symbol of the Sydney Harbor and UNESCO World Heritage Site opened in 1973 and remains one of the most recognizable buildings in the world.

Greece: the Parthenon

caption The Parthenon temple, part of the Acropolis in Athens, Greece. source Shutterstock

Built in the 5th century BCE for the goddess Athena, much of the white marble basic structure has remained.

Bolivia: Salar de Uyuni salt flat

caption Salar de Uyuni. source Anna Gibiskys/Shutterstock

The world’s largest salt flat makes for some amusing photo opportunities that play with perspective.

Spain: La Sagrada Família

caption La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain. source Luciano Mortula – LGM/Shutterstock

Construction on the ornate temple began in 1882 and still isn’t finished (the expected completion date is 2026). Over 4.5 million people visit the cathedral each year.

Iceland: Blue Lagoon

caption The Blue Lagoon. source Edwin Verin/Shutterstock

Contrary to popular belief, the Blue Lagoon isn’t a naturally-occurring phenomenon. It’s made from a nearby geothermal power plant’s discharge.

Argentina: La Boca, Buenos Aires

caption La Boca in Buenos Aires. source Milosz Maslanka/Shutterstock

La Boca’s colorful buildings and cobblestone streets complete with a lively arts scene make this district one of the most visited (and most photogenic) in Buenos Aires.

Mexico: Chichen-Itza

caption Chichen-Itza, Mexico. source Shutterstock / Kovyrina

This ancient Mayan settlement dates back to the 400s and was abandoned in the 15th century. Thousands of people visit its remains each day.

New Zealand: Hobbiton

caption The Hobbiton movie set in Matamata, New Zealand. source AaronChoi / iStock

Fans of “The Lord of the Rings” can visit Middle Earth in the form of Hobbiton, the movie set used to film scenes in the Shire for the “Lord of the Rings” movies.

Croatia: Dubrovnik Old Town

caption Dubrovnik Old Town. source Shutterstock

The Dubrovnik Old Town is one of the most well-preserved medieval cities in the world with enormous walls dating back to the 11th century.

Vietnam: Ba Na Hill mountain resort

caption The Golden Bridge on Ba Na Hill in Danang, Vietnam. source Quang nguyen vinh/Shutterstock

Ba Na Hill’s attractions include cable cars through the mountains, the Golden Bridge held up by enormous stone hands, and theme park rides.

Zambia: Victoria Falls

caption Victoria Falls. source Vadim Petrakov/Shutterstock

At the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe lies Victoria Falls, a 354-foot waterfall that has been called “the greatest curtain of falling water in the world.”

Morocco: Hassan II Mosque

caption The Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, Morocco. source saiko3p/Shutterstock

The Hasan II Mosque is the largest mosque in Africa and has the tallest minaret in the world at 700 feet tall. It was built in 1993.

United States: Disney World

caption The castle at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. source Gene Duncan/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Disney World is one of the most popular tourist sites in the US with over 17 million visitors every year.

The Netherlands: Anne Frank House

Anne Frank’s diary chronicling her life before World War II, her years hiding from the Nazis, and her musings as a young woman became world famous after the war. Visiting the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam where her family hid in a secret annex requires a reservation months in advance.

Italy: Leaning Tower of Pisa

caption The Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy. source Franco Origlia/Getty Images

It’s nearly impossible to resist the optical illusion photo-ops that the leaning tower of Pisa provides. Construction on the building began in 1173, and it currently leans about four degrees.