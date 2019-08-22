20 TV shows that Prime members can watch for free right now on Amazon Prime Video

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

If you’re ok with giving up hundreds of channels, you can save a lot of money by saying goodbye to cable and paring down to a few streaming services that offer the content you actually want to watch.

If you have an Amazon Prime membership, you automatically get access to Prime Video, which hosts a catalog of thousands of movies and TV shows- ranging from Amazon Originals to classics from providers like Showtime and HBO.

Whether you’re trying to cut the cord, or want something to complement your cable with even more variety, Prime Video is an awesome service that (with your Prime membership) comes at no extra cost to you, but provides you with a variety of binge-worthy content.

Cable subscriptions are expensive, and most of us don’t want hundreds of channels anyways – we want access to the shows we want, when we want to watch them. There are a lot of strategies to cut the cord and still feel like you’re getting all the cable consumption you need. If you have Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon Prime, finally saying goodbye to your cable bill may be easier than you think.

If you have Amazon Prime, chances are you opted in for the speedy, free delivery, but there are plenty of other benefits you can get from your membership. In my opinion, one of Amazon Prime’s best perks is Prime Video. The video-streaming service lets you stream thousands of titles, spanning movies and TV shows, including a range of original Prime content and critically acclaimed classics. There are also plenty of movies and shows on Amazon that you can rent or buy for an added fee, but the selection included in your Prime membership is pretty generous.

Whether you want to binge-watch old episodes of “Sopranos” or laugh along with an Amazon original like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” you’re at no loss of choice with Prime Video.

Keep reading for 20 of the best TV shows you can stream for free on Prime Video. Also check out the best movies to stream for free on Prime Video right now.

Series descriptions are provided by Amazon and lightly edited for length. Seasons available are included in description, though you can purchase any seasons not included in your Prime membership for an added fee.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

In 1958 New York, Midge Maisel’s life is on track – husband, kids, and elegant Yom Kippur dinners in their Upper West Side apartment. But when her life takes a surprise turn, she has to quickly decide what else she’s good at – and going from housewife to stand-up comic is a wild choice to everyone but her.

“The Sopranos”

HBO’s hit series “The Sopranos” takes a realistic, darkly humorous look at members of a suburban New Jersey family, whose patriarch Tony Soprano happens to be a mob boss.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

In one of HBO’s hit comedy series, Larry David stars as … Larry David – and displays the same hopelessly abrasive personality that gets him into endless trouble with relatives, friends, business associates and more.

Seasons 1-8 included with Prime

“Spongebob Squarepants”

Ahoy, mateys! Dive into SpongeBob SquarePants, filled with waterlogged hilarity and nautical nonsense! “Ripped Pants,” “Nature Pants,” “Scaredy Pants,” and much more – it’s an unsinkable good time with the silliest sea sponge around!

Seasons 1-5 included with Prime

“Veep”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is the Vice President of the United States in this HBO comedy series that follows her whirlwind existence.

Seasons 1-2 included with Prime

“Downton Abbey”

A sprawling, lavish Edwardian mansion nestled in the Yorkshire landscape needs an heir. Dame Maggie Smith stars as Violet, the stubborn Dowager Countess of Grantham and matriarch of Downton. Hugh Bonneville stars as her son, the stoic, unflappable Lord Crawley. Elizabeth McGovern is his far-sighted American wife, Cora. From Academy Award-winner Julian Fellowes, this is the original un-edited UK version of the program.

“Sex and the City”

Sarah Jessica Parker stars in this hit comedy series as a writer whose life and friendships are fodder for her weekly society column.

“Suits”

source Amazon

"Suits" centers on a fast-paced Manhattan corporate law firm led by legendary lawyer Harvey Specter, his intelligent but delicate partner, Louis Litt, and secretary-turned-COO Donna Paulsen. Seasons 1-8 included with Prime

“Fleabag”

"Fleabag" is a hilarious and poignant window into the mind of a dry-witted, sexual, angry, grief-riddled woman, as she hurls herself at modern living in London. Award-winning playwright Phoebe Waller-Bridge writes and stars as Fleabag, an unfiltered woman trying to heal, while rejecting anyone who tries to help her and keeping up her bravado all along.

“Parks and Recreation”

From Emmy Award winning executive producers and writers Greg Daniels and Michael Schur comes a new comedy about a place where nothing always gets done … small town government.

“The Romanoffs”

From the creator of "Mad Men", "The Romanoffs" is a contemporary anthology series set around the globe featuring eight separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family.

“Transparent”

When the Pfefferman family patriarch makes a dramatic admission, the entire family’s secrets start to spill out, and each of them spin in a different direction as they begin to figure out who they are going to become.

“American Horror Story”

“American Horror Story” revolves around The Harmons, a family of three who moved from Boston to Los Angeles as a means to reconcile past anguish.

Seasons 1-7 included with Prime

“Workaholics”

Whether dodging drug tests, tripping with robbers or befriending a predator, it’s all in a day’s (avoiding) work for three best buds heading into the job market – and looking for the beer aisle.

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”

When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.

“Mr. Robot”

“Mr. Robot” follows Elliot, a young programmer who works as a cyber-security engineer by day and a vigilante hacker by night. Elliot finds himself at a crossroads when the mysterious leader of an underground hacker group recruits him to destroy the corporation he is paid to protect.

“Psych”

James Roday plays the somewhat eccentric Shawn Spencer, a police consultant who solves crimes with powers of observation so acute that the police think he’s psychic – or so he lets them think.

“Entourage”

Your best friend’s star is rising in Hollywood, and there’s only one thing to do: join his entourage. This HBO comedy series takes a none-too-serious look at the life of Vince Chase, a hot young actor, and his three buddies in Hollywood.

“Billions”

Brilliant hedge fund titan Bobby “Axe” Axelrod and brash US District Attorney Chuck Rhoades play a dangerous, winner-take-all game of cat and mouse where the stakes run into ten figures.

Season 1 included with Prime

“House”

