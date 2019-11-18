45 of the best pictures White House photographers took in 2019

caption Just a few key moments from President Donald Trump’s 2019. source Top left: Shealah Craighead; Top right and bottom left: Joyce N. Boghosian; Bottom right: Andrea Hanks

2019 has been an eventful year at the White House, with President Donald Trump seeing both victories (the death of ISIS’ leader) and defeats (impeachment proceedings).

On hand to document the highs and lows were the official White House photographers. We’ve collected some of their best pictures of the year.

From his State of the Union speech in February to the announcement of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death in October, President Donald Trump’s biggest moments this year have been captured by White House photographers.

The photographers caught tender moments between the president and first lady, and the impromptu chats he had with the press on the South Lawn. They were there when he was booed at the World Series, and met Queen Elizabeth II in London.

Continue to see 45 of the best pictures that White House photographers took this year, in honor of the 45th president.

January 14: Trump welcomed the Clemson Tigers, 2018 NCAA Football National Champions, to the White House with a buffet of fast food during the government shutdown.

January 21: On Martin Luther King Day, Trump (center) visited the MLK Memorial in Washington, D.C. to present a wreath. He was joined by Vice President Mike Pence (left).

February 1: Amid a flurry of snow, Marine One lands at Joint Base Andrews so that the first family may take Air Force One to their private club in Florida, Mar-a-Lago.

source Shealah Craighead

February 5: Trump shakes the hand of the newly re-elected Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi before giving his State of the Union speech.

February 5: Several female Democrats wore white to the State of the Union in a show of solidarity, and to honor the Suffragettes who fought to earn women the right to vote.

source Andrea Hanks

March 8: Trump tours tornado-ravaged Alabama in Marine One.

source Shealah Craighead

March 14: The White House fountain is dyed green to mark a visit from Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

source Andrea Hanks

March 17: The president and first lady embrace after attending church services on St. Patrick’s Day.

April 22: Trump shows off his coloring skills to children gathered for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

source Shealah Craighead

May 10: Trump hugs his wife while a portrait of the first first lady, Martha Washington, hangs in the background.

source Andrea Hanks

May 25: Trump plays golf with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Chiba, Japan.

source Shealah Craighead

May 25: Melania Trump marvels at an installation at the Mori Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo during a visit with Japan’s first lady, Akie Abe.

source Andrea Hanks

May 26: Trump bows to a Sumo wrestler after taking in a fight in Japan.

source Shealah Craighead

June 3: The Trumps pose for photos with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in London.

source Shealah Craighead

June 3: Trump inspects British troops as he’s welcomed to Buckingham Palace in London.

source Shealah Craighead

June 6: Marine One flies over the beaches of Normandy after the president celebrated the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

source Shealah Craighead

June 6: The Trump view a flyover at the Normandy American Cemetery with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

source Andrea Hanks

June 21: A group of girls stare up in adoration at Trump as he greets guests on the South Lawn for the 2019 Congressional Picnic.

June 28: Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin smile while meeting at the G20 summit in Japan.

source Shealah Craighead

June 28: Shinzo Abe, prime minister of Japan, reaches over Ivanka Trump to shake the hand of her father.

source Shealah Craighead

June 30: Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shake hands over the border that separates North and South Korea.

source Shealah Craighead

July 4: The president and first lady watch a flyover during a Fourth of July celebration in Washington, D.C.

source Andrea Hanks

July 19: Trump shakes the hand of astronaut Buzz Aldrin during a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing in the Oval Office.

source Andrea Hanks

August 7: Trump stops for a selfie with two supporters in El Paso, Texas.

source Shealah Craighead

August 15: Trump talks to members of the media aboard Air Force One following a trip to Manchester, New Hampshire.

August 25: Trump poses with world leaders for a photo at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France.

source Andrea Hanks

September 11: The president and first lady walk to the South Lawn of the White House to hold a moment of silence in honor of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

source Shealah Craighead

September 18: Trump’s motorcade drives along a section of the US-Mexico border near Otay Mesa, California.

source Shealah Craighead

September 18: Trump signs a section of the fence that separates the US from Mexico.

source Shealah Craighead

September 20: The White House Rose Garden is decorated for the State Dinner in honor of Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

source Official White House Photo by Keegan Barber

September 23: Trump attends a summit on climate at the UN General Assembly that he originally said he was going to skip.

September 24: Trump meets with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, as Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo smile alongside.

source Shealah Craiughead

September 25: Trump boards Air Force One on his way back to Washington, D.C. from a trip to New York.

source Shealah Craighead

September 26: Trump gets a warm welcome from some of the nation’s sheriffs ahead of a press conference on the steps of the South Portico of the White House.

September 30: Trump watches a military band at a ceremony in honor of the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

source Shealah Craighead

October 4: Melania Trump poses against a backdrop of the Teton Mountains during a trip to Moose, Wyoming.

source Andrea Hanks

October 4: Trump talks to reporters gathered outside the White House as he gets ready to leave on Marine One.

October 15: Trump greets St. Louis Blues superfan Laila Anderson after the hockey team won the Stanley Cup.

October 16: Trump and members of his administration meet with Pelosi and members of the Congressional leadership.

source Shealah Craighead

October 27: Trump addresses the nation from the White House to announce the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, after a US military raid on his Syrian compound.

source Shealah Craighead

October 27: The president and first lady watch Game 5 of the World Series at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

source Andrea Hanks

October 28: A little girl dressed as Sally Lou Who pets a security guard during White House Halloween festivities.

source Andrea Hanks

November 1: Trump takes off from the South Lawn of the White House in Marine One, as he heads to Tupelo, Mississippi.

November 6: Melania Trump hugs a child while visiting the pediatric wing of Boston Medical Center.

source Andrea Hanks

November 9: The president and first lady watch the University of Alabama football team take on Louisiana State University in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.