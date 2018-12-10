The CDC issued a warning about not eating raw cookie dough and people don’t care at all

caption Cookie dough. source P-fotography/Shutterstock

The CDC would like to remind everyone that it’s not necessarily safe to eat cookie dough.

Flour and raw eggs can contain bacteria and salmonella, which pose health risks.

But people do not care at all.

Really.

It’s December, so that means time to get baking for the inevitable holiday parties that you don’t really want to go to anyway. But the Center for Disease Control (CDC) would like to remind you that as you bake you should definitely not be snacking on raw cookie dough. Seriously.

After a November recall of Duncan Hines cakes mixes, the CDC issued a press release reminding people of the dangers of salmonella.

Flour and raw eggs, both of which are often used in dough and batter, can contain bacteria and salmonella, which pose health risks. The CDC noted that in 2016, E. coli outbreak traced back to raw flour made 63 people sick.

But many truly do not care about the health risks.

When news of the warning spread on Twitter, people made it clear that they were going to continue to eat raw cookie dough – no matter the consequences.

pry it from my cold dead hands https://t.co/tp1M5D3XmG — ⋆ ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????? ⋆ (@SynthShadows) December 10, 2018

You can’t tell me how to live me life! https://t.co/8NzSYz4SnP — Uncensored Teacher (@cheeky_teacher) December 10, 2018

I think I’ll take my chances https://t.co/hCDHRz8fuO — Elma Aksalic (@ElmaAksalic) December 10, 2018

“So, as much as you may want to sneak a taste, it's better for your health to wait until the treats are fully cooked.” I hear what you’re saying, but no. https://t.co/v7wR71aXf2 — HelenKay Dimon (@helenkaydimon) December 10, 2018

I’m here for a good time not a long time. https://t.co/p7i3hbX2db — Lone Nut (@LoneNutVolFan) December 10, 2018

Okay but look how good that looks https://t.co/ZTwLkpkury — Little Jo peep (@jordynkarst) December 10, 2018

See u in hell https://t.co/Wi1JKRXv2P — Brian Toman (@bhtoman) December 10, 2018

Some thought that this was a low blow – especially after the recent romaine lettuce recall and the release of a study from Harvard Professor Eric Rimm that recommended limiting french fry intake to a meager six fries.

I guess I'll just go back to eating Romaine lettuce then. https://t.co/uHXx0bwQfO — Steven F. Hayward (@stevenfhayward) December 10, 2018

Come on CDC I already gave up lettuce but THIS! https://t.co/nMVOOeZhuE — محسن مرز ۱ (@mohsinmirza1) December 10, 2018

between this and the Harvard guy saying only six fries, American cuisine is under attack sheeple https://t.co/tvhOJi0MBt — Hot Take Monger (@SanaSaeed) December 10, 2018

Listen, life is short. Dance in the rain. Drive with your windows down. But take a taste of raw cookie dough at your own risk.

