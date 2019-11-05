Traveling can be stressful, but when you have the right gear, everything else just seems to fall away.

We’ve rounded up the best travel clothes for men, including comfy pants, compression socks, a great hoodie, shirts that banish odors, and packable travel shoes that are comfortable and stylish.

There are those for whom travel is a means to an end. And then there are those for whom travel is an end in and of itself. But regardless of which philosophical camp you fall into, it seems that we can all agree on one point. When traveling, you should be comfortable. Regardless of whether your idea of fun is jetting off by plane to some far-off island or taking a road trip in order to eat your way through every fast food joint on the interstate, you’ll want to be 100% comfortable as you do it. No more business casual, collared shirts, or belted pants. No matter how you’re traveling, you’ll want to have the right wardrobe for it.

When it comes to the perfect travel clothes, it’s really all about two things: comfort and function. First and foremost, you’ll want to be sure that whatever you’re wearing is something you’re willing to spend a very long day in (and most likely, without a shower). Then, you’ll want to ensure that your clothing serves a purpose. Those socks, for example, should probably be of the compression variety, and those pants should probably have ample pockets for all the snacks, passports, and other important items you’ll be carrying around all day.

It’s also wise to dress in layers when it comes to traveling. Be sure that you can always take something off or put something on. Who knows when you’ll want to use your hoodie as a pillow, or when the AC in your car will give out?

And finally, you’ll want to keep in mind portability when it comes to the right travel clothes. Don’t bring shoes, for example, that take up a ton of space in your luggage. Rather, you’ll want to find a pair that’s light and compact as well as easy on your feet.

Ultimately, we’re confident that all of our favorite travel clothes will make your next vacation all the more enjoyable.

Here are the best men’s travel clothes you can buy:

Updated on 11/04/2019 by Amir Ismael: Updated links, prices, and formatting.

The best travel pants

source Public Rec

For most men, comfort on the lower half of the body is more important than comfort elsewhere. To that end, you’ll find few options more comfortable and stylish than the ADED pants from Public Rec.

Don’t be the guy who travels in sweatpants. You’re better than that guy. You’re older than that guy. You’re going on a better vacation than that guy. Instead, wear pants that look and feel even better than sweatpants (yes, such a thing does exist). They’re called the All Day Every Day Pant from Public Rec, and they’re just as good for running errands as they are for running as they are for traveling.

Known for its technical leisure apparel for men, Public Rec launched in 2015 after a successful Kickstarter campaign. With an original goal of raising $15,000, the company exceeded that by more than $160,000.

Using a blend of nylon and spandex, the All Day Every Day Pant is very soft, with the right amount of stretch, and a look suitable for wearing in public. Designed to be more stylish than sweatpants and more comfortable than jeans, the pants quickly sold out and even generated a 1,200-person long waiting list.

While most other sweatpants come in sizes like small, medium, and large, the ADED Pant uses waist and inseam measurements, so you’ll get a fit that’s not baggy or sloppy. The waist also features a drawstring for added comfort and fit. The ADED Pant is super soft and stretchy. With the same attributes that made the T-shirt so great, the pants are amazing, too. The stretch allows for full range of motion, compared to being restricted in jeans.

While most sweatpants have shallow front pockets and maybe one rear pocket, the ADED Pant has two front pockets and two rear pockets – all of which are stretchy, allowing for ample space for your wallet, phone, keys, and other belongings.

Pros: Extremely comfortable, great fit thanks to more precise sizing, plenty of pockets

Cons: Somewhat expensive

The best packable travel shoes

source Vivo Barefoot

Not only are shoes from Vivo Barefoot supremely comfortable, they’re also extremely compact, making them perfect for stuffing in luggage.

There’s nothing quite as masculine as being vegan (some would say), and there’s certainly nothing quite as comfortable as vegan shoes. Both my boyfriend and I were surprised to find this to be the case when we tried out Vivo Barefoot footwear for the first time. The shoes are produced using animal-free products and processes so that you’ll not only be comfortable, but guilt-free, too.

One of the best travel shoes for guys comes in the form of the Primus Trail SG for men. Inspired by the Moroccan sand dune running shoe, this is one shoe that is seriously lightweight and seriously comfortable.

Like all Vivo Barefoot shoes, you can wear the Primus Trail SG without socks. The upper is, of course, constructed with an eco-friendly suede, while the sole is made of the company’s signature TPU Compound, which is extremely thin and lightweight but sacrifices nothing in terms of durability.

In fact, the shoe is five times more puncture resistant than a standard sole of the same thickness. But because of how thin and flexible these shoes are, you can easily roll them up, which makes packing them away as easy as slipping them on.

While the Primus Trail SG is certainly ideal for traveling, it’s also a shoe that most men wouldn’t shy away from on a daily basis. It’s meant for the “urban minimalist,” as Vivo Barefoot describes, and is certainly eye-catching enough to start conversations even in environments as sterile as your office.

Vivo Barefoot has dozens of other styles as well, so if the Rif Eco Suede isn’t exactly your cup of tea, you’re sure to find a pair that suits you.

Pros: Capable of being rolled, no socks, breathable, vegan construction

Cons: Fit can be a bit tricky, expensive

The best compression socks

source Sockwell

If your travel schedule requires you to be on your feet a lot of the day, the Sockwell Circulator Graduated Compression Socks are great for relieving pressure in your lower back.

The Sockwell Circulator Graduated Compression Socks will soon become a mainstay in your suitcase, or more realistically, on your feet. They both have four zones of graduated compression from the ankle on up, which keeps the toes feeling comfortable.

Thanks to its spandex, bamboo rayon, stretch nylon, and merino wool construction, these socks are comfortable, but more importantly, ensure good circulation throughout your legs. And if you suffer from swelling feet on airplanes, these socks could be a real lifesaver.

The Circulator only comes in two sizes (though 89% of Amazon buyers say they fit as expected.) While most socks that spend all day on your feet, in a shoe, and in some form of transportation smell pretty unpleasant by the time you’re ready to take them off, reviewers have noted that this particular pair doesn’t tend to retain any odor or moisture.

These socks are especially useful not only in promoting circulation but also in minimizing swelling and reducing fatigue. So whether you’re preparing for a long day of sightseeing or just looking to make it through your flight without bloated ankles and calves, you should be able to make use of the Circulator.

Although some compression socks are almost comically long, these guys are a bit less conspicuous. The sock should fit over your calf, and thanks to accu-fit technology (which is basically dependent on spandex running throughout the sock), you won’t have to deal with the sock slipping down your leg throughout the day.

Pros: Reduces foot and ankle swelling, super comfortable, affordable

Cons: Some people have noted holes developing in socks after continual wear

The best travel shirt

source Rhone

Just as Rhone’s GoldFusion technology shirt is great for sweaty workouts, it’s also great for long days on the road.

Rhone has long been one of my favorite makers of men’s workout gear. Honestly, from a woman’s perspective, it’s just great to look at. But beyond aesthetics and your hopes of meeting your soul mate on your vacation, Rhone’s shirts are also extremely practical for travel, particularly thanks to the company’s GoldFusion technology, a proprietary, eco-friendly fabric treatment that leverages real gold particles to help fabrics dry up to three times faster. In addition, it’s UV protective and promises to permanently control odor.

These claims have been put to the test by folks like David Mason of DFit Junkie, who noted that “even after five consecutive workouts and washes, the GoldFusion Technology continues to live up to the hype.” Mason reported no body odor despite his intense workout regimen, which means that it’ll certainly stand up to the stink of a long day of travel.

I’m particularly fond of the Scout Crew Neck. It’s a simple t-shirt that doesn’t look like it is trying too hard, but more importantly, it’s supremely soft and very comfortable. It’s also anti-odor and moisture wicking, so even though you should shower as soon as you step off the plane, no one will run away from you if you don’t.

Moreover, the GoldFusion technology embedded in this shirt helps the colors stay truer for a longer period of time. That is to say, no matter how many times you wash this shirt, it should look the same as the day you bought it.

Pros: Prevents odor, wicks away moisture, extremely comfortable

Cons: Limited color selection

The best travel hoodie

source Everlane

A relative oldie but a goodie, the Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt from Everlane is a simple classic that will keep you comfortable and cozy.

Back in 2016, the Insider Picks team put the Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt to the test, daring a single article of clothing to be flattering on all the men who wore it. As it turned out, it lived up to the challenge. And now, two years later, this is still a go-to sweatshirt.

One of the great things about the hoodie is that it doesn’t seem overly casual (again, you’re better than wearing sweatpants and sweatshirts on your vacation). Thanks to the smooth, sleek cotton that the sweatshirt is made of, it won’t make you look sloppy, even after that eight-hour layover.

Another great thing about the hoodie is its weight, or really, lack thereof. The last thing you need when you’re traveling is an unnecessarily heavy and bulky item taking up space in your bag. Luckily, the Everlane hoodie keeps you warm and cozy without consuming precious luggage real estate. And indeed, this hoodie will keep you warm. It’s great at blocking wind (or that infernal plane AC), and it has a soft interior that isn’t absurdly fuzzy.

The fit of the hoodie is also great for traveling, as it’s fitted enough to keep you looking sharp, without restricting movement. The two pockets in the middle of the jacket are also super useful, and a bit more refined than the pouch that you find on most pullovers.

Like all Everlane products, the Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt is ethically sourced and transparently priced, and comes in black, gray, navy, and light gray.

Pros: Sleek fit, comfortable without being fuzzy, useful pockets

Cons: Because it’s slim cut, some have noted that the hoodie looks bulky when layering

The best underwear for travel

source Rhone

If you’re a guy on the go, the underwear from athletic company Rhone may be the pair for you.

While Rhone isn’t in and of itself an underwear company, that seems to work for and not against the brand. Perhaps known best for its Gold Fusion technology, which as The Manual said, “set the standard for men’s activewear,” Rhone’s underwear is meant for athletes. And it lives up to its expectations.

I figured that Rhone knew what it was doing when it came to making garments for under your clothes given how popular its lined shorts air. New York Magazine calls the company’s Swift lined shorts “a revelation,” noting that the built-in boxer briefs felt “incredible.” And now, you don’t have to don a pair of running shorts every time you want to wear comfortable boxer briefs.

Rhone has exactly two options available on its website, which means that you won’t run into any paradox of choice problems. You can either opt for the 5-inch Rhone Boxer Brief, which as you might imagine, has a 5-inch inseam, or the 5-inch SeaCell Boxer Brief.

The Rhone Boxer Brief is perhaps the more straightforward pair. They’re lightweight and, as my proxy reviewers attested, extremely comfortable. There’s also what Rhone calls “a carefully engineered ‘rocket pocket’ with a seamless fly opening,” which also seems to be a big hit in the household. A happy customer called these boxers the “Best underwear on the market,” and another said he would be ordering additional pairs.

The SeaCell Boxer Brief makes a bit bigger of a promise, with its SeaCell technology. This material purports to integrate seaweed into its fibers and is said to transfer Vitamin E and other nutrients to the skin. While we can’t vouch for that claim, the boxers are just as comfortable as the alternative.

Pros: Comfortable even during runs or workouts, and straightforward options means you won’t waste time on inconsequential considerations

Cons: One reviewer noted that the fit wasn’t quite as true as other Rhone products