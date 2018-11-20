The best TV deals of Black Friday

source REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

The best time to realize you need a new TV is in early November, when Black Friday is right around the corner.

Indeed, stores like BestBuy, Walmart, and Target have offered up some pretty tempting deals for Black Friday. (You have no idea how difficult it is to resist temptation when compiling a list like this.)

Below you’ll find TVs sorted by size, premium, ultra-premium, and the holy grail of TV tech – OLED, a type of screen that offers superior color.

Some models with the same screen may cost a little more than others. That’s usually attributed to a better design and sometimes a slightly better quality of TV panel, even though all these TVs have 4K resolution, and many have HDR capabilities (technology that offers better colors and detail in darker scenes).

Either way, sift through here to check out the most tempting TV deals:

43-inch TVs

source LG

LG 4K HDR (UK6090) – $270 at BestBuy. Usually $400.

Samsung 4K HDR (NU6900) – $280 at BestBuy, Target, Walmart, and B&H Photo. Usually $380.

50-inch TVs

source Samsung

Samsung 4K HDR (NU6900) – $330 at BestBuy, Target, and Walmart. Usually $450.

LG 4K HDR (UK6090) – $330 at BestBuy. Usually $500.

55-inch TVs

source TCL

Sharp 4K HDR (LC-55Q7030U) – $320 at Walmart. Usually $500.

TCL 4K HDR 4-series Roku TV – $350 at BestBuy, Target, and Walmart. Usually around $450-$500.

Samsung 4K HDR (NU6900) – $400 at BestBuy, Target, and Walmart. Usually $500.

LG 4K HDR (UK6090) – $400 at BestBuy. Usually $550.

~60-inch TVs

source Sharp

Samsung 58-inch 4K HDR (NU7100) – $550 at BestBuy. Usually $650.

RCA RTU 6050 – $350 at Walmart. Usually $700.

LG 4K HDR (UK6090) – $550 at BestBuy and Target. Usually $700.

65-inch TVs

source Samsung

Sharp LC-65Q6020U – $500 at Walmart. Usually $700.

LG UK6090 – $600 at BestBuy. Usually $800.

Samsung NU9000 – $650 at BestBuy and Target. Usually $800.

Samsung curved NU7300 – $800 at BestBuy and Target. Usually $950.

Premium and over 65-inches

source Sony

Vizio 65-inch 4K HDR P-Series – $900 at BestBuy. Usually $1,300.

LG 65-inch 4K HDR SK8000 – $900 at BestBuy. Usually $1,300.

Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR NU8000 – $1,000 at BestBuy. Usually $1,300.

Sony 65-inch 4K HDR X805F – $1,000 at BestBuy. Usually $1,400.

LG 75-inch 4K HDR UK6190 – $1,000 at BestBuy. Usually $1,500.

Samsung 75-inch 4K HDR NU6900 – $1,200 at BestBuy. Usually $1,500.

Ultra Premium and over 65-inches

source LG

Samsung QLED 65-inch 4K HDR Q6F – $1,300 at BestBuy. Usually $1,800.

LG 65-inch 4K HDR SK9000 – $1,300 at BestBuy. Usually $1,900.

Sony 65-inch 4K HDR X900F – $1,600 at BestBuy. Usually $2,000.

LG 75-inch 4K HDR SK8000 – $1,700 at BestBuy. Usually $2,500.

Samsung QLED 75-inch 4K HDR Q6F – $2,000 at BestBuy. Usually $3,000.

Samsung 82-inch 4K HDR NU8000 – $2,500 at BestBuy. Usually $3,000.

The holy grail — OLED

source LG

LG 55-inch OLED 4K HDR B8-series – $1,500 at BestBuy. Usually $2,000.

LG 65-inch OLED 4K HDR B8-series – $2,500 at BestBuy. Usually $2,800.