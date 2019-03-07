The best cities in the US to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, ranked

caption Happy St. Patrick’s Day! source Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner – March 17.

To get you in the holiday spirit, WalletHub ranked the top 20 cities to celebrate the Irish day based on traditions, weather, cost, safety, and other metrics.

Chicago earned the top spot for its plethora of traditions, including dying the Chicago River green.

Can you hear the bagpipes in the distance? It can only mean one thing – St. Paddy’s Day is quickly approaching. This ode to the Emerald Isle is on March 17, a Sunday this year, and is celebrated around the world.

In the US, Americans mainly celebrate with green beer, parades, and Irish dancing. To help you start organizing your big holiday plans, WalletHub has ranked the best places in the US to get your jig on.

Keep scrolling to see what the top spots are.

20. Saint Paul, Minnesota, offers a block party and a parade.

caption A group marching at the Saint Paul parade. source YouTube/Visit Saint Paul

Saint Paul celebrates the entire week leading up to St. Patrick’s Day beginning with LuckyPalooza, a block party with live music, food, drinks, and mechanical bull rides, and ending with the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Irish Celebration.

19. Overland Park, Kansas, has a scavenger crawl and parade.

caption The parade in Overland Park. source YouTube/CrownePlazaKC

Overland Park ranked 20th in the “St. Patrick’s Day Traditions” metric. According to Eventbrite, there are plenty of events scheduled in and around Overland Park and Kansas City, including a scavenger crawl, concerts, and a parade.

18. St. Louis, Missouri, has a parade with costume-clad participants.

caption Children dressed as shamrocks march down Market Street in St. Louis during the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. source Bill Greenblatt/Getty Images

The city’s parade is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019.

17. Rochester, New York, offers a comedy variety show and cupcake decorating.

caption The Rochester parade. source YouTube/Brett Daly

One of Rochester’s St. Paddy’s activities is the Celtic Family Faire, which includes a comedy variety show, Irish dancers, cupcake decorating, and much more.

16. Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has a colorful parade.

The Cedar Rapids St. Patrick’s Day parade is held by the SaPaDaPaSo – the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Society.

15. Omaha, Nebraska, has featured a St. Paddy’s Day race.

caption Green beer is a must. source slgckgc/Flickr

For those active Irishmen and women, Omaha has in the past offered the Leprechaun Chase 10K. Though the race is cancelled this year, the after party is still on.

14. Buffalo, New York, has a “great family friendly” parade.

caption The parade in Buffalo. source Flickr/Sean-Franc Strang

The mission of Buffalo’s parade is to “conduct a great family friendly, religious, patriotic, and civic event in Buffalo that honors Saint Patrick and displays the Irish contributions to our community and country.”

13. Minneapolis, Minnesota, offers cheap holiday options.

caption Even pups get in the spirit in Minneapolis. source Facebook/Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day Association

According to WalletHub, Minneapolis and Madison, Wisconsin, are tied for the lowest average ticket price for St. Patrick’s Day events.

12. Cleveland, Ohio, offers a St. Patrick’s Day parade that’s the oldest in the state.

caption Residents of Cleveland, Ohio, get together to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a parade through downtown. source Angelo Merendino/Corbis via Getty Images

The Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day parade is the oldest in the state of Ohio.

11. Milwaukee, Wisconsin, offers Irish dance lessons.

caption Revelers at Milwaukee parade. source Facebook/Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Parade

The Milwaukee Public Museum is offering Irish dance lessons, after a performance by the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance.

10. Dayton, Ohio, has a charity race and live music.

caption Patrons of the Dayton St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl. source Facebook/St. Patricks Day Bar Crawl (Dayton)

There’s no shortage of St. Patrick’s day activities in Dayton, from running in Harrigan’s St. Patrick’s Day Charity 5K to enjoying the sweet sound of the 500 Miles to Memphis band.

After a disastrous 2018, the University of Dayton scheduled their spring break to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day to hopefully avoid debauchery …

9. Rockford, Illinois, offers cheap beer.

caption A Rockford St. Patrick’s Day celebration. source Facebook/Irish Marching Society

Rockford came in at third for lowest average price of beer, according to WalletHub.

8. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has a sizable Irish community looking forward to its parade and family activities.

caption Revelers gather behind a green horse during the Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day parade. source Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

As much as 14% of Pittsburgh’s population is Irish, so it’s a great place to celebrate. It’ll have a parade followed by family-friendly activities and even some giveaways.

7. New York, New York, has a St. Patrick’s Cathedral of its own.

caption Spectators watch marchers during the St Patrick’s Day parade in New York. source JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

One of New York City’s most famous buildings is the St. Patrick’s Cathedral, which offers public tours every Monday. There’s also plenty of Irish history to take in in the city, from visiting the Lower East Side Tenement Museum to visiting the Irish Hunger Memorial.

6. Naperville, Illinois,

caption College of DuPage officials and students brave the weather at the Naperville St. Patrick’s Day parade. source Flickr/COD Newsroom

Naperville is another heavily Irish city – WalletHub has it tied for first with Pittsburgh for largest Irish population. This year’s parade will be held on the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day, and normally attracts 15,000 spectators.

5. Tampa, Florida, has many an Irish pub to choose from.

Surprisingly, Tampa has the highest amount of Irish bars per capita, tied with New York City.

4. Boston, Massachusetts, will feature a performance by famed band the Dropkick Murphys.

caption The Boston Police Gaelic Column of Pipes and Drums walks down from Dorchester Heights during the annual South Boston St. Patrick’s Parade. source Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Successful Celtic punk band the Dropkick Murphys return to Boston every year for a run of hometown shows at the House of Blues.

3. Madison, Wisconsin, will be raising money for the Boys & Girls Club.

caption A sign that says “Happy St. Patrick’s Day!” in downtown Madison, Wisconsin. source Micha Weber/Shutterstock

Madison’s Shamrock Shuffle race has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County.

2. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, starts celebrating a week before.

caption Kim Burgess wears shamrock eyeglasses as she watches the 53rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. source William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Celebrations start a full week before the holiday itself – the Philadelphia parade will be held on March 10.

1. Chicago, Illinois, will feature its annual green river.

caption Visitors pose for pictures along the Chicago River shortly after it was dyed green in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. source Scott Olson/Getty Images

Most famously, the city of Chicago dyes its river a lovely shade of leprechaun green for the big day, making for a lovely photo op.