The 10 best cities to visit in 2019

caption Nyhaven Harbour in Copenhagen, Denmark. source mikecphoto/Shutterstock

The key to good travel is planning – so why not start looking ahead to 2019?

The travel experts over at Lonely Planet recently released their list of the top 10 cities around the world to travel to next year. Crowd favorites like Miami and Seattle made the cut – but many of the cities will surprise even the most seasoned traveller.

From the charming streets of Novi Sad, Serbia, to the bustling metropolis that is Shēnzhèn, China, this list is sure to give you fresh ideas for 2019.

Keep scrolling to see what other cities you should visit next year.

10. Meknès, Morocco

caption Meknès, Morocco. source FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images

Located in northern Morocco, Meknès is a city with stunning remnants of an imperialist past. It’s a bit of a hidden gem, not yet attracting the same amount of tourists as cities like Marrakesh or Rabat – but the hilltop destination is quickly gaining popularity.

Meknès has the best of both worlds: a historical center (medina) and a new one (ville nouvelle). The Bab El Mansour, an ornate gateway dating back to 1732, is another can’t-miss.

9. Zadar, Croatia

caption Zadar, Croatia. source xbrchx / iStock

This beautiful port city on the Dalmatian Coast is known for its Roman ruins, medieval churches, and cosmopolitan vibe. Wander the marble streets in 2019, and be sure to check out the Sea Organ and Sun Salutation – two popular art installations that interact with the sounds and sights of the area.

8. Seattle, USA

caption The Space Needle in Seattle. source George Rose/Getty Images

One of America’s coolest, most beloved cities, Seattle has something to offer everyone. You can check out Starbucks’ original storefront, or stroll through the popular Pike Place Market. And, of course, taking a ride to the top of the Space Needle is a must.

7. Dakar, Senegal

caption Mosque of the Divine in Dakar, Senegal. source Alaattin Dogru/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Dakar is one of 2019’s up-and-coming travel destinations, and for good reason. It’s the capital city of Senegal, a peninsula-port surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean on almost all sides.

Largely urban (paved main roads) with touches of rural (sandy side streets), Dakar is also home to the African Renaissance Monument – the continent’s largest statue that was erected in honor of Senegal’s 50 years of independence in 2010.

6. Mexico City, Mexico

caption Mexico City, Mexico. source Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock

Mexico City may just be at its best in 2019. The city has recently been revamping its old structures and public spaces – and, as a result, the culinary and cultural scene is “exploding.”

5. Kathmandu, Nepal

caption An aerial view of Kathmandu, Nepal. source miroslav_1/iStock

The capital of mountainous Nepal, Kathmandu offers bustling city streets, eclectic food, a popular backpacking district, and the booming Kathmandu Valley. According to Buddhist legend, the Valley was built on the bed of a “sacred” lake, and it’s now a patchwork of towns, streets, and fields filled with Nepalese artisans showcasing their work.

4. Miami, Florida, USA

caption South Beach, Miami, Florida. source littlenySTOCK/Shutterstock

Miami is known for its vibrant nightlife, amazing cuisine, and expansive beaches – making it a consistent top contender for travelers.

If you’re not in a “party” mood, be sure to check out the exotic animals at Jungle Island, or stroll through art and antiques at the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens.

3. Novi Sad, Serbia

caption Novi Sad, Serbia. source danilography/Pixabay

Novi Sad is the go-to stop for any traveller looking for a unique getaway in 2019 – it’s perfectly quaint, with outdoor cafés, music festivals, and large city squares.

One of the coolest things about this Serbian town? It has a fortress. The Petrovaradin Fortress, to be exact, that sits on top of a hill and overlooks the Danube River.

2. Shēnzhèn, China

caption An aerial view of Shēnzhèn, China. source Wikimedia Commons

Nestled next to the Pearl River, Shēnzhèn has rapidly grown into one of China’s most beloved – and mega – metropolises. Millions of people have migrated to the city since the 1980s, and it’s now home to many large corporations.

But tourists are drawn to the location for its shopping, including the Luohu Commercial City – a massive mall with endless designer options.

1. Copenhagen, Denmark

caption Nyhaven Harbour in Copenhagen, Denmark. source Giuseppe Masci/AGF/UIG via Getty Images

Lonely Planet calls Copenhagen the “epitome of Scandinavian cool,” and though it has been a popular tourist destination for many years, 2019 is an especially great time to visit.

This capital city is home to gorgeous architecture, gardens, and the iconic Nyhaven Harbour. Copenhagen has also been rejuvenating its older areas, like Jaegersborggade – a previously dangerous street that, thanks to local efforts, is now a hub for hip dining, bars, and galleries.

