Travel adapters allow you to safely plug your electronics into foreign outlets regardless of plug prong shape or voltage.

The Bestek Universal Travel Adapter is our top pick because it works in more than 150 countries around the world and it’s affordable.

Nothing ruins a good trip like the realization that you didn’t bring the right adapter for all your electronics. After all, if you can’t charge your phone to Instagram about all your adventures or charge your computer to email everyone you know about the sites you’re seeing, did any of it really happen?

To ensure that you’re never caught off guard, we have a guide to the best travel adapters you can buy.

When it comes to picking out the right travel adapter, you’ll want to keep a few things in mind. First off, are you traveling mostly to one international destination, or are you more of a world traveler? Seeing as different countries have different power needs, you’ll want to be sure that the adapter you’ve selected works for your home away from home.

You’ll also want to keep voltage requirements in mind, which vary both by device and country. If you’re only looking to charge your smartphone, you may need one adapter, but if you’re looking to charge multiple electronics with varying voltage requirements, you may opt for a universal adapter.

And then, of course, you’ll want to consider just how device-heavy you’re going to be. Maybe you only need an adapter with a single USB outlet. Or maybe you need a serious adapter that comes with an extension cord and five outlets for your work phone, personal phone, tablet, and two laptops.

Regardless of what you choose, we’re confident that our selection of the best travel adapters will make your next trip as convenient and adequately charged as possible.

Here are the best travel adapters you can buy in 2019:

The best travel adapter overall

source Bestek

The Bestek Universal Travel Adapter is an all-in-one solution for the serious traveler with multiple attachments and a five-foot-long power cord.

There are few travel adapters as widely recommended as the Bestek Universal Travel Adapter, and for that reason, it’s a mainstay in my luggage. The all-in-one adapter provides three individual international travel adapters that, together, cover more than 150 countries. That means that no matter where in the world you’re going, Bestek has you covered.

Additionally, this travel adapter also serves as a converter between 220v and 110v to ensure that you’re not frying any of your electronics or your hotel outlets when charging your device or plugging in your hair dryer.

The Bestek comes with four USB charging ports, as well as three AC ports. You can charge a total of seven devices simultaneously, which makes the Bestek a good bet when you’re traveling with a friend or two.

Despite the fact that this set comes with multiple adapters and a five-foot long power cord, the Bestek won’t weigh down your carry-on. It weighs just over a pound, and although it’s a bit bulkier, it’s a whole lot more versatile and heavy duty. And when I say bulky, I don’t mean that you’ll have to find a bigger suitcase to accommodate the adapter – It’s only 6 by 3 by 1.57 inches in total, so still relatively compact insofar as travel items are concerned.

With its hardy nature and low price, the Bestek is an easy win for anyone and everyone looking to stay charged anywhere across the globe.

Pros: Works in over 150 countries, long power cord, capability to charge 7 devices

Cons: Not as compact as some other adapters

The best travel adapter for European travelers

source OREI

One of the simplest and most budget-friendly options on the market, the OREI European Plug Adapter is perfect for shorter Euro-centric trips.

OREI offers a number of different adapter options, but one of its simplest and most straightforward is one of my favorites for European travel.

Sure, you could take a set of seven adapters and sift through them to find the right one for your time across the pond, or you could just grab the OREI European Plug Adapter and call it a day.

Starting at just $6, this OREI option is extremely cost-effective and just about all you need if you know you’re only visiting one destination or won’t be away for long. The single plug adapter lets you stick one end into the European socket, and attach your charging device to the other. This straightforward device makes the adapter perfect for folks who don’t travel all too often and want something extremely easy to use.

I also appreciate the OREI because its minimalist design and functionality make it such that you’re not constantly attached to your electronics while you’re on vacation. Just charge your phone or computer when it needs some extra juice, and put it away when it doesn’t. The OREI won’t weigh you down or complicate your life with a bunch of extra outlets or USB ports.

Pros: Easy to use, extremely affordable, works throughout Europe

Cons: Some travelers may find the functionality of this particular adapter too limited

The best travel adapter for the jetsetters

source Zendure

The Zendure Passport Pro Worldwide Travel Adapter will take you all the way around the world without having to deal with several adapters.

Presenting a stark contrast to the OREI European Plug Adapter is the Zendure Passport Pro Worldwide Travel Adapter. As its name suggests, this is an adapter for the folks who find themselves traveling around the world, and frequently, too.

Capable of covering the various outlet specifications of 150 countries, the Zendure doesn’t require you to actually carry around tons and tons of attachments. Rather, when you’re looking to switch plug types, you’ll need simply to press one of the four buttons on the adapter and slide it over to get the right attachment to lock into place. From there, you can plug the adapter into the socket and your charging cords into the other side.

The Passport comes with a total of four USB ports, which can output a total of 5A or 25W. That means you’re well prepared to charge your phone, tablet, and computer simultaneously (and even your friend’s device, too).

Best of all, however, is the Passport’s self-resetting fuse. Try as you might to avoid it, the fuse in your adapter will likely blow at some point thanks to varying voltages and, well, human error. Generally, when that happens, you have to replace your entire adapter. But not so with the Passport.

Rather, this clever device will actually block the voltage overload, and then reset itself, so that you’re not only saved from destroying your adapter but can also then use it again seamlessly without having to do any resetting yourself.

Pros: Nearly-universally compatible without additional attachments, self-resetting fuse, compact

Cons: More expensive than some other universal options

The best compact adapter

source Dandelion Archetype

The Dandelion Archetype Travel Adapter marries form and function with a white and gold colorway that is as sleek as it is useful.

If you’re looking for a truly tiny travel adapter that doesn’t skimp on functionality, then look no further than the Dandelion Archetype Travel Adapter. Not only does this handy device work across most of the world (think Europe, Asia, Australia, and the US), it also boasts a sleek design that you wouldn’t expect from such a utilitarian device.

The Dandelion comes with rotating swivels (rather than the button mechanism used by the Zendure Passport adapter) in order to bring forward different prong configurations. That allows the adapter to remain extremely tidy and compact, all while featuring multiple built-in attachments that allow it to work across 150 countries. Moreover, the Dandelion comes with a carrying case, which is just as sleek as the device itself, making it easy to keep organized in your luggage.

The Dandelion will let you charge up to three devices simultaneously thanks to two USB ports (2100mA, 5V) and an 8-hole socket for global use. Nearly 150 customers on Amazon have given the Dandelion a nearly perfect review on Amazon, and with this degree of convenience and portability, it’s easy to see why.

Pros: Sleek design with a compact carrying case, no attachments to fiddle with, affordable

Cons: The Dandelion doesn’t allow you to charge as many devices simultaneously as other options

The best convert and travel adapter combo

source DOACE

Voltage varies in different countries, so having a converter like the Doace Converter/Adapter Combo helps you avoid burning out your devices.

Just as important as your adapter when you’re traveling is your converter. After all, you don’t want to destroy your hair dryer (or worse yet, knock out your Airbnb or hotel’s power grid), by plugging the wrong thing into the wrong adapter. Luckily, the Doace C8 2000W Converter/Adapter combo can ensure that such a tragedy never befalls you.

The device has two modes – adapter and converter. You can determine which you’d like to leverage by way of a switch found on the side of the device. For dual-voltage appliances (that’s your laptop and smartphone), charging them in adapter setting works just fine. But for things like your hair straightener, blow dryer, or other 110v devices, you’ll want the converter mode.

The device also comes with built-in protection for the best performance and safety and is capable of stepping down 220 to 240v to 110-120v. Surge and short-circuit protection adds an additional layer of security, and of course, the converter works in 150 countries.

Should you have any concerns about your DOACE purchase, fret not – The device comes with an 18-month warranty, and the customer service team promises a response within 12 hours.

Pros: Adapter/converter dual purpose, great customer service, long warranty

Cons: As a newer product, the Doace has fewer customer reviews than some other adapter options

