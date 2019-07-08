The 11 best shows on TV you’re probably not watching

caption If you’ve never heard of “Schitt’s Creek,” you’re missing out. source Pop

There are so many TV shows available to watch, it can be hard to know what you may be missing out on.

From the delightful “Schitt’s Creek” to the quirky “Doom Patrol,” INSIDER rounded up newer and older shows you could check out.

There’s more than ever to watch on television before.

According to FX Networks Research, 495 shows aired in 2018. Of those, 160 were streaming shows.

With almost 700 options, it’s easy to miss some gems. Between cable, network, and streaming sites, INSIDER picked out the shows you may not have heard of, but you could catch up on this summer.

“Attack on Titan” is one of the most beautifully animated shows available.

caption The Japanese anime went up against “Game of Thrones” during its final season on Sundays and you probably didn’t even realize it. source Wit Studio / Pony Canyon

Why to watch it: Based on the best-selling anime of the same name, “Attack on Titan” just finished an excellent season three which was filled with surprising reveals for many of the past 10 episodes.

The beautifully animated series, which launched in 2013, follows Eren Yeager and his friends Armin and Mikasa as they’re introduced to terrifying, mindless monsters called Titans who eat humans.

As a result, they join the Scout Regiment, which is dedicated to eradicating the Titans from existence. For this reason, many have referred to the series as a Japanese “Walking Dead.” However, by season three, you learn that there’s a larger conspiracy keeping Eren and his friends within the walls. The show follows their search for the truth behind the mysteries of the Titans and who and what lives beyond the walls. The answer they finally discover is unsettling.

AOT is fast-paced, action-packed, and is immensely detail-oriented. If you’re not paying close attention, you’re sure to miss something important. It’s the sort of show you may want to rewatch more than once.

This is a show where you don’t want to skip past the opening or end credits. They change each season offering clues of what’s to come and are sometimes tweaked slightly throughout the season. You can catch up on the full series now before the final season premieres in fall 2020. – Kirsten Acuna

Where to watch it: You can stream the entire series on Hulu. The first season is available to stream on Netflix. You can also watch the anime on Crunchyroll.

Watch a trailer here.

“Dark” is a mind-bending science fiction show with all the drama and intrigue of a soap opera.

caption “Dark” was the first German original Netflix’s show. source Netflix

Why to watch it: Taking place over a cycle of 33-year timeframes, “Dark” illuminates the entangled lives of several families in a small German town. The best way to watch this series is with its original German audio and subtitles, and soon you’ll be sucked into the twisted murder mysteries and complex time-travel paradoxes. – Kim Renfro

Where to watch it: Both seasons are streaming on Netflix now.

Watch a trailer here.

“Doom Patrol” is the best superhero series out right now.

caption “Doom Patrol” plays with time and masterfully maneuvers between the past and present throughout its 15-episode first season. The show features Robotman, Crazy Jane, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman, and the Teen Titan’s Cyborg. source DC

Why to watch it: “Doom Patrol” is a quirky and raw superhero show unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Think Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” mixed with the raunchy self-awareness of “Deadpool.” The series follows five rag-tag super-powered humans who are down on their luck, but are forced to work together when the world is threatened.

One of them is a brain in a robot, voiced by Brendon Frasier, who’s excellent here as Cliff Steele. Jane (Diane Guerrero) has 64 personalities who all have different abilities and a dark backstory, which leads to one of the series’ most emotional episodes. All of them are housed by Dr. Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton) until he disappears.

The best part of the series is Alan Tudyk’s villainous Mr. Nobody who breaks the fourth wall and hilariously narrates the entire series. Sometimes he even provides the episode recap. – Kirsten Acuna

Where to watch it: DC Universe streaming app

Watch a trailer here.

“Killing Eve” is a sexy psychological thriller that will keep you watching for the relationship between Eve the killer she’s hunting.

caption Villanelle and Eve play a game of Cat and Mouse throughout the first two seasons of “Killing Eve.” source BBC America

Why to watch it: The BBC America drama follows Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), an MI5 security officer who is on the trail of a female serial killer, Villanelle (Jodie Comer).

Comer is deliciously wicked as an unfeeling, complicated psychopath. Oh won the Golden Globe for best actress in a television series for her role on the series, which has been renewed for a third season. – Kirsten Acuna

Where to watch it: The first season is available to stream on Hulu.

Watch a trailer here.

“Los Espookys” is a quirky, offbeat comedy co-created by “Portlandia” star Fred Armisen.

caption “Los Espookys” is primarily in Spanish with English subtitles. source Jennifer Clasen/HBO

Why to watch it: HBO’s “Los Espookys” was co-created by “SNL” star Fred Armisen, and queer, Brooklyn-based comedians Ana Fabrega and Julio Torres. The show focuses on a group of friends in a Latin American country who decide to make a business out of scaring people – and run into some pretty entertaining problems along the way.

“Los Espookys” is an offbeat comedy in the style of “Portlandia,” and features some pretty genius gags, in addition to standout performances by Fabrega and Torres. While the season is only six episodes long, it’s definitely a refreshing addition to HBO’s usual programming – and gives newcomers Fabrega and Torres a chance to shine. – Libby Torres

Where to watch it: The first three episodes are currently available to stream on HBO, with new episodes premiering Fridays at 11 p.m. ET.

Watch a trailer here.

“The OA” is weird, compelling, and one of the most unique original series Netflix has ever made.

caption Brit Marling is one of the cocreators and costars of “The OA.” source Netflix

Why to watch it: “The OA” is hard to describe. It’s a story about dreams, belief, pain, and the tenuous ways in which people can find themselves connected. The show is both beautiful and sometimes off-putting, with a style and tone all its own. Watching it requires an patience for earnestness not all TV-watchers might possess, but if you let “The OA” work its way into your heart you’ll have a hard time letting go of its magic. – Kim Renfro

Where to watch it: Both seasons are streaming on Netflix now.

Watch a trailer here.

“One Day at a Time” was recently saved from cancellation.

caption The show focuses on Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado), a United States Army Nurse Corps veteran. source Adam Rose/Netflix

Why to watch it: “One Day at a Time” is one of the most honest, yet heartwarming sitcoms on TV. The show reimagines Norman Lear’s classic 1975 series with a Cuban American family, tackling nuanced topics like immigration, homophobia, PTSD, and sexism.

When it was canceled by Netflix, there was an understandable outcry from its small and loyal fanbase – which thankfully led to its rescue. – Callie Ahlgrim

Where to watch: The fourth season will air on Pop TV in 2020, but you can still watch the first three seasons on Netflix.

Watch a trailer here.

“Pen15” captures what it was like being in middle school from a girl’s perspective.

caption Don’t let the show’s title turn you off from this show. source Alex Lombardi/Hulu

Why to watch it: With episodes centered around AOL Instant Messenger, CDs, and the discomfort of hiding your first thong, the comedy unapologetically captures what it was like to be a young woman growing up during the early ’00s.

You may not realize it initially, but the series is even funnier when you realize it stars two grown adults (Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle) playing seventh graders when all of the other actors are the correct age. – Kirsten Acuna

Where to watch it: Hulu

Watch a trailer here.

“Schitt’s Creek” is a phenomenally written can’t-miss comedy with breakout performances.

caption This is one of the best shows on television right now. source Pop

Why to watch it: “Schitt’s Creek” is one of the best, and most bingeable, shows on TV right now. The premise begins with an entitled socialite family finding themselves out of sorts and trapped in a small town, but blooms into romantic subplots and truly heartwarming story lines about people finding meaning and love in their lives. “Schitt’s Creek” is funny, smart, extremely GIF-worthy, and all-around fantastic. – Kim Renfro

Where to watch it: The first four seasons are streaming on Netflix now. You can purchase the fifth season on iTunes or Google Play or watch it through Pop TV.

Watch a trailer here.

“The Twilight Zone” remake is filled with guest-starring roles that will keep you coming back.

caption Adam Scott plays a paranoid journalist on a plane. source Robert Falconer/CBS

Why to watch it: “Us” director Jordan Peele is on a roll right now, and this reimagining of the classic stars Peele as the narrator who takes us through stories that deal with race, paranoia, and politics. Watch this one for the guest-star appearances of Adam Scott, Kumail Nanjiani, Steven Yeun, John Cho, and more throughout the 10 episode first season. – Kirsten Acuna

Where to watch it: CBS All Access streaming app

Watch a trailer here.

“Younger” is a juicy show filled with twists about friendship and romance in New York City.

caption Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff on “Younger.” source TV Land

Why to watch it: The TV Land series created by Darren Star (who’s also the mind behind “Sex and the City”) premiered in February 2015 and has excelled at its portrayal of different relationships over five seasons. The show’s central conflict initially focused on the love triangle involving main character Liza (played by Tony winner Sutton Foster), Josh (Nico Tortorella), and Charles (Peter Hermann).

But now in its sixth season, “Younger” has become so much more than a woman’s relationships. Liza’s friendship with coworker Kelsey (Hilary Duff) is one of the most interesting aspects of the show, and viewers have seen it undergo its fair share of rough patches as the series has progressed. My only complaint is that the episodes, which are about 20 minutes, are too short. – Olivia Singh

Where to watch it: You can stream the series on Hulu. You can also watch it on TV Land’s site.

Watch a trailer here.