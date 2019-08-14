An umbrella stroller is a smart investment to make. Once your child needs a sippy-cup holder and footrest, it’s time to purchase an umbrella stroller.

When it comes to choosing the best umbrella stroller for you and your family, there are a few different criteria to consider, including weight, folding ability, and maneuverability.

The Maclaren Triumph Stroller is a well-made umbrella stroller with a variety of features that is guaranteed to last through multiple kids.

An umbrella stroller is a smart investment to make when it comes to buying baby products. Once your child needs a sippy-cup holder and footrest, it’s time to purchase an umbrella stroller.

From the moment I used my first umbrella stroller on a family holiday, I’ve been hooked. They are lightweight and fold up easily. You can store them in places like the trunk, the back seat of your car, or in an overhead luggage bin. And if your home is short on space, they fit in smaller closets without taking up too much room.

Also, at a certain point, often around the 6-month mark, you just won’t need a larger stroller. Once your little one is walking, they’ll often want to explore rather than be confined to a stroller. Having a lightweight umbrella stroller will ensure you’re not lugging around a heavy buggy while trying to chase down an energetic toddler.

When it comes to choosing the best stroller for you and your family, there are a few different criteria to consider:

Weight: The lighter, the better

The lighter, the better Quality: You want them to last through multiple kids and trips

You want them to last through multiple kids and trips Folding ability: Nothing is worse than struggling with both a toddler and a stroller

Nothing is worse than struggling with both a toddler and a stroller Maneuverability: How easily it handles different terrain

How easily it handles different terrain Cost: Your budget

Here are the best umbrella strollers you can buy:

The best overall

source Amazon

The Maclaren Triumph Stroller is a well-made umbrella stroller with a variety of features that is guaranteed to last through multiple kids.

When it comes to an umbrella stroller, my top pick is the Maclaren Triumph. Overall, it offers everything you could need, including a five-point safety harness, expandable hood with built-in sun visor, storage pocket, carry strap, shopping basket, and removable seat cushions. You can also purchase accessories like a parent organizer and cup holder.

The Triumph weighs in at a mere 11 pounds, thanks to its aluminum construction, which makes it convenient to take almost anywhere. Despite being lightweight, it can handle children up to 55 pounds. I’ve used it for my 4-year-old without any problem, and I love that both my toddler and 4-year-old are comfortable riding in its reclining seat and over a variety of terrain – the Triumph’s shock-absorbing four-wheel suspension makes it a versatile stroller that travels well both on city streets and through the park.

Maclaren also provides a lifetime guarantee. I think this says a lot about the quality of the strollers they produce and how confident they feel about their products. My only criticism is that the Triumph is sometimes hard to fold up.

While the Triumph is for ages 6 months and up, Maclaren has an umbrella stroller to fit any age. The Techno Arc is a full-featured stroller for both newborns and toddlers.

Other reviewers love the Maclaren too. The Bump named it the best lightweight stroller, and Babylist named it one of the best lightweight strollers of 2019, noting that it’s “light as a feather.”

Pros: Lifetime warranty, exceptional maneuverability, sun protection, lightweight

Cons: For 6-plus months, hard to fold up sometimes

The best on a budget

source Amazon

The Summer Infant 3D Lite Convenience Stroller is super light, easy to fold up, and budget-friendly.

If you’re like me, you’ll own a few different strollers in your lifetime. As your kids grow, your needs change. But this can be hard on the pocketbook. Sometimes you don’t need all the bells and whistles but rather something that works at a price you can afford.

The Summer Infant 3D Lite Convenience Stroller is the top pick on Amazon for lightweight umbrella strollers. And for good reason: It’s easy to push and maneuver, and the price is reflective of what you’re getting. It weighs in at 13 pounds and has a durable, compact design that holds children from birth to 50 pounds. You can take it around the neighborhood or on a plane where it can be easily stored in the overhead baggage compartment thanks to its secure fold-up capability.

One feature I loved was that the seat back lays almost flat, so your kid can nap on the go. It also has a five-point harness, anti-shock front wheels, and a storage basket. Other parents love this stroller too. With nearly 2,500 reviews on Amazon, it has an overall rating of 4.3 stars out of 5. However, some of the reviews note that the stroller is not great for larger children and the cupholder is too small.

Pros: Affordable, compact, easy to fold up

Cons: Not comfortable for larger toddlers, small cupholder

The best for travel

source Amazon

The GB Pockit Lightweight Stroller is the perfect travel stroller for most parents.

When it comes to traveling with kids, you’re going to be lugging a lot of stuff. One thing you don’t want to carry is a heavy, bulky stroller. If you’re going to need a stroller to get your child through the airport, on a bus or train, or even over a curb or across cobblestone streets, you will want one that is easy to lift and can comfortably contain a child.

The Pockit Lightweight Stroller is a light, compact stroller. In fact, it was named the world’s most compact stroller by the 2014 Guinness World Records. I didn’t even know they had awards like this for strollers, but I can see why the Pockit won. In just two steps, it folds into a convenient-to-carry 11.8 inches by 7 inches by 13.8 inches and weighs 9.5 pounds.

When the stroller folds down, it can fit under a seat or in an overhead luggage bin – so you don’t have to check the stroller in when you get to the airport. The minimalist Pockit has an adjustable harness, canopy, and is made for kids 6 months to 55 pounds.

Both Fatherly and What to Expect named it one of their favorite strollers, and with over 950 reviews on Amazon and 4.3-stars overall, it’s clear others see it as an ideal choice for family travel.

Pros: Super lightweight and compact, easy to fold, can be stored in overhead compartment

Cons: Not for newborns, limited features in comparison to other travel strollers

The best for multiple babies

source Amazon

The Delta Children LX Side by Side Tandem Umbrella Stroller is a smart budget pick for multiple kids.

As a mom with two kids 15 months apart, I’ve used my fair share of double strollers. There comes a time that you need one that’s easy to lift. The Delta LX Side by Side Tandem Umbrella Stroller is only 19 pounds. This weight for a double stroller is impressive – other double strollers can weigh twice that without the kids and snacks added.

Even though the Delta weighs much less than other double strollers, it still offers a basket for storage, comfy recline, and sun protection. Although the umbrella is small and some reviewers commented about needing to buy a larger one, this stroller is so budget-friendly that the added expense still makes it a competitive option.

Also, if you’re traveling with two kids to Disneyland, you’ll probably want something compact, travel-friendly, and easy to push for extended periods, and this stroller meets Disney size requirements. While a single stroller might work for some families with multiple kids (one wants to walk while the other one rides), if you’re out with the kids all day, at some point, you’ll want (or need) the option to push both.

When it comes to double umbrella strollers, the Delta Children’s LX is by far one of the most popular choices. On Amazon, it has more than 1,100 reviews, averaging out to 4.2 stars.

If you want a double umbrella stroller with more features, try the ZOE XL2 Best Double Stroller. It’s definitely a runner-up in this category.

Pros: Lightweight double stroller, affordable, easy to push, compact, folds up nicely

Cons: Small sunshade, cheaper materials

The best to splurge on

source Amazon

The BabyZen YoYo Stroller is a well-made umbrella stroller with all the bells and whistles.

If you want to splurge on an umbrella stroller, the BabyZen YoYo Stroller won’t disappoint. When I first saw this stroller, my heart beat a little faster, and I knew I needed to take it for a spin. With its sleek and compact appearance, I could already hear it whispering down the street supported by its four-wheel suspension.

The BabyZen YoYo is an all-in-one stroller appropriate from 6 months up to 35 pounds, yet it’s so compact that it folds up into a bag that is 20 inches by 17.5 inches by 7 inches and can be stored in an overhead bin. Traveling families benefit from its ease of use, light weight (13 pounds), and overall quality.

This stroller features a frame that you can customize to fit most car seats and includes an extendable canopy, storage basket, rain cover, carry strap, and padded seat. It also has a travel bag for easy carrying, ride-along for a toddler, parasol, rain cover, and leg rest.

BabyGearLab named it the best lightweight stroller. The only downside is that it’s expensive, but if you want an exceptional umbrella stroller with tons of accessory options, BabyZen fits the bill.

Pros: Made to last, compact, travel-friendly, tons of accessories, easy to wash

Cons: Expensive