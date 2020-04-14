The best unlimited smartphone data plans

Verizon’s Get More Unlimited plan is our pick for the overall best unlimited smartphone data plans, because it offers the strongest balance of coverage, unrestricted data, and perks.

AT&T and T-Mobile’s unlimited plans are also quality, and offer different perks that might be a better fit for you. For example, T-Mobile has the best international perks, and AT&T offers an incredible amount of unrestricted data.

Regardless, the ultimate, all-important factor when deciding the best unlimited plan is coverage.

When deciding which unlimited phone plan is the best, there is one undeniable and objective factor that must be considered, even beyond how much unrestricted data you get in the plan.

That factor is coverage.

Quite simply, coverage is the most important thing in a mobile phone network. It doesn’t matter how much unlimited data you have if you can’t use it where you live, where you work, or where you’re going. And, if we’re talking about unlimited data plans, we’re specifically looking for 4G LTE coverage – the most widely available mobile network with speeds suited for data-heavy things like streaming videos and music, shopping online, or browsing the web and social media.

With that in mind, I can already spoil the secret: Verizon’s Get More unlimited data plan is the best overall, as Verizon has the most coverage compared to its competitors.

That doesn’t necessarily mean you should gravitate straight towards Verizon. Its plans tend to be more expensive than its competitors, and it might not offer as much as the others, depending on the plan. For example, Verizon has lower data caps before it slows down your data’s speeds than some of its competitors, and another carrier has better international perks.

The best unlimited data plan overall

Verizon’s “Get More Unlimited” plan is $90 per month for a single line ($220 per month for four lines).

It somewhat pains me to say that the best unlimited plan you can get right now is also the most expensive, but it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Still, when you take a step back, the competition’s best unlimited plans aren’t that much cheaper.

The key things that put Verizon in the top spot is its superior coverage and the generous 75GB of unrestricted data before speeds can be reduced. The 30GB of mobile hotspot data is generous, too, and perks like free Apple Music can be tempting.

Here’s what you get with Verizon’s Get More Unlimited plan:

75GB of unrestricted data. After 75GB, speeds may be reduced when the network is busy

30GB of mobile hotspot, speeds reduced to 600 kbps after

HD (720p) video streaming

Access to Verizon’s 5G network

International texting to 200+ countries

0.5GB of 4G LTE data in Canada and Mexico, reduced to 2G after

Apple Music included for free

One year free of Disney+

One month free of YouTube TV

50% off a data plan for another device, like a tablet or wearable

The best unlimited data plan for frequent flyers and travelers

T-Mobile’s Magenta Plus unlimited plan is great for frequent flyers and travelers – $85 per month for a single line ($200 per month for four lines).

T-Mobile’s Magenta Plus unlimited plan doesn’t have the most unrestricted data, but 50GB should be plenty for most people. The best thing about T-Mobile’s plan are the perks for travelers.

Here’s what you get with T-Mobile’s Magenta Plus unlimited plan:

50GB of unrestricted data. After 50GB, speeds may be reduced when the network is busy

20GB of mobile hotspot data

HD (720p) video streaming

Access to T-Mobile’s 5G network

Unlimited texting abroad

256 kbps (very slow) data speeds abroad (but at least it’s something!)

Unlimited talk, text, and 5GB of 4G data in Mexico and Canada

Netflix Standard and Quibi free for a year, then pick one to keep for free

No surprise fees and taxes

Free texting and unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi

The best unrestricted data plan

If you want the most unrestricted data, AT&T’s Unlimited Elite gives you the most – $85 per month for a single line ($200 per month for four lines).

AT&T’s Unlimited Elite plan gives you the best bang for your buck when it comes to unrestricted data. It’s coverage is strong, but not at the same level as Verizon’s. There are also fewer perks.

Here’s what you get with AT&T’s Unlimited Elite plan:

100GB of unrestricted data. After 100GB, speeds may be reduced when the network is busy

30GB of mobile hotspot, speeds reduced to 128 kbps after

HD (720p) video streaming

Access to AT&T’s 5G network

International texting to 120+ countries

HBO included

The best affordable unlimited data plan

Sprint’s Unlimited Premium plan offers some amazing benefits, but its network is the most limited – $80 per month for a single line ($180 per month for four lines).

Sprint’s Unlimited Premium plan comes with tempting benefits, especially Amazon Prime, and it costs a little less than the competition, but its coverage isn’t as extensive. It can be a good option if you hang around the eastern US or major cities most often.

Here’s what you get with Sprint’s Unlimited Premium plan:

Unlimited data, with reduced speeds whenever the network is busy

100GB of 4G LTE mobile hotspot data

“Full” HD (1080p video streaming)

Access to Sprint’s 5G network

Unlimited talk, text, and 4G LTE data in Mexico and Canada

Free Amazon Prime included

Free Hulu included

Free Tidal music streaming included

Free Lookout Premium Plus device security

How the four major carriers in the US compare in terms of coverage, including 3G and 4G LTE

While Verizon has the best coverage, it doesn’t mean AT&T, T-Mobile, or Sprint users are living in a dark cave without a signal. AT&T and T-Mobile have decent coverage across the country. Sprint can be a smart option too, if you hang around the eastern US or major cities most often, and you want to save a bit of cash.

1.Verizon’s 4G LTE network covers 70% of the US.

2. AT&T’s 4G LTE network covers 68%.

3.T-Mobile’s 4G LTE network covers 62%.

4. Sprint’s 4G LTE network covers 30%.

Data from WhistleOut as of February 2020