Netflix made a list of the best TVs for using its app — here’s which ones made the cut

caption Netflix-selected TVs must include five of Netflix’s own seven criteria. source Netflix

Netflix says there a few specific features you should look for in a TV if you want to make the most of the streaming service, and the company has a few TV recommendations it thinks deliver the best experience.

Most of the features include things like launching the Netflix app quickly rather than features like 4K resolution or HDR.

Netflix thinks some TVs are better than others to run its apps and watch the videos it offers.

Indeed, the company has been making recommendations since 2015 with its “Netflix Recommended TV” program.

For 2019, Netflix-selected TVs must include five of Netflix’s own seven criteria, which include:

Instant On (when a TV turns on instantly and apps are ready to use right away)

Fast app launch

A Netflix shortcut button on the remote

The Netflix app is easy to find from the TV’s main menu

The TV updates itself and its apps in the background so that the Netflix app shows the latest content

Displays the Netflix app in high resolution

The TV comes with the latest version of the Netflix app.

The TV brands that made it on Netflix’s list includes models from Samsung, Sony, and Panasonic. Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t make it clear which brand or model abides by which criteria.

Interestingly enough, however, Netflix admits that a good Netflix TV is also good for other apps, too. Things like fast app launches are great for other video streaming services you might like, for example.

If you’re looking for a new TV and you’re a Netflix super-fan, you could take a look at which models Netflix recommends. But for what it’s worth, I use a TV that isn’t on this list and I have no issues with the Netflix app or the Netflix experience in general.

Check out the TVs Netflix recommends:

Most of Samsung’s QLED TVs, including the new 8K resolution model. They can cost between $700 and $70,000.

source Samsung

A lot of Samsung’s QLED TV models made the cut, including:

Samsung’s RU8000 starts at $650 and can cost as much as $2,700.

source Samsung

Samsung’s “The Frame” costs between $1,200 and $2,500.

source Samsung

Samsung’s Serif TV is meant to provide a more “elegant” viewing experience.

source Samsung

Sony’s Bravia OLED A9G (AG9 in Europe) starts at $2,800 and goes up to $7,000.

source Sony

The Sony X85G series and X95G series (XG85 and XG95 in Europe) range between $950 and $5,000.

source Sony

There are three Panasonic models that made the cut: Viera GX700, GX800, and GX900 (which is not available in the US).