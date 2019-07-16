The best Prime Day TV deals range from $240 off a TCL Roku Smart TV to $1,000 off an 8K Samsung TV

source Samsung

Amazon Prime Day 2019 has seen deals on products like smartphones, gaming devices, headphones, and, of course TVs.

There are a few awesome TV deals worth checking out, especially if you’re in the market for a new TV.

If you find something you like, it’s worth acting quickly – the deals will disappear when the Prime Day 2019 event is over.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is a massive event, and while there are awesome deals on gaming products, headphones, speakers, and more, there are also some amazing deals on TVs.

While there aren’t as many TV deals as some might have expected, there are still some amazing options – so if you’ve been thinking about upgrading to a new TV, these deals are well worth considering. Here are the best ones.

Best TV deals for Prime Day 2019

If you’re looking for the highest-end of the high-end TVs, this is a deal worth considering. The TV boasts a whopping 8K resolution, and it’s built with Samsung’s QLED technology, so you’ll get absolutely beautiful crisp images. If you have cash to spend and want an amazing TV, this deal is absolutely the way to go. The TV ranges in size, with options including 55 inches, 65 inches, 75 inches, and 85 inches.

TCL has some pretty great options too, especially for those that want a great TV at a relatively low price. This TV ranges in size from 43 inches to 65 inches, with other options including 49 inches and 55 inches – though it’s important to note that the 65-inch model isn’t on sale. One of the great things about this TV is that it comes with Roku built into it, which is a smart operating system that supports apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more.

Best streaming devices deals

If you’re looking for a device to transform your living room, it’s definitely worth considering a streaming device like the Fire TV Stick.

These streaming devices allow you to access apps like Netflix and Hulu, play a few games, and often interact with digital assistants like Alexa. Here are the best deals on streaming devices for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a great way to get a basic streaming device at a super low price. The device supports a whopping 4K resolution, plus it has Alexa built right into it, so you can interact with Alexa to control your TV, manage your smart home devices, search the web, and so on. The Fire TV Stick is also available at a super discounted price, at a whopping 50% off.

For something a little more capable, it’s worth considering the Fire TV Cube, which also supports 4K and has Alexa built in. The difference here, however, is the device has a built-in speaker, so you can use it as a standard Amazon Echo when you’re not using it as a streaming device.

