The best Twin XL sheets you can buy for your college dorm

For college students, the dorm room will be their home-away-from-home for a year or more.

Make it a comfortable spot to sleep with a great set of Twin XL sheets like the AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set, L.L.Bean Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet, Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheets, AmazonBasics Heather Jersey Sheet Set, Andres Sheet Set from Viv + Rae, and Mellanni Bed Sheet Set.

Heading off to college and being away from home for the first time is an exciting period in a young adult’s life. You’ll be meeting new people, facing new challenges, and enjoying new experiences and independent living. And most likely, you’ll be pulling a few all-nighters before an important test, finishing a term paper, or just hanging out with friends.

But no matter how late you stay up, eventually you are going to want to catch up on some much-needed shut-eye. Make that sleep as restful as possible by setting up your dorm bed to provide a comfortable sleeping place, but that’s also a reflection of your style and tastes.

Though the decorating of your dorm room might not be as crucial as choosing a major or registering for classes, that small space will be your home for at least two years, if not more, so you want to create an environment that is comfortable, welcoming, and cheerful. This may also be the first time you get to pick out bedding for yourself, rather than living with what your mom chose or what was handed down from someone else’s bed. Take a bit of time to think about what colors, patterns, and themes would make you happiest as the first thing you see when you open your eyes in the morning and the last thing you see when going to sleep at night.

Before buying new bedding, however, read your dorm information and note the measurements of the bed. Almost all dorm rooms have an 80-inch extra-long twin mattress, which is 5 inches longer than a standard twin. Extra-long and standard twin mattresses are both 39 inches wide.

Once you’re clear on exactly what you need for your dorm room, it’s time to shop. And we’re going to make it a little easier for you with this guide to the best Twin XL sheets.

The best flannel sheets

Prepare for chilly winters and arm yourself with a second set of flannel sheets. The L.L.Bean Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet brings the coziness of home to your cold room.

Depending on where your school is located, fall and winter can be brutal, and you never know if the shoddy heater in your room will fail you when you need it the most. L.L.Bean’s best-selling flannel sheets are highly conducive to snuggling during long roommate conversations and even longer late-night study sessions.

The 100% brushed cotton flannel is woven in Portugal exclusively for the brand. Compared to other flannel sheets, this one’s actually fairly lightweight. It’s not extremely thick, which means you could get away with using them most of the year if you really wanted to.

Though the sheets shed a lot in the wash initially, the amount of lint pileup will decrease over time. What will increase over time is how soft and cozy they feel. They’ll also resist fading and shrinking. These are sheets you’ll be able to bring with you throughout your college career since they’re pill-resistant as well.

We called this set one of the best flannel sheets you can buy, The Wirecutter, ConsumerSearch, and Apartment Therapy also love them for striking the right balance of softness, durability, and price. – Connie Chen

Pros: Warm and cozy, lightweight, highly durable

Cons: Might shed in the wash, not as thick as other flannel options

The best budget sheets

AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set gets an A for quality and comfort – and an A+ for price.

One of the most popular sheet sets on Amazon is this microfiber option from the retailer’s house brand, AmazonBasics. For $14, you can buy yourself one or two lunches, or, you can ensure you sleep well all year long in your dorm.

The set, which includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and one pillowcase, is made from polyester. While it’s not the most breathable nor the most wrinkle-resistant option out there, it gets the job done in terms of softness and comfort. And its affordability doesn’t compromise safety: it’s made in an OEKO-Tex Standard 100-certified factory, meaning it meets high environmental and safety standards.

It comes in more than 40 colors and prints, so you’ll be hard-pressed to find a style you don’t like to match the rest of your dorm room aesthetic. If you hate doing laundry (it’s hard to rely on finicky dorm room machines, anyways), get the four-pack, which costs only $33.

I’ve tried sets that cost 10 to 15 times more than this AmazonBasics option, and I’m not going to lie, you can definitely tell the difference. However, you really can’t beat the value of these sheets. I personally have a set in a pretty plum color and it’s been a comfortable experience. It was easy to put on my mattress, and it always stays snug and secure. Overall, these sheets are the ones I wish I know about when packing for college. – Connie Chen

Pros: Amazing price, large selection of colors and prints, easy care, soft, and comfortable

Cons: May not be suitable for hot sleepers, can wrinkle easily

The best patterned sheets

If you're looking to add some fun pattern and personality to your dorm room, you can't go wrong with the Andres Sheets from Viv + Rae.

Chevron is everywhere these days, and for good reason. It’s just bold enough to add an edge, just classic enough to remain under control, and just interesting enough to attract attention without demanding it. Top the Andres Sheet Set with a comforter in an equally interesting print – florals, geometrics, stripes, or a boho patchwork quilt – and you’ve got a dorm room with flair.

The Andres Sheet Set is made of super-soft microfiber that feels silky against your skin. It won’t wrinkle, pill, fade, or tear easily, so you can enjoy the sheets throughout your entire college stay.

These sheets are sold on AllModern, and shoppers really like them. The sheets have nearly 800 reviews and an average of 4.3 stars. Buyers highlight the soft feel, the bright colors, and the light weight of the sheets. Although microfiber is a polyester, the Chevron Sheet Set isn’t too hot for comfortable sleep.

Choose from black, yellow, aqua, pink, or purple chevron print. The twin XL set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and one pillowcase. – Owen Burke

Pros: Fun pattern, easy care, soft feel

Cons: A few customers felt the sheets were too thin, and rode around too much

The best jersey knit sheets

If you love the comfy feel of your favorite t-shirt, then soft jersey sheets like AmazonBasics are for you.

Jersey-knit sheets are sometimes called t-shirt sheets, as they are made from the same type of soft, slightly stretchy, just-a-little-bit-fuzzy fabric as your favorite garments. AmazonBasics’ Heather Jersey Sheet Set is made of modestly woven jersey knit and 100% cotton, which, for all that dorm life may put them through, should serve you or your beloved offspring perfectly well for the duration of college.

The XL twin sheet set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and one pillowcase.

The 100% combed cotton and jersey-knit sheets get a 4.6/5-star rating from more than 800 Amazon reviewers who generally seem to revere the sheets for their ability to keep from pilling. Many reviewers say they’ve had the sheets for more than a year and seen little or no wear in the fabric at all, which is pretty good for jersey sheets at any price.

You could spend a little less on sheets for the dorm, but if jersey sheets are the objective, these should more than suffice. – Owen Burke

Pros: Cozy, soft fabric, 100-percent cotton, great price, good color selection

Cons: Might be a little thin

The best premium sheets

The Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheets are buttery-soft, luxurious, and fairly priced, even though they’re the most expensive of our picks for Twin XL sheets.

If you want to have luxurious sheets during your time in college, look no further than Brooklinen’s Luxe Core Sheets. These percale cotton sheets are buttery-soft from the moment you open the packaging.

The sheets are an ongoing favorite here at Insider Picks. Our editors have used the sheets for years and insist that they get even softer with age. Brooklinen’s sheets are also a top pick from Good Housekeeping’s textile labs, which found the sheets to be strong and pill-resistant with multiple washings.

Made of 100% long-staple cotton in a rich sateen weave, the fabric is Oeko-Tex certified and free of harmful chemicals. Heavier and softer than Brooklinen’s classic line, the Luxe sheets feel smooth and cozy. These sheets are a premium offering that comes at a more affordable price than comparable luxury sheets, which can cost as much as $300 to 400.

More than 6,000 buyers love the sheets, consistently calling them “comfortable” and impressive, especially for the price in their reviews. When I tested them, Brooklinen’s sheets lived up to all the hype. It felt amazing to slip into them on a chilly night! The pillowcases have a pocket to keep them in place, which is a feature I love for tidiness.

Available in twelve neutral-toned colors and simple patterns, these sheets will work in just about any space. They’re available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes. And Brooklinen offers a 60-day no-questions-asked return policy, so you can feel confident in a sight-unseen purchase. – Ayn-Monique Klahre

Pros: Super soft, lots of color and pattern options

Cons: Shorter mattress depth, pricey

The best colorful sheets

If you want bright colors, pastels, neutrals, or a fun pattern, the many Mellanni Bed Sheet Sets have you covered.

These are the best-selling sheets on Amazon, and when you feel how silky-soft they are, you’ll understand why. The polyester is woven into an exceptionally fine thread, for a fabric that feels about as close to silk as you’re going to get without paying many, many more dollars.

The Mellanni Bed Sheet Set resists wrinkles, stains, odors, and even dust mites. Although some people find microfiber sheets to be too hot, there are few complaints about that from Amazon buyers of the Mellanni sheets. Instead, happy customers have provided 27,000 reviews, resulting in a 4.5 star average.

Says one pleased owner, “These sheets are honestly worth the hype. There’s no doubt I would buy these sheets over and over again. First, the ‘you get what you pay for’ line does not in any way apply here. I can’t believe these are so cheap for such great quality.” Another typical comment, “These sheets are insanely soft to the touch and comfortable to sleep on!”

The only problem with these sheets might be choosing your favorite color from the 20+ choices, including burgundy, violet, imperial blue, hot pink, black, emerald green, and persimmon.

And amazingly, Mellanni offers a 100-percent, lifetime guarantee on the sheets. If you don’t like them for any reason, Mellanni will refund your money, no questions asked.

The XL twin set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and one pillowcase.

Pros: Very soft, huge color selection, durable

Cons: A few customers felt the sheets were too thin

The best mattress protector

The SafeRest Mattress Protector keeps your dorm bed safe from bed bugs and other pests, plus, you won’t ruin the mattress if you spill a drink all over it.

One other item you might want to consider purchasing with dorm room bed sheets so that you may stem the ever-present threat of bed bugs, mites, and other mattress-dwelling horrors is SafeRest, a polyester box spring encasement that works as bug- and allergen-proof membrane.

I’ve been using one for several months and, unlike many others, have found it to be both quiet and breathable (as advertised). I’m also pretty sure I don’t have bed bugs. What’s a little more assurance against another infestation in what is already a sea of immunizations and vaccinations? – Owen Burke

Pros: Protects you from bed bugs and pests, protects the mattress from spills and more

Cons: Expensive, some don’t like how it feels/sounds