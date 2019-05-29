Robert Mueller announced his first public appearance in 2 years and the memes and jokes came pouring in

caption Robert Mueller. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Department of Justice announced that special counsel Robert Mueller will be making his first public statement in years – and the internet had a field day making jokes and memes about his appearances.

On March 22, Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted the final report on his nearly two-year investigation to the Department of Justice, a redacted version of which was released on April 18.

He will now address the public for the first time in years as congressional Democrats are encouraging him to testify before Congress on his findings, which some have accused Attorney General William Barr of misrepresenting.

Here are some of the best tweets and memes about his appearance.

Since 2017, Mueller has investigated Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, whether the Trump campaign collaborated with Moscow to tilt the race in Trump’s favor, and whether President Donald Trump himself obstructed justice.

He will now address the public for the first time in two years as congressional Democrats are encouraging him to testify before Congress on his findings, which some have accused Attorney General William Barr of misrepresenting.

Mueller, notoriously secretive and private, ran an air-tight operation with zero leaks and few public statements from his team, with he himself giving no public speeches or appearances while conducting the high-profile investigation.

Twitter went wild over the special counsel finally speaking in public, with some jokes predicting Mueller would address the nation to complain about the controversial finale of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Here are some of the best tweets and memes:

Robert Mueller, who has 13 hours to pull his name out of the NBA Draft, has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 29, 2019

[Robert Mueller slowly and solemnly walks to the podium. He takes a deep breath, exhales, and leans into the mic]

Mueller: “5 Guys is better than In-N-Out.” — haunted existential eyelash extensions (@zandywithaz) May 29, 2019

Twitter upon hearing about Mueller news conference: pic.twitter.com/5Ftv6dRxXj — Lisa Tozzi (@lisatozzi) May 29, 2019

oh hi, im bob mueller. you may remember me from such mueller reports as the mueller report. — Alex Kliment (@SaoSasha) May 29, 2019

A short statement from Robert Mueller: "I gotta testify. Come up in the spot lookin extra fly. For the day I die, I'ma touch the sky. Gotta testify. Thank you, there will be no questions." — Neal Rothschild (@nrothschild3) May 29, 2019

"wow, this blew up," mueller told reporters on wednesday. "uh, check out my soundcloud?" — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) May 29, 2019

Mueller: …and I'm particularly upset with the execution of Dany's turn to madness. YES I'm aware they've been foreshadowing this but the actual turn of events were incredibly unconvincing to me. I also think that — manny (@mannyfidel) May 29, 2019