9 fantastic TV shows you won’t want to miss this summer

Following the series finale of “Game of Thrones” at the end of May, it will be time to turn our attention to the run of TV shows, both new and returning, premiering this summer.

We’ve selected the nine shows you should have on your radar starting this Memorial Day weekend.

“When They See Us” (Netflix)

caption Aunjanue Ellis and Ethan Herisse on “When They See Us.” source Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

Premiere date: May 31

What it’s about: “Based on a true story that gripped the country, ‘When They See Us’ will chronicle the notorious case of five teenagers of color, labeled the Central Park Five, who were convicted of a rape they did not commit.”

Why you should watch: This Netflix original miniseries was created by Ava DuVernay (“13th,” “A Wrinkle in Time”), who cowrote and directed all four episodes. The powerhouse cast of Emmy winners and nominees is a promising ensemble that includes Christopher Jackson (“Moana,” “Hamilton”), Jharrel Jerome (“Moonlight”), Joshua Jackson (“Dawson’s Creek”), and Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”).

“Good Omens” (Amazon)

caption David Tennant and Michael Sheen on “Good Omens.” source Amazon

Premiere date: May 31

What it’s about: “The End of the World is coming, which means a fussy Angel and a loose-living Demon who’ve become overly fond of life on Earth are forced to form an unlikely alliance to stop Armageddon.”

Why you should watch: Based on the acclaimed 1990 novel of the same name by authors Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, “Good Omens” is a unique Biblical story told with a surprising blend of fantasy and comedy. The six-part miniseries stars David Tennant (“Doctor Who”) and Michael Sheen (“Masters of Sex”).

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

caption Elizabeth Moss on “The Handmaid’s Tale” season three. source Hulu

Premiere date: June 5

What it’s about: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Why you should watch: With its coming third season, Hulu’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s original novel has gone well past the source material and is breaking new dystopian ground. While its brutal story lines of violence, oppression, and abuse make it a tough-watch, the season three trailer promises new optimism for the uprising.

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

caption Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Laura Dern star on “Big Little Lies.” source Jennifer Clasen/HBO

Premiere date: June 9

What it’s about: “Based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling book, and featuring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley, this darkly comedic series tells the tale of three mothers whose seemingly perfect lives unravel to the point of murder.”

Why you should watch: HBO’s “Big Little Lies” already had one of the most stacked casts in TV history, but its second season will include Hollywood icon Meryl Streep. This is another series that’s now beyond its original source material, which means fans of Moriarty’s book are in for new dramatic surprises.

“Pose” (FX)

caption Indya Moore stars on “Pose.” source FX

Premiere date: June 11

What it’s about: “‘Pose’ is a drama spotlighting the legends, icons and ferocious house mothers of New York’s underground ball culture, a movement that first gained notice in the 1980s.”

Why you should watch: Golden Globe-nominated drama series “Pose” debuted its first season last year with critical success and has since gained a devoted following. The ensemble cast brings this fictional narrative (inspired by the acclaimed documentary “Paris is Burning”) to life with gorgeous costumes, effusive staging, and a compelling earnestness.

“Dark” (Netflix)

caption Louis Hofmann stars on Netflix’s “Dark.” source Julia Terjung/Netflix

Premiere date: June 21

What it’s about: “‘Dark,’ a family saga with a supernatural twist, is set in a German town in present day where the disappearance of two young children exposes the double lives and fractured relationships among four families.”

Why you should watch: Blending inter-generational drama of adultery, murder, and kidnappings with a mind-boggling dash of time-travel, “Dark” is compelling and unique and the kind of show you’ll lose yourself in. Before diving into its second season, catch up with our explainer of the season one finale’s many mythological references here.

“Stranger Things 3” (Netflix)

caption Millie Bobby Brown stars on “Stranger Things.” source Netflix

Premiere date: July 4

What it’s about: “A love letter to the ’80s classics that captivated a generation, ‘Stranger Things’ is set in 1983 Indiana, where a young boy vanishes into thin air. As friends, family and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl.”

Why you should watch: “Stranger Things” never fails to combine the sweet sensation of nostalgia with thriller-movie tension. Netflix’s hit series continues with its third season this summer, promising new monsters, teenage summer romances, and more ’80s movie references.

“Veronica Mars” (Hulu)

caption Kristen Bell stars as the title detective on “Veronica Mars.” source Hulu

Premiere date: July 26

What it’s about: “After her best friend is murdered and her father is removed as county sheriff, Veronica Mars dedicates her life to cracking the toughest mysteries in the affluent town of Neptune.”

Why you should watch: Reboots and revivals are a dime a dozen these days, but Hulu’s new season of the cult classic “Veronica Mars” has our interest piqued. This teen-noir series was cancelled back in the mid ’00s after just three seasons, but now fans will be able to see the eponymous character (played by Kristen Bell) solving a big new case.

“Mindhunter” (Netflix)

caption Holt McCallany and Jonathan Groff costar on “Mindhunter.” source Patrick Harbron/Netflix

Premiere date: August (TBA)

What it’s about: “How do we get ahead of crazy if we don’t know how crazy thinks? Two FBI agents set out on a sinister investigative odyssey to discover the brutal answers.”

Why you should watch: Anyone interested in true crime must watch Netflix’s original series “Mindhunter,” which is based on the real story of how FBI agents first coined the term “serial killer” and interviewed famous convicted murderers. The first season premiered in 2017, and after a long hiatus it’s set to return sometime this August (as revealed by producer Charlize Theron).

