A great TV stand offers plenty of storage for your devices and media, and blends in with your home decor.

We think that the Progressive Furniture Willow 74-inch TV Stand is the best one you can buy because it provides ample storage, looks great, and fits in with decorating styles.

Building a home theater requires a lot of pieces. Not only will you want a good TV, but you also might have streaming boxes, gaming consoles, audio tuners, soundbars, and so on. You’ll want to store all of those devices in a piece of furniture that looks good, feels organized, and fits in your home.

Of course, as with any product, there are a ton of TV stands out there, and some of them are simply better made than others. Sure, furniture often comes down to personal preference, but there are still certain features that make one TV stand different from another. Some are better suited to soundbars, have more compartments than others, or are easier to build, for example.

You’ll want to think about size first of all. Be sure to measure not only the size of the space where the stand is going to be but also the size of your TV. After all, if your TV is huge, you’ll probably want a TV stand that’s at least as wide, if not a whole lot wider, plus, it should be very sturdy. You’ll also want to consider how much space you want to store things, especially if you have a lot of streaming boxes and gaming consoles, along with accompanying media.

Budget is also a concern, so we’ve rounded up TV stands in a wide range of prices.

Here are the best TV stands you can buy:

The best TV stand overall

The Progressive Furniture Willow 74-Inch Console is big, well-designed, and good-looking, plus, it offers plenty of storage for your devices and media.

Looking for a standard-size TV stand with ample storage for your boxes and media? The Progressive Furniture Willow 74-inch TV stand may be the best one for you. It’s well-built, looks great, and it’s nice and big.

This piece is built to look a little rustic, but we think it will fit in with a variety of decor styles. It also has a space for a soundbar, though it’s a little narrow, so if you have a wide soundbar you may want to look elsewhere. If you don’t have a soundbar at all, of course, you can just use that space as an extra shelf.

Cupboard doors cover all the shelving, so the TV stand is nice and streamlined. You can hide your messy stack of DVDs and many cables safely behind closed doors. It’s made from pinewood and medium-density fibreboard (MDF).

So what are the downsides? Well, its size isn’t really a downside, but if you have a smaller space for a TV stand, this 74-inch wide piece of furniture may be a little large for your home. It’s also a bit expensive, and you’ll have to assemble it yourself.

Pros: Beautifully designed, lots of storage, room for soundbar

Cons: Size won’t work for everyone, a little expensive

The best TV stand with space for a soundbar

The South Shore Adrian TV Stand looks cool, has lots of storage, and boasts room for a soundbar.

Soundbars are becoming increasingly popular, and as such, you might want a TV stand that has ample room for a nice, wide soundbar. Like, for example, the South Shore Adrian 75-inch TV Stand. This TV stand can support TVs up to 75 inches and 100 pounds, so you know it’s sturdy.

The TV stand has six shelves, four of which will be found behind nice, glass doors. South Shore also included a super-wide soundbar shelf, which can be used for other things if you don’t have a soundbar.

The piece is available in two colors – black oak and gray maple – but those colors will likely suit most homes.

Like a lot of other furniture these days, you will need to assemble the piece yourself, but while we recommend taking a few hours to assemble it, and doing it with someone else, the instructions are very easy to follow, especially if you’ve assembled furniture before.

So what are the downsides? South Shore aims to make affordable furniture, and sometimes the result is that you’ll find a few small blemishes on some of the pieces. Despite that, South Shore’s customer service seems to be pretty good, and the company will likely send out replacement parts if you find any big dents on your TV stand.

Pros: Inexpensive, big soundbar shelf, lots of storage, good customer service

Cons: Not as high-quality as some others

The best budget TV stand

The super affordable Vivo VESA TV Stand is simple, minimalistic, and should look great in any home.

Perhaps you don’t need a ton of storage and want a TV stand that looks sleek in a minimalistic home. If that’s you, then the Vivo VESA Mount Stand is a great buy. This TV stand does away with the furniture part of the equation in favor of two legs that you’ll screw into the holes on the back of your TV so that the TV can stand on any old table.

The legs accommodate TVs from 22-inches to 65-inches, though there are versions of the legs for larger TVs if you have one. The stand supports the universal VESA standard of screw holes on the back of your TV, but while chances are your TV conforms to that standard, you should check to be sure before you buy.

The downside? Well, it may not be the best choice for those with heavier TVs, so keep that in mind when you’re mounting your TV.

Pros: Simple, minimalistic, inexpensive

Cons: May not be the best for heavier TVs

The best wall-mounted TV stand

The South Shore Floating Wall-Mounted Media Console is well-built and offers plenty of storage, plus, the floating design will help eliminate the clutter in your home.

Wall-mounted TV stands look great, especially if you wall-mount your TV, too. If you’re looking for a great wall-mounted TV stand, then we recommend the South Shore 56-inch TV Stand. It’s well-designed, plus it looks like it’s floating.

Thankfully, there’s a solid amount of room for storage, too. The TV stand features six storage spaces, which can be accessed using sliding doors on the front of the piece. There are three sections in total, each with two shelves. On top of that, the TV stand is available in a few different colors. We love the design and think that at least one of these color choices will fit perfectly in any home.

So what are the downsides? Because the TV stand is wall-mounted, you’ll want to be careful with the amount of weight you put on it. Not only that, but as we mentioned before South Shore is a budget furniture company, and as such it’s not uncommon to find a few small nicks on your furniture when it arrives.

As many customers note, however, South Shore customer service seems to be pretty good, and the company will likely send out replacements for any defective parts you receive.

Pros: Nice floating design, lots of storage, a few color options

Cons: Can’t support as much weight, not necessarily as high-quality as other companies

