The best tweezers you can buy

All tweezers are not created equal – the size, shape, and grip all matter when it comes to getting an easy, relatively pain-free tweeze for hairs and splinters.

Tweezerman Slant Tweezer is the one most universally beloved by experts and shoppers for its precise, simple to use design. It’s why it’s our overall pick.

Tweezing can be both painful and weirdly addictive. There’s always just one more hair, right? But there’s nothing less satisfying for the tweezers-obsessed than when you find the exact hair you’ve been hunting for, only to discover it’s way too difficult to actually grip.

A good set of tweezers should be able to tackle a host of problems, from grabbing onto fine hairs to pulling out splinters; a bad one will not only be ineffective but could cause harm. While most tweezers look pretty similar, there are subtle differences that make the truly fantastic ones stand out.

The most important step is to determine what you’ll use your upgraded tweezers for most often, and which shape will help you get the most bang for your buck. Tweezers slanted at the tip are most versatile, but there are rounded and pointed options as well (not to mention different variations on each of these types). We find the Tweezerman Slant Tweezer to be the best all-around, but we have four other favorites as well.

The best tweezers overall

Tweezerman Slant Tweezers are versatile and easy to grip, thanks to the precise tip and comfortable surface.

As far as tweezers go, Tweezerman Slant Tweezers is pretty much the gold standard. Compact and stylish, with a universal slanted tip, it can be used in a variety of ways – especially useful for brow-shaping.

This pair of tweezers has a precise 25-degree slant and stainless steel tips that quickly and (relatively) painlessly remove hairs of different thickness and dimension. The benefit to the slanted tip is that you can angle it to use the wider or pointier parts to tackle every hair type, from coarse to fine.

Tweezerman Slant Tweezers come in several bright, fun colors. The company offers a free sharpening service to keep your tool in tip-top shape for years to come.

This is the top pick at several trusted sources including The Wirecutter, The Strategist, Refinery29, and Stylecraze. The tweezers hold a Good Housekeeping Seal and have won the Allure Best of Beauty 18 times. As the Allure’s reviewer noted, “They’re satisfyingly weighty in your hand, they dive in with the precision and strength of a fighter jet, and most importantly, they will yank out even the finest baby hair with all the remorse and contrition of Walter White.”

Pros: Precise, slanted tip is versatile, free sharpening program available

Cons: Expensive

The best budget tweezers

The Revlon Expert Slant Tip Tweezer gives you the most bang for your buck, with a similar shape to our top pick but at a fraction of the price.

We get it – most people don’t consider tweezers to be a luxury item. If you’re not keen on spending more than $7, try the Revlon Expert Slant Tip Tweezer. While not as luxe as Tweezerman, it gives you a similar shape at a fraction of the cost.

While the tip appears less dramatically angled in photos, many reviewers praise its ability to grip even minuscule hairs. This pair comes with a lifetime warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee. The matte, non-slip texture on the outside is another nice touch.

Elle, Rank and Style, and Stylecraze have all featured the Revlon. The Stylecraze reviewer said the tweezers “are sharp and easily grab the tiniest eyebrow hairs.” One word of caution – some shoppers found the tweezers to be so precise, they’re actually a bit too sharp, so exercise restraint when using them on delicate areas of your face.

Pros: Very affordable, matte finish, lifetime warranty

Cons: Extremely sharp

The best tweezers for fine hairs

The TweezerGuru Slant Tweezers are excellent for gripping fine, hard-to-reach hairs that tend to escape other tweezers.

With more than 7,700 Amazon reviews at the time of posting, the TweezerGuru Slant Tweezers are certainly a popular option. But this tool also has the approval of expert reviewers at Rank and Style, InStyle, Elle, and Family Living Today.

Today’s reviewer, who was impressed with the tweezers’ relatively pain-free and precise removal process, said, “I looked for the smallest, thinnest hair on my brow and gave it a yank. To my surprise, it came out with ease. I barely flinched.”

So, what makes these tweezers so special? It’s the finely-tuned slant tip that also claws inward, giving you the ability to latch on to teensy hairs with ease. The level of precision can take some adjustment, however, as one Amazon buyer noted.

Pros: Affordable, very precise, stainless steel tips are easy to clean

Cons: Shape may take some trial and error, be wary of counterfeits when purchasing on Amazon

The best for ingrown hairs and splinters

Tweezerman Ingrown Hair and Splintertweeze is specially designed to tackle your skin’s most uncomfortable visitors.

Tweezers are not only useful for shaping your brows and getting rid of pesky chin hairs. Tweezerman Ingrown Hair and Splintertweeze is specifically designed to remove ingrown hairs, splinters, thorns, etc. Despite the absurdly literal name, it’s really good at its job.

Rather than a more typical slant shape, this one has a tapered edge, “hand-filed to meticulous points to make removal as easy and pain-free as possible,” according to Tweezerman. The tips are long and thin to remove splinters of all sizes.

“The tips are sharp like little knives,” said The Wirecutter’s Brian Lam, who has “used them to extract sea urchin spines after surfing.” Yikes! They have a wider base for gripping because precision is essential when working on a wounded surface of the skin. These are also part of Tweezerman’s free sharpening program to help with longevity.

“I have removed quite [a] few metal splinters from my hands and feet that were too small to see and could only be felt. The needle points were great for finding and grasping the splinters,” said one Amazon shopper. There are some negative comments from buyers, but they seem to come mostly from people who attempted to use these tweezers for hair removal.

Pros: Very fine and precise tips, stainless steel, wide grip, free sharpening program

Cons: Not as useful for hairs

The best tweezers for travelers

Tweezerman Mini Slant Tweezer is the baby version of Tweezerman’s top-rated Slant Tweezer, so you can still get the perfect tweeze on-the-go.

Don’t skimp on quality with your travel tweezers. Tweezerman Mini Slant Tweezer is the baby version of the brand’s top-rated Slant Tweezer (our top pick). It features all the same benefits – stainless steel precision tip, easy-grip surface, and free sharpening – in a smaller size for easy transportation.

Toss the mini in your makeup bag or travel kit, and that nagging chin hair will never ruin your day (or entire vacation). It comes in three enamel-finished colors. This pair of tweezers will probably be a bit harder to grasp because of the shorter handle, but that’s the price you pay when you go for miniature.

Pros: Mini version of top-rated Slant Tweezers, comes with case, cute colors, free sharpening

Cons: Will be harder to grip than full-size, expensive

What else we considered

These oft-recommended tweezers didn’t quite make the cut. Here’s why.