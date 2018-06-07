The definitive ranking of the 39 best universities in the world

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) remains the best university in the world for a seventh consecutive year, according to the latest ranking from education research firm Quacquarelli Symonds.

Every year QS ranks universities around the world using a methodology that evaluates academic reputation, employer reputation, student-to-faculty ratio, as well as international reputation.

Using a points system, QS then rates the universities out of 100. They use these numbers to determine the best universities in the world.

MIT scored a 100 in every category, and as a result gained a perfect overall score, beating the likes of Harvard and Oxford University.

The latest rankings were published on Tuesday evening and can be found on the QS website.

39 universities gained a rating of more than 80 out of 100, spanning four continents, and almost a dozen different countries. The USA dominates the top of the list, while the UK and China are also prominent.

See who made the cut:

39. University of Melbourne, Australia — 80.1 (overall score out of 100)

source
University of Melbourne

38. London School of Economics, UK — 80.2

source
Via Flickr

37. Hong Kong University of Science and Technology — 80.5

source
Wikimedia Commons

36. Seoul National University, South Korea — 80.6

source
Flickr/JGMarcelino/CC 2.0

35. Kyoto University, Japan — 81.2

source
Via Wikimedia Commons

34. Northwestern University, USA — 81.5

source
David Banks/Getty Images

33. McGill University, Canada — 81.7

source
Shaun Best/Reuters

32. University of California, Los Angeles, USA — 81.9

source
Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian

31. King’s College London, UK — 82.5

source
Cedric Weber/Shutterstock

30. Peking University, China — 82.6

source
Via Flickr

29. University of Manchester, UK — 82.9

source
atiger/Shutterstock

28. University of Toronto, Canada — 83.0

source
Jphillips23/Wikipedia

27. University of California, Berkeley, USA — 83.2

source
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

26. Duke University, USA — 83.9

Duke University, in North Carolina, USA, scored 83.9 overall.

source
Duke University/Facebook

25. University of Hong Kong — 84.3

caption
G
source
Reuters/Damir Sagolj

24. Australian National University, Australia — 84.4

source
Wikimedia Commons

23. University of Tokyo, Japan — 85.3

source
Educast

22. Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Switzerland — 85.8

source
Oliver Bruchez/Flickr

21. Johns Hopkins University, USA — 85.9

source
Johns Hopkins University/Facebook

20. University of Michigan, USA —86.4

source
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

19. University of Pennsylvania, USA — 86.5

source
University of Pennsylvania/Facebook

18. University of Edinburgh, UK — 86.9

source
Shutterstock/f11photo

17. Tsinghua University, China — 87.2

source
Wikipedia/CC 2.0

16. Columbia University, USA — 88.5

source
Flickr/Mike Steele

15. Yale University, USA — 89.6

source
Thomas R. Schiff

14. Cornell University, USA — 90.5

source
Cornell University/Facebook

13. Princeton University, USA — 90.9

source
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

12. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore — 91.3

caption
A view of the Nanyang Technological University campus in Singapore July 29, 2016.
source
Reuters/Edgar Su

11. National University of Singapore, Singapore — 92.0

source
Wikipedia

10. University College London, UK — 92.9

caption
UCL’s Portico Building
source
Wikipedia / CC 3.0

9. University of Chicago, USA — 93.2

source
Facebook/University of Chicago

8. Imperial College London, UK — 93.3

source
REUTERS/Paul Hackett

7. ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology), Switzerland — 95.3

source
Flickr/SteFou!

6. University of Cambridge, UK — 95.6

source
Shani Wijetilaka

5. University of Oxford, UK — 96.8

source
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Tom_Quad,_Christ_Church_2004-01-21.jpg

4. California Institute of Technology, USA — 97.2

source
Via Flickr

3. Harvard University, USA — 98.5

source
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

2. Stanford University, USA — 98.6

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA — 100

source
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)/Facebook