3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week

caption Kristen Bell stars on “The Good Place.” source NBC

Every week, INSIDER puts together a list of great shows on Netflix you should watch.

This week we recommend watching “Sherlock,” “The Great British Baking Show,” and “The Good Place.”

Netflix’s catalogue of televisions shows is constantly updating with new series to watch. As always, INSIDER is here to recommend the three TV shows most worth your time this week. Let’s start with Benedict Cumberbatch’s acclaimed “Sherlock” series from BBC.

“Sherlock”

caption Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson on “Sherlock.” source PBS

Seasons: 4

Episodes: 13

This is the BBC version of the iconic Sherlock Holmes story by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Set in contemporary London and starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, this take on Sherlock features creative storytelling and phenomenal performances.

Each episode is close to an hour and a half long, making it more like a series of mini-movies than a standard TV show. Regardless of the added length, prepare to get sucked into “Sherlock” as if you were watching any other mystery-driven drama.

“The Great British Baking Show”

caption “The Great British Baking Show” is a competition for amateur home bakers. source BBC/Netflix

Seasons: 6

Episodes: 60

For a lighter dose of television, we turn to “The Great British Baking Show” (known as “Great British Bake Off” in the UK). Netflix’s curated collection of this wholesome reality baking competition has found viral fame for good reason.

Every season is worth watching for the educational recipe challenges and gorgeous amateur baking creations, but we recommend starting with “Collection One” and “Collection Three” for the best cast of reality-show characters we’ve ever had the pleasure of watching.

Read more: Here’s everything you need to know about ‘The Great British Baking Show,’ the most addictive cooking show on TV

“The Good Place”

caption Ted Danson, Marc Evan Jackson, and Kristen Bell on “The Good Place.” source NBC

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 25

NBC’s newest acclaimed comedy series from creator Michael Schur (“The Office,” “Parks and Recreation”) recently ended its third season, but the first two are available to stream on Netflix now.

If you haven’t yet watched this genius series about a terrible woman who finds herself mistakenly in heaven, aka the Good Place, then we strongly recommend you fixing that oversight. “The Good Place” will keep you on your toes with twists and turns in the storyline, and you’ll be hard-pressed to pick just one favorite character by the time you finish your binge.

