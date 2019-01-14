A new meme asks ‘How Hard Did Aging Hit You’ since 2009 — and people have the perfect responses

caption Big changes. source Fox Searchlight Pictures

A viral photo challenge asks people to show how much they have changed in the last 10 years.

The “How Hard Did Aging Hit You” challenge got an earnest start on Facebook.

But on Twitter people are treating it as a joke.

Here are some of the best memes.

A lot can change in one year, let alone 10. And a new meme recognizes that, as humans who exist in corporeal forms, we are ever-changing – so go ahead and share your transformation with your closest friends: your Twitter followers.

The photo challenge got its start on Facebook, where it was referred to as the “How Hard Did Aging Hit You” challenge. Dubbed the “2009 vs 2019 Challenge” on Twitter, the meme somewhat intuitively asks participants to share photos a decade apart to show people how much they have changed.

On Twitter, the challenge is, unsurprisingly, far less earnest. Here are some of the best jokes people have made.

Of course, there were plenty of pop culture references.

Me in 2009 vs Me in 2019 pic.twitter.com/aypGFyER1q — jon (@prasejeebus) January 13, 2019

2009 vs 2019 pic.twitter.com/PLz79mMqYs — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 14, 2019

Me in 2009 vs 2019 pic.twitter.com/x1apTdhFvx — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) January 13, 2019

Me in 2009 vs. Me in 2019 pic.twitter.com/n6HNr75inW — Darth Vader (@DarthVader) January 14, 2019

Some people said they haven’t changed much.

me in 2009 vs me in 2019 ???? pic.twitter.com/ijj8EtG0Oz — gary from teen mom (@garyfromteenmom) January 14, 2019

Others had the same idea.

#2009vs2019 glow-up. lol i cant believe i used to look like that pic.twitter.com/As6VpKngUf — Jessica Bibi "The Darkling isn't dead" Cooper (@JessicaBCooper) January 13, 2019

Saw everyone posting these 2009 vs 2019 pics so here's mine pic.twitter.com/nIn5TU7zNE — Sam Thorne (@Strippin) January 13, 2019

And so, the great meme drought of the first two weeks of 2019 is finally over.