The best men’s underwear

Underwear’s one of those things many us guys don’t pay much attention. You might not see it all that much, but you feel every bit of it all day long, every day.

Our favorite underwear comes from Saxx, whose proprietary — and arguably revolutionary – “Ballpark Pouch” is designed to hold everything in place while keeping chafing, bunching, and perspiration at bay.

Gentlemen, if you’ve had trouble finding and wearing underwear you can bear, know this: You’re not alone. Some underwear, such as certain briefs, can be a horrendous besiege on the groin and everything therein. But then again, more accommodating boxers can result in a bunched-up, tangled, and constrictive mess, too. Where, oh where is that enigmatic middle ground?

Men’s underwear isn’t the most exciting thing in the world to shop for, we get it. But what a nightmare it can be when you realize you’ve bought the wrong pair. Boxers? Briefs? Boxer briefs? Which is the right style for whom? The list goes on. Too compressive, to loose and bunchy, or poorly sewn seams that chafe and scratch, the horrors can be endless.

Newer brands like Saxx and Icebreaker are trying to change that with inventive new designs and new and improved fabrics.

Cotton, for many of us, will always remain king, but mostly because it’s cheap. It rides up, chafes, and gets wet and stays that way, making the chafing even worse. There’s Pima cotton (pricier stuff with longer, silkier fibers), bamboo, silk and wool, as well as Viscose, Lyocell, Tencel, and Modal (all natural-based fiber made from wood pulp), and so on.

Figuring out which fabric best suits you and your activities can be consuming – and expensive. We’re here to help you cut through all, or at the very least some of that.

The best underwear overall

source SAXX

Saxx, and particularly the brand’s Loose Cannon fit, is the underwear for guys who hate underwear.

Saxx, an explicatively named underwear brand, has moved the ball forward ever so slightly for all of mankind with their proprietary “Ballpark Pouch” design, a simple-but-still-somehow-novel innovation that creates a pouch for, well, your pouch.

Designed to keep things in place, but not too firmly, the Ballpark Pouch is designed to reduce chaffing and perspiration while increasing breathability.

I tried a few pairs of Saxx out before I found one suited me. The first ones all felt like compression shorts, and while maybe breathable, felt uncomfortable and even stifling. Some people, whom I might venture to call masochists, seem to appreciate that. Maybe this is merely a personal preference, but such constriction, or confinement of any sort, just won’t do for me. Then again, compared with regular cotton and other synthetic briefs (especially compression shorts), I readily concede that they were still far more comfortable.

The pair I’ve settled on continuing to wear is the “Quest Loose Cannon,” which, as the name suggests, gives one’s parts a room of their own, dubbed the “Ballpark Pouch.”

Basically a cup with webbing on either side to keep things in place and apart from your thights, the “Ballpark Pouch” may be a bit silly where branding is concerned. But then so is “Saxx,” at least in my book. If you can get past all that, along with the price tag (upwards of $25 a pair), then a whole wide world of breathable, featherlight boxers and briefs awaits.

Saxx is lauded by plenty of other publications: The Wirecutter, The Strategist, Gear Junkie, and Outside, for starters, and the brand’s most popular style, the Vibe, enjoys a 4.2-star rating based on nearly 500 Amazon reviews.

Pros: Soft, lightweight, supportive “Ballpark Pouch”

Cons: Branding could be toned down a little, some models don’t have a fly

The best affordable underwear for men

source Hanes

Where would we all be without Hanes, really?

Founded in 1900, Hanes, for all intents and purposes, pretty much invented modern underwear. Love or hate underwear, we’d have our work cut out for ourselves if we were to claim not to have some deep appreciation for this brand.

These days, Hanes offers every kind of boxer, brief, and boxer brief you could imagine with dozens of styles. Whatever it is you’re after, the catalog offers everything from high-tech synthetic athletic to the good old-fashioned cotton the brand was built on.

The FreshIQ Boxer Briefs are the sort of timeless, tales, itch-free 100% cotton we all remember but updated with a little odor protection finish. Keep in mind that the solids are 100% cotton while the Heathers are a 75%/25% cotton and polyester blend.

Then you have flashier styles like the X-Temp, which are ultra-lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking all the way up to the waistband. These fare well under anything, but they really shine under gym shorts.

Around the web, you can take your pick of reviews but what we think stands out most is the 4.1-star Amazon rating based on nearly 3,000 reviews. This brand is timeless and it’s not going anywhere soon. Plus, as some of the most affordable underwear you can buy, it’s a good way to fill out your drawer when a five-pack is still cheaper than single pairs from the popular direct-to-consumer startups on our list.

Pros: Seemingly endless list of styles, affordable

Cons: Probably not the most sustainable underwear on earth

The best odor-resistant men’s underwear

source REI

Icebreaker has been producing some of the finest merino-wool-based layers around, so it’s no surprise they’re putting their expertise into underwear, too.

I recently wore Icebreaker‘s Anatomica Boxer Briefs on a two-day hunting and fishing trip with a buddy, and though we spent a good deal of time in close quarters, he didn’t say a word. And trust you me, he’s the type of guy who most certainly would, given the opportunity.

I suppose we’re far enough down in this review that you’re probably done reading by now, and so it must be safe now to state that I do not like underwear. But when you need it, you need it. This stuff from Icebreaker, though, really sold me. It’s supportive but paper-thin, and somehow still wool-based. The result is a material so soft that you almost don’t even remember you’re wearing it. And, frankly, even after a couple of days, it doesn’t smell like you’re wearing it either.

But we shouldn’t be the least bit surprised; Icebreaker is tops when it comes to covering up odor – which, by the way, is great when you’re stalking big game (and/or trying to keep a safe distance from bigger game). I’ve also been wearing Icebreaker’s thermal top layers, and with no wash at all over the course of a week of fishing, hiking, and hunting, smelled no worse for it. Even as temperatures rose and I began to sweat, moisture wicked and miraculously seemed to vanish, along with any trace of odor. The same went for the boxer briefs.

The only downside with Icebreaker‘s underwear is, as seems to be the growing trend in the men’s underwear industry, a big brand label in large, almost block-lettered caps. Ah well, maybe I’m just too old, and it could be worse.

The brand has a commendable 4.7-star rating based on 160 reviews on REI’s site, a place of esteem in its own right. If you spend a lot of time outdoors, camping, or just happen to sweat a lot, do you and yours a favor and try out a pair of these. You, and they, more so, will thank us.

Pros: Thin, supportive, breathable, odor-protecting

Cons: Oversized logo, though it could be worse

The best sustainable men’s underwear

source Organic Basics

Danish brand Organic Basics is the Everlane of boxers and briefs (though they make a lot more than that).

Made with 93% recycled nylon and 7% (presumably virgin) elastane, Organic Basics estimates that compared with traditional methods using virgin materials, production of its “SilverTech” style conserves some 21 gallons of water and prevents 4.2 pounds of CO2 and one ounce of waste from entering the atmosphere and earth. We can’t quite confirm this, but take a virtual tour of the brand’s factories and learn more about its practices.

As for the product itself, the brand only uses Class A and B fibers, which means that even though this stuff is recycled, it’s every bit as soft as brand-spanking-new stuff, and a lot less weight on the world.

SilverTech, which we find to be Organic Basics‘ most interesting style, is in fact infused with silver, which is supposed to quell odor and bacteria buildup. In our experience, it helps a good bit, but maybe not quite as well as others we’ve tried. The real win here is the comfort that these skivvies offer, and since I’ve had them (over a year now), they’ve easily been my most-worn pairs. A more relaxed boxer brief, they hold everything more or less in place while sitting flush so I can wear them with just about any pair of pants.

Organic Basics offers a couple of fabrics beyond their SilverTech, and unlike that line, they’re much more on the organic side: Tencel (a wood-pulp-based cellulose that’s more breathable and less shrinkable and wrinkle-inclined than cotton), and Organic Cotton (spiked with 5% of elastane).

Style-wise, if having a big logo or insignia of a brand front and center on your undies ain’t your thing, this might be your go-to. I, frankly, am not a fan out loud logos on anything, and certainly not my underwear.

Around the world wide web, the brand hasn’t received all that much recognition yet, but the good folks at the Strategist left the SilverTech line a radiant review.

Pros: More sustainable than your average skivvies, soft as can be

Cons: Some lines are a little on the pricey side

The best silk men’s underwear

source Derek Rose

It might not be the most popular – or best – choice for everyday wear, but there’s nothing like lounging around the house on Sunday morning in silk shorts.

We know what you’re thinking, but hear us out. Silk boxers don’t necessarily have to be that leopard print satin man hammock you wouldn’t be caught dead in; there are plenty of toned-down options that at first glance, you’d never suspect were made of silk. But man are they comfortable.

We’ve all got to luxuriate at some point, and that’s why, good sirs, we’ve all got to have a pair or two of silk skivvies in the roster.

When shopping silk boxers, know you’re going to splurge a bit, but that’s okay. You’re not wearing these to work or for a day on the town. These are special occasion shorts, and you’ll probably end up wearing (and appreciating) them most from the comfort of your couch.

Don’t cheap out here, fellas. I repeat, do NOT cheap out. Poorly spun silk will end up in the graveyard after a few washes, and if you don’t believe me, there’s a whole slew of sup-par silk boxers with reviews from terribly disappointed customers on Amazon. Don’t buy them.

Kick in an extra $30 to $50 for the real stuff (remember, you’re not outfitting your whole underwear drawer with this stuff, just one or two pairs tops).

Derek Rose makes some pure, hand-made silk boxers in toned-down styles for which even your cruelest of friends could not immolate you starting at a reasonable $85. (Though, they do offer you the option to go a little wild if you please. We’re not telling.)

Just remember: You have to be delicate with silk. Hand-wash only, and hang to dry. Again, you’re only buying a pair of two of these, so you’re not going to be hunched over the sink or tub for hours each weekend.

For some reason, there aren’t a ton of reviews of silk underwear for men out there (maybe we’re still not all that comfortable with our sexuality in 2019 after all), but Underwear Expert, the online authority in all things underpants, regularly features Derek Rose in their editorial section.

Pros: There’s nothing softer than silk, handmade silk at that, whatever you chose, your SO(s) will appreciate it

Cons: Not breathable, and yes, the price tag, we know

