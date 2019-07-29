The best truck-bed tents you can buy

Truck-bed tents are the latest camping accessory designed to help campers sleep more comfortably.

As the name suggests, these tents create a sleeping area using the entire area of a truck’s bed. They’re compatible with standard, compact, and extended truck beds.

The best ones feature a sewn-in floor, plenty of headroom, and take only a few minutes to pitch with one or two people.

We tested models from brands like Napier Outdoors, Rightline Gear, and Kodiak Canvas to find the best ones you can buy.

As camping continues to grow in popularity, the methods by which people enjoy the activity has steadily evolved. Gone are the days where the only option for sleeping is a ground tent that takes 30 minutes of fumbling with poles to set up. Campers today have many options for how they sleep including travel trailers, roof-mounted tents, or, the latest craze, truck-bed tents.

As the name suggests, truck-bed tents sit in the empty bed of a truck to create a similar structure to that of a ground tent. Like the size of the truck beds themselves, these tents vary in size, shape, and ease-of-use. The best models feature a sewn-in floor to offer added protection from the actual truck bed, while others have large awnings to provide added shade or an area to keep dry while it rains.

It’s easy to see the benefit of a truck-bed tent, too. Like rooftop tents, they allow campers to sleep off the ground, protecting them from animals, insects, and an uneven sleeping surface. Most are designed to have plenty of interior space as well, creating a roomy sleeping area that affords campers enough room to store additional gear.

As the industry of truck-bed tents continues to grow, so too does the number of companies that offer their own models and designs. Leading the charge is Napier Outdoors, a company that specializes in vehicle-based camping tents. But they aren’t alone. After field-testing the latest models, we’ve hand-picked the five best truck-bed tents currently available, perfect for warm weather campers, owners of compact trucks, and everyone in between.

The best overall

The Napier Outdoors Backroadz fits a wide range of truck bed sizes, has a full floor, can fit around truck-bed toolboxes, and features an easy-to-pitch design that can be set up in roughly five minutes.

Though the market for truck-bed tents continues to grow, no brand does it better than Napier Outdoors. With the Backroadz, Napier delivers a tent with quality materials, thoughtful design, and a fully-covered floor that’s easy to assemble. Not only is it our favorite tent we’ve tested, but it’s one of the least expensive at just $189.

The tent features 5.5 feet of headroom which may not allow most people to comfortably stand up but does give the interior a roomy, spacious feel. Its fully-covered floor means that it’s able to sit on top of even the dirtiest truck beds without bringing any of that dirt or grime inside. It also helps keep rain from dripping down the sides and into the tent.

Its color-coded tent poles make it incredibly easy to pitch, and it can even be done with just one person, though we recommend getting a second person to help. The tent is also versatile enough to be pitched on the ground and moved into the truck bed, or constructed in the bed itself.

The Backroadz comes with an included rain fly to protect against rain or snow, and its entryway extends to the end of a bed’s lowered tailgate, providing extra space to store luggage, gear, or pairs of shoes. One downside, however, is that it doesn’t come with an extended awning, which would offer even more protection in inclement weather.

With a price tag under $200, a roomy interior, and an easy-pitch design, the Napier Outdoors Backroadz is not just our favorite truck tent but one of the best on the market.

Pros: Inexpensive, color-coded poles make pitching easy, 5.5 feet of headroom, and fits many truck bed lengths

Cons: Doesn’t feature an extended awning

The best for durability

Gear takes a beating while camping but the Kodiak Canvas Truck Bed Tent is designed to withstand whatever the outdoors throws at it, thanks to its watertight, waterproof 100% cotton duck canvas exterior.

One of the most important qualities of any type of camping gear is its durability. Regardless of its use, you want it to last. For the Kodiak Canvas Truck Bed Tent, durability is its best asset.

Constructed out of a 100% cotton duck canvas shell (Kodiak Canvas calls it Hydra-Shield), the tent is tough enough to withstand a beating. Its heavy-duty materials don’t limit the tent elsewhere, however, as it’s still highly breathable and offers a watertight fit into the bed of a truck.

The actual design of the tent differs from the others in our guide in that it’s shaped like a tunnel, and less like dome. This helps maximize the amount of interior space and helps it feel much roomier, even though it only has a 5-foot tall ceiling. It also has an extended awning that helps prevent rain from getting inside and creates a sort of staging area for getting in or out of the tent.

Its interior features gear pockets to stow headlamps, smartphones, or other smaller pieces of gear. Since it extends to the end of a truck’s tailgate, the opening creates a small area to store backpacks or duffle bags, as well.

One downside is that it doesn’t come with its own floor. This means the bed of the truck stays exposed the entire time. It also isn’t as comfortable as a tent with a built-in floor. We brought along a sleeping bag to help with this.

At $389, it’s the most expensive tent on this list, but for anyone who camps often and wants something capable of holding up in extreme conditions, the Kodiak Canvas Truck Bed Tent is the best pick.

Pros: Has a durable canvas exterior, its awning adds protection from the elements, able to be used in nearly any weather condition

Cons: Expensive, doesn’t come with its own floor

The best for warm weather

The Peaktop Outdoor Truck Tent turns any truck bed into a relaxing, portable sunroom with its spacious interior, large windows on each broadside, and long awning.

Camping is a year-round activity but most people prefer to enjoy it in the summer when it’s warmer and when there isn’t much risk of waking up cold or wet. For the truck camping crowd, there are few better options for embracing summer roughing it than with Peaktop Outdoor’s Truck Tent.

What makes it a compelling summer tent are its large mesh windows and its nearly 4-foot extended awning. The windows feature a zip-off cover for added privacy but also provide ample ventilation and airflow. Their mesh design helps keep any bugs from slipping through to the inside, as well.

Though most tents feature similar windows, it’s the large awning that stands out. Not only does it offer shade protection for the entire entryway, but it’s also long enough to cover anyone physically standing outside the tent. With the windows zipped completely open and the awning extended, it’s as if it creates a breezy, covered patio room – something any camper knows is a luxury on a warm summer day.

If weather doesn’t cooperate, it features a waterproof 2,000-millimeter polyester exterior cover, as well as a 4,000-millimeter waterproof groundsheet. The awning also helps in this scenario by helping create a somewhat dry spot of land directly outside the tent.

The inside offers 5.5 feet of headspace and is just over 5 feet wide, which is perfect for two people, as well as a dog. It takes roughly 5 to 10 minutes to set up, depending on if a second person is there to help, and features an aerodynamic design that won’t buckle when it’s windy.

Pros: Features a nearly four-foot extended awning, large mesh windows offer great airflow when its warm, comfortably sleeps two people

Cons: Though it can hold up to rain and light snow, it’s not meant for all seasons

The best for rainy weather

When the inevitable rainstorm hits, the Napier Outdoors Sportz tent has you covered with its 6-by-6-foot awning and rear access door, which lets you get inside your truck’s cab without having to step outside.

Camping in the rain doesn’t have to be a miserable experience, so long as you’re prepared. With the Napier Outdoor Sportz truck bed tent, being prepared is as simple as pitching a tent. Featuring a nylon exterior, tape-seamed rainfly, and a huge extended awning, this tent offers plenty of protection from inclement weather.

Measuring 5.6 feet in length with 5.5 feet of headroom, the Sportz offers enough interior space for two people plus gear. It even has a built-in gear loft which helps free up valuable floor space. The Sportz also comes with a sewn-in floor, which is considered a luxury for truck-bed tents.

Its tape-seamed rainfly and nylon exterior work well in keeping moisture like rain or condensation out, yet still provide enough ventilation to keep it from getting too stuffy. Its best feature is its 6-by-6-foot awning, which works well at keeping the entryway dry while also creating a sort of staging area directly outside. This is great for changing into dry clothes or having an area outside the tent for fresh air.

Napier color-coded the tent poles to allow for easy setup, though pitching the tent is much easier with two people. Expect the process to take anywhere from 5 to 10 minutes depending on if there’s help or not.

For $270, the Sportz is well worth the investment for anyone who camps in areas with frequent rain, or who enjoys camping in either spring or fall. Napier makes some of the best truck-bed tents available and its Sportz is no different.

Pros: Has a large, 6-by-6-foot awning, features a rear access door for entry to a truck’s cab, has a built-in gear loft, and comes with a sewn-in floor

Cons: Setup can be difficult with just one person

The best for smaller truck beds

Rightline Gear’s Compact Truck Tent features smaller dimensions so it can fit inside a smaller truck bed, but it still feels roomy and comfortable.

One of the biggest factors to keep in mind before buying a truck tent is knowing the length of the truck bed you’re shopping for. You don’t want to be stuck pitching a large tent on a short truck. For smaller trucks, Rightline Gear’s Compact Truck Tent is the best option available as it’s compatible with a wide range of compact trucks from brands like Nissan, Toyota, or Ford.

The tent is constructed of water-resistant fabric with fully-taped seams, making it viable in both warm weather or rain. Setup requires just a few color-coded tent poles and can be done with just one person, though we recommend two to make it easier.

Its interior is noticeably smaller than other picks on this list, but Rightline Gear does a good job with the design to make it feel roomier. The tent’s shorter length and headroom is easily noticeable for taller people, but for a short truck bed, there aren’t many viable alternatives.

The tent features a large D-shaped entryway, a sky view window for stargazing, and several mesh windows which allow for increased airflow. Interior storage pockets flank either side of the tent and are good for storing smaller gear like smartphones or headlamps. It also features glow-in-the-dark zipper pulls and a lantern hook.

The Rightline Gear Compact Truck Tent is small without being inconvenient, and at just $180, it’s one of the most cost-effective options for anyone who owns a shorter truck.

Pros: Fits shorter truck beds easier than a standard truck tent, weighs just 10 pounds, features glow-in-the-dark zipper pulls, and has fully-taped seams

Cons: Less than five feet of headroom can feel cramped for taller campers