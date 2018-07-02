Best Twitter reactions to the LeBron James signing with the Lakers

caption LeBron James in his last game with the Cleveland Cavaliers. source Jason Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James announced that he was signing with the Lakers on Sunday.

NBA Twitter went wild over this news.

LeBron James made waves last night when he announced that he was going west to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Never the type to let massive, course-of-NBA-history-altering news to go to waste, basketball Twitter sprang to action.

"Hey Magic, did you just sign LeBron James?" pic.twitter.com/IcPaei7IgF — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) July 2, 2018

When you sit back and let it just hit you — LeBron James is on the Los Angeles Lakers — man, it really hits you. LeBron is a Laker. That is nuts. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) July 2, 2018

Zlatan Ibrahimovic welcomed LeBron to L.A. in the most Zlatan way possible.

Now LA has a God and a King!

Zlatan welcomes @KingJames pic.twitter.com/4gYooOpURD — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) July 2, 2018

There were plenty of jokes.

Between Duke putting together a title contender, the Yankees blasting home runs, Dak Prescott developing into a perennial Pro Bowler and now the LeBron signing, things are looking up for Lakers fans. — Ethan Booker (@Ethan_Booker) July 2, 2018

Some noted that LeBron leaving the Eastern Conference for the first time in his NBA career was a blessing for every other team in the East.

maybe the greatest day in raptors franchise history — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) July 2, 2018

And your newwwwwwwwwwww Eastern Conference juggernaut is… pic.twitter.com/6b3mRdGohS — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) July 2, 2018

Naturally, many of the current Lakers players were excited about playing with LeBron, a sentiment that, as others have noted, is a bit presumptuous.

all of the baby lakers are gonna tweet about lebron knowing they might get traded for kawhi ???? — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 2, 2018

This tweet’s gonna be a lot funnier when Lonzo is in San Antonio. https://t.co/4SxchGPUDH — ???????? Tom Fornelli ???????? (@TomFornelli) July 2, 2018

How LeBron looking at the Lakers roster pic.twitter.com/poTAfcIpdd — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 2, 2018

Still, some of the Laker’s subsequent signings, highlighted by Javale McGee and noted LeBron-ear-blower Lance Stephenson, have not exactly made much sense.

Ok, I need a drink https://t.co/JCAgdVLIfa — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) July 2, 2018

Tweet Embed://twitter.com/mims/statuses/1013620556451549184?ref_src=twsrc%5EtfwLeBron James shows his respect for a past Lakers legend by tryingto win a title with Lance and Javale, recurring cast members ofShaqtin a Fool

While other observers are interested to see how LeBron could challenge Kobe Bryant’s legacy with the Lakers.

That feeling when you may not be the greatest Laker ever anymore… pic.twitter.com/JKkMNKMeaB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 2, 2018

Kobe, for his part, was happy to see the Lakers land such an incredible talent.

As for the Cavaliers . . .