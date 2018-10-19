12 under-the-radar podcasts for true crime lovers

caption There are lots true crime podcasts out there. source Shutterstock

When it comes to podcasts, true crime rules. According to Apple, the genre dominates the downloads. With hundreds of thousands of shows to choose from, crime stories remain the most popular, particularly with people who identify as women. And with the success of shows like “Serial” and “S-Town,” new true crime podcasts are popping up all of the time that explore all that is mysterious, scary, and even funny about the cases.

If you’ve gone through every episode of popular true crime shows like “My Favorite Murder” and “Serial,” you may want to check out some of these under-the-radar podcasts.

“Swindled” profiles some of the most notorious con artists.

If murder isn’t your thing, you may want to check out “Swindled,” a podcast all about deception, instead. The anonymous host, who calls himself “A Concerned Citizen,” gives listeners details on some of the most compelling stories of corruption and scandal.

Past episodes have included a profile of a con man who targeted wealthy widows and a story of an American company’s involvement in a deadly explosion at a pesticide plant in India.

“Heaven’s Gate” examines the facts around a mysterious mass suicide.

“Heaven’s Gate” podcast looks closely at a 1997 mass suicide which left 39 members of the Heaven’s Gate cult dead. Host Glynn Washington walks listeners through how the cult leaders, Ti and Do, recruited cult members, promising them that they would be allowed to enter the kingdom of heaven via spacecraft.

Having spent some of his own childhood in a cult, Washington offers a unique perspective on the facts of the case.

A bestselling author looks at classic con jobs in “The Grift.”

If you’ve ever wondered how people can become the victim of scams, “The Grift” is the podcast for you. In each episode, New York Times bestselling author Maria Konnikova gives listeners a look at con artists that have been able to pull off amazing con jobs on unsuspecting citizens.

Moms give their take on infamous murder cases on “Moms and Murder.”

“Moms and Murder” is a podcast hosted by Melissa and Mandy – friends, wives, and moms who just happen to love true crime.

The two women discuss some pretty brutal crimes. Past episodes have included discussions about the mysteries around a man found dead at work and the death of a prominent pastor’s wife.

Best friends pair wine with crime on “Wine and Crime.”

“Wine & Crime” is like the fourth hour of “The Today Show” meets “Unsolved Mysteries.” Friends Amanda, Kenyon, and Lucy describe the show as “three friends who chug wine, chat true crime, and unleash their worst Minnesotan accents.”

Each episode starts with a description of the unique wine pairing so you can drink along.

A British couple warns listeners on “They Walk Among Us” that criminals may be closer than you think.

“They Walk Among Us” is a British true crime podcast by married couple and true crime enthusiasts, Benjamin and Rosie. Their show looks at crimes that happen in seemingly everyday situations and reminds us that the perpetrators can be a neighbor, friend, or even a relative.

Everything from the haunting background music to the eerie narration of the details of each case will make listeners uneasy. This one is not for the faint of heart.

“What Did You Do?” is true crime with a dash of comedy.

“What Did You Do?” feels like talking about mysterious crimes with your best friends. Hosts and friends Charneil and Dee are social workers with a background in psychology.

In each episode, the hosts delve into the environmental issues that may have impacted the situation. The two do a great job balancing the serious with the silly. They sprinkle in hilarious commentary while remaining sensitive to the details of the crime.

On “Disgraceland,” crime and music intersect with perfect pitch.

Music lovers and true crime lovers alike will find something to love about “Disgraceland.” The podcast looks at some of the most notorious crimes involving musicians.

True crime podcast “Crime In Color” casts a lens on offenders and victims of color.

In each episode, “Crime in Color” host Keyerra focuses on crimes with offenders of color or who have a victim of color. She carefully lays out the facts of each case, while offering her own commentary. The show unapologetically highlights injustices on both sides, whether on behalf of someone who has been unlawfully convicted or a victim who can no longer speak for themselves.

A husband’s affair leads to questions about his wife’s disappearance on “The Teacher’s Pet.”

“The Teacher’s Pet” will grip you. The Australian podcast centers on Chris and Lyn Dawson, whose marriage took a dark turn when Chris had an affair with one of his teenage students in the ’80s. After Lyn’s mysterious disappearance in 1982, Chris doesn’t hesitate to start over, sparking lots of questions about his potential involvement.

The true crime case is still ongoing and has gripped Australian audiences.

“True Crime Asia” gives true crime podcasts an international twist.

If you’re looking for crime stories from other countries, check out “True Crime Asia.” Melissa Powers and Matthew Eng host a podcast that profiles mysterious crimes that have occurred across the continent.

Past episodes include coverage of a gruesome murder in Singapore and the murder of a young girl in India that bears a striking resemblance to the mysterious case of JonBenet Ramsey’s disappearance.

“Case Notes” looks at crimes that have rocked music throughout history.

True crime fans who like history will love “Case Notes.” The podcast explores crimes that have impacted the music industry throughout the ages, from Tchaikovsky’s mysterious death to a 300-year-old Stradivarius stolen from a promising professional musician.

