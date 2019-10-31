The best trench coats for women

The trench coat is a true classic fashion staple that looks good on everyone. It’s the perfect coat for rainy or slightly chilly days.

With the look of Burberry at an under-$200 price point, the London Fog Trench Coat is our top pick of 2019. This is the Holy Grail: a classic silhouette from a legacy brand, at an affordable cost.

Trench coats. They are as classic as vanilla ice cream and “The Catcher in the Rye.” Just as you should always have those two things in your refrigerator and on your bookshelf, respectively, you should always have a trench hanging in your closet. Preferably of the khaki variety, because then it will go with every outfit, from evening dresses to work slacks.

You don’t have to spend a fortune on a trench coat, either. Most of the picks in our guide run below $200 and look as good as the high-end versions. A beautiful trench can be an affordable luxury that makes you feel put together (and about 25% more British) when you slip it on.

This is the beauty of a great jacket: Even if you’ve got a sweatshirt and jeans on underneath, the right topper can elevate you to model-off-duty status. The trench coats featured here for your shopping pleasure are outfit-makers.

Here are the best trench coats you can buy:

The best trench coat overall

source Nordstrom

London Fog’s Trench Coat is just as iconic and effective as other more expensive styles from luxury brands, but it’s much more affordable.

Fancy designer trench coats get all the buzz, but they aren’t always better. Take the London Fog Trench Coat, for example. It’s beautifully made and looks strikingly similar to some of the most popular Burberry trenches, but it only costs $198.

This is your typical belted, double-breasted silhouette with zero frills. It lacks any bells and whistles, besides the buckle details at the sleeves and the detachable hood that it comes with. A button-up storm flap at the bust allows for additional protection from the elements.

The Trench Coat is available in two classic colors, “Black” and “Stone.” Nothing about this jacket screams “high fashion,” but it’s a great pick if you want a durable jacket that won’t look dated by next season. And it works for a variety of weather conditions, thanks to its detachable lining.

Did I mention that this really looks like a Burberry jacket? The Mom Edit even did a detailed side-by-side comparison of a London Fog Trench alongside a Burberry coat and the results are striking. She called it “an almost exact replica” and noted that they even have similar features, like the removable lining and a water-resistant finish.

Shoppers have also noted the resemblance. “It seriously looks like a Burberry jacket but for wayyyyy cheaper,” writes one Nordstrom shopper, “Excellent quality as well. Would love to get another color in the future.”

Pros: Timeless design, water-resistant, removable lining and hood, looks designer, machine washable

Cons: Reviewers noted the fabric has a tendency to wrinkle

The best oversized trench coat

source Everlane

Leave it to Everlane to make a trench coat that feels fresh and modern – The Drape Trench is slouchier and more relaxed than most, giving it an updated feel.

Everlane is known for its array of perfectly executed basics, so of course the brand has an amazing trench coat. It’s called The Drape Trench, and it’s a great pick for anyone who wants a roomy fit.

If you find a lot of coats too fitted to layer to your liking, you’ll be a fan of The Drape Trench’s oversized fit. Don’t let the 100% cotton twill fabric scare you off – This jacket is water-resistant and features a protective storm flap. The style boasts what Everlane describes as a “cooler” and “more relaxed fit” and is a bit longer than the London Fog version we mentioned above.

The Drape Trench comes in khaki, black, and navy. It’s a hit with fashion experts – The Cut recommended it twice and Who What Wear devoted an entire article to showing readers how to style it. Everlane customers give it an overall 4.6 rating based on 420 reviews.

“This is an instant classic coat in my wardrobe,” says one shopper. “Tremendously flattering, I get compliments on it when I wear it out. Very chic and durable, especially during heavy downpours.”

Pros: Relaxed fit, longer length, water-resistant, under-$150

Cons: Brand recommends sizing down if you don’t want it to be as oversized

The best trench coat for rain

source Nordstrom

The North Face City Breeze Raincoat gives you the look of a fabulous trench coat with the waterproofing of a rain jacket.

Trench coats are often considered raincoats by default. Not all of them are waterproof or water-resistant, but many styles are. Sometimes, you need more. That’s where The North Face City Breeze Raincoat comes in.

Simply put, it’s the cross-pollination of a trench coat and a rain jacket, built for the outdoorsy folks who don’t want to sacrifice style. Details like waterproof DryVent fabric, a hood, and an interior “media pocket” make this an exceptional option for heavy downpours, while adjustable buckles allow you to tailor the fit to your body type.

The jacket has 4.4-stars at Nordstrom. Reviewers comment on things like the practical pockets, just-right fit, and waterproof shell. The coat looks sportier than most trench coats, though some colors, particularly the beige option, have a more classic trench look.

Pros: Waterproof with additional features like a “media pocket” to keep electronics dry, lined, hood and adjustable buckles

Cons: Looks sportier than a traditional trench

The best plus-size trench coat

source Eloquii

Eloquii’s Puff Sleeve Trench Coat offers a classic trench silhouette with a fun twist.

The general point of trench coats is that they are classic and go with everything. For the most part, a trench coat produced 20 years ago is of the same breed as a trench coat designed today. But it’s possible to add some fun details while still keeping the look timeless.

Take Eloquii’s Puff Sleeve Trench, for example. It features the usual facets of a trench – neutral color (khaki), double-breasted neckline, belted waist. But it also has fun puffed sleeves that give the coat a modern, trendy edge. The sleeves aren’t over the top big, but they make the coat feel unique.

The Puff Sleeve Trench comes in sizes 14-28. The lightweight fabric is great for layering over thick winter sweaters.

“The quality and fit of this product was great. I would highly recommend if you are in the market for a new lightweight jacket… this is the way to go,” writes one 5-star reviewer. Another customer calls the jacket, “a keepsake that can be enjoyed for years to come”.

Pros: Comes in sizes 14-28, classic trench with chic sleeves, versatile

Cons: A few reviewers said the jacket ran big

The best fitted trench coat

source M.M. La Fleur

The M.M.LaFleur Osborn Trench is an elevated take on the classic shape, with thoughtful tailoring and a wide range of sizes.

M.M.La Fleur is a women’s workwear brand that’s taking the guesswork out of getting dressed for work. Its clothes are luxurious, comfortable, stylish, and designed thoughtfully with the daily needs of working women in mind.

The Osborn Trench is a sleek version of a classic trench. The fit is tailored, but not tight. A belt lets you cinch the jacket around your waist if you’d like a more fitted look. The knee-length coat is pleated at the back, a stylish addition that adds volume to the look while keeping the overall silhouette close in. The storm flap on the back also adds to the shape but more importantly helps keep you dry. There’s even a hook closure at the neck for when you need to cover up from the rain.

Like the rest of M.M.La Fleur’s pieces, this is a great coat for travel. It’s easily packable and works for all sorts of occasions, regardless of the weather. The jacket isn’t too heavy, but the Italian wool-blend fabric is naturally insulated to keep you warm. The water-resistant finish is great for rainy days.

The jacket comes in a wide range of sizes, from XS to 3XL. If you need tips on how to style the jacket, check out M.M.LaFleur’s capsule wardrobes.

Pros: Stylish, wide range of sizes, good for travel

Cons: Dry-clean only, pricey

