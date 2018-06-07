The definitive ranking of the 39 best universities in the world

- source
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) remains the best university in the world for a seventh consecutive year, according to the latest ranking from education research firm Quacquarelli Symonds.
Every year QS ranks universities around the world using a methodology that evaluates academic reputation, employer reputation, student-to-faculty ratio, as well as international reputation.
Using a points system, QS then rates the universities out of 100. They use these numbers to determine the best universities in the world.
MIT scored a 100 in every category, and as a result gained a perfect overall score, beating the likes of Harvard and Oxford University.
The latest rankings were published on Tuesday evening and can be found on the QS website.
39 universities gained a rating of more than 80 out of 100, spanning four continents, and almost a dozen different countries. The USA dominates the top of the list, while the UK and China are also prominent.
See who made the cut:
39. University of Melbourne, Australia — 80.1 (overall score out of 100)
- University of Melbourne
38. London School of Economics, UK — 80.2
- Via Flickr
37. Hong Kong University of Science and Technology — 80.5
- Wikimedia Commons
36. Seoul National University, South Korea — 80.6
- Flickr/JGMarcelino/CC 2.0
35. Kyoto University, Japan — 81.2
- Via Wikimedia Commons
34. Northwestern University, USA — 81.5
- David Banks/Getty Images
33. McGill University, Canada — 81.7
- Shaun Best/Reuters
32. University of California, Los Angeles, USA — 81.9
- Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian
31. King’s College London, UK — 82.5
- Cedric Weber/Shutterstock
30. Peking University, China — 82.6
- Via Flickr
29. University of Manchester, UK — 82.9
- atiger/Shutterstock
28. University of Toronto, Canada — 83.0
- Jphillips23/Wikipedia
27. University of California, Berkeley, USA — 83.2
- Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
26. Duke University, USA — 83.9
- Duke University/Facebook
25. University of Hong Kong — 84.3
- Reuters/Damir Sagolj
24. Australian National University, Australia — 84.4
- Wikimedia Commons
23. University of Tokyo, Japan — 85.3
- Educast
22. Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Switzerland — 85.8
- Oliver Bruchez/Flickr
21. Johns Hopkins University, USA — 85.9
20. University of Michigan, USA —86.4
- Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
19. University of Pennsylvania, USA — 86.5
- University of Pennsylvania/Facebook
18. University of Edinburgh, UK — 86.9
- Shutterstock/f11photo
17. Tsinghua University, China — 87.2
- Wikipedia/CC 2.0
16. Columbia University, USA — 88.5
- Flickr/Mike Steele
15. Yale University, USA — 89.6
- Thomas R. Schiff
14. Cornell University, USA — 90.5
- Cornell University/Facebook
13. Princeton University, USA — 90.9
- Eduardo Munoz/Reuters
12. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore — 91.3
- Reuters/Edgar Su
11. National University of Singapore, Singapore — 92.0
- Wikipedia
10. University College London, UK — 92.9
- Wikipedia / CC 3.0
9. University of Chicago, USA — 93.2
- Facebook/University of Chicago
8. Imperial College London, UK — 93.3
- REUTERS/Paul Hackett
7. ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology), Switzerland — 95.3
- Flickr/SteFou!
6. University of Cambridge, UK — 95.6
- Shani Wijetilaka
5. University of Oxford, UK — 96.8
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Tom_Quad,_Christ_Church_2004-01-21.jpg
4. California Institute of Technology, USA — 97.2
- Via Flickr
3. Harvard University, USA — 98.5
- Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
2. Stanford University, USA — 98.6
1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA — 100